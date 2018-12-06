Hospital Gala Raises Nearly $135,000 for Scholarships
Members of the Philanthropy Committee of the MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital Board of Directors at the 2018 Gala, from left, are Beverly Wood, Vince Whittles, Lea Weaver, Karen Garner, Rick Tepel, and Christine Wray, hospital president. Photo Courtesy of MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital
The MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital 2018 Gala offered guests a magical evening down the rabbit hole inspired by “Alice in Wonderland.”
Sponsored by the hospital and the family of Francis Taylor Sr., the black-tie affair Nov. 16 at the Hollywood Social Hall featured a gourmet dinner and dessert by Ken’s Creative Kitchen of Annapolis with live entertainment by Paradigm. The hall was transformed into a whimsical experience for more than 500 guests.
Nearly $135,000 was raised in net proceeds to help fund scholarships through MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital.
To date, 149 scholarships have been awarded to local students pursuing health care careers in return for their commitment to bringing their expertise back to the Leonardtown facility.
Chances were sold to win one of two necklaces and an accompanying gentleman’s gift, courtesy of G&H Jewelers. Micheline Lopez-Estrada held the winning number and selected a stunning gemstone and diamond pendant as her prize.
MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital would like to acknowledge this year’s contributors, especially the Taylor family, this year’s Presenting Sponsor ($25,000).
The hospital also thanks and acknowledges:
Premiere Sponsors ($15,000):
- Associates in Radiation Medicine
- G&H Jewelers
- Pam & Dave Jamieson
- MedStar Shah Medical Group
- The Cherry Cove Group
- Christine Wray & John Felicitas
Diamond Sponsors ($10,000):
- AMEWAS Inc.
- Servpro of St. Mary’s & Calvert
- St. Mary’s Academy Class of ’72
- US Acute Care Solutions
Platinum Sponsors ($6,000):
- Anna Choi, MD & Richard Ferraro
- Jayaraman Medical Associates LLC
- Karen & Stephen Michaels
- ManTech International Corporation
Gold Sponsors ($4,000):
- KBRwyle
- Parlett Affiliated Companies
- Printing Press Inc.
- Raley Watts & O’Neill
- Something Special by Tracy
- W.M. Davis Inc. General Contractors
Silver Sponsors ($2,500):
- ASEC Inc.
- C3 Innovations Inc.
- Calvert Cliffs Nuclear Power Plant
- CMI General Contractors
- College of Southern Maryland
- CRGA Design
- DCS Corporation
- Fotheringill & Wade LLC
- Carrie Jennison & John Stenson
- Old Line Bank
- Sabre Systems Inc.
- Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative
- St. Mary’s College of Maryland
- Taylor Gas Company Inc.
Bronze Sponsors ($850):
- Bank of America
- Community Bank of the Chesapeake
- John P. Crine, In Memory of Thelma Jean Crine
- Dean Lumber Supply
- Edward Jones
- Kristine & John Greely
- J.F. Taylor Inc.
- KIWI-TECH
- Joan & Alfred Mattingly Sr.
- Midoula & Axis Healthcare Groups
- Carol & Bill Moody
- PAE Applied Technologies LLC
- Parran’s Flooring Center
- Kathy & Chris Perlick
- Phocus Vide0
- PNC Bank
- Dr. & Mrs. Yahia Tagouri
- Dawn & Nick Yeitrakis
Save the date for next year’s gala on Nov. 15, 2019! Visit Facebook.com/MedStarStMarys to view more event photos.
