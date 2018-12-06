Hospital Gala Raises Nearly $135,000 for Scholarships

Members of the Philanthropy Committee of the MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital Board of Directors at the 2018 Gala, from left, are Beverly Wood, Vince Whittles, Lea Weaver, Karen Garner, Rick Tepel, and Christine Wray, hospital president. Photo Courtesy of MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital

The MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital 2018 Gala offered guests a magical evening down the rabbit hole inspired by “Alice in Wonderland.”

Sponsored by the hospital and the family of Francis Taylor Sr., the black-tie affair Nov. 16 at the Hollywood Social Hall featured a gourmet dinner and dessert by Ken’s Creative Kitchen of Annapolis with live entertainment by Paradigm. The hall was transformed into a whimsical experience for more than 500 guests.

Nearly $135,000 was raised in net proceeds to help fund scholarships through MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital.

To date, 149 scholarships have been awarded to local students pursuing health care careers in return for their commitment to bringing their expertise back to the Leonardtown facility.

Chances were sold to win one of two necklaces and an accompanying gentleman’s gift, courtesy of G&H Jewelers. Micheline Lopez-Estrada held the winning number and selected a stunning gemstone and diamond pendant as her prize.

MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital would like to acknowledge this year’s contributors, especially the Taylor family, this year’s Presenting Sponsor ($25,000).

The hospital also thanks and acknowledges:

Premiere Sponsors ($15,000):

Associates in Radiation Medicine

G&H Jewelers

Pam & Dave Jamieson

MedStar Shah Medical Group

The Cherry Cove Group

Christine Wray & John Felicitas

Diamond Sponsors ($10,000):

AMEWAS Inc.

Servpro of St. Mary’s & Calvert

St. Mary’s Academy Class of ’72

US Acute Care Solutions

Platinum Sponsors ($6,000):

Anna Choi, MD & Richard Ferraro

Jayaraman Medical Associates LLC

Karen & Stephen Michaels

ManTech International Corporation

Gold Sponsors ($4,000):

KBRwyle

Parlett Affiliated Companies

Printing Press Inc.

Raley Watts & O’Neill

Something Special by Tracy

W.M. Davis Inc. General Contractors

Silver Sponsors ($2,500):

ASEC Inc.

C3 Innovations Inc.

Calvert Cliffs Nuclear Power Plant

CMI General Contractors

College of Southern Maryland

CRGA Design

DCS Corporation

Fotheringill & Wade LLC

Carrie Jennison & John Stenson

Old Line Bank

Sabre Systems Inc.

Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative

St. Mary’s College of Maryland

Taylor Gas Company Inc.

Bronze Sponsors ($850):

Bank of America

Community Bank of the Chesapeake

John P. Crine, In Memory of Thelma Jean Crine

Dean Lumber Supply

Edward Jones

Kristine & John Greely

J.F. Taylor Inc.

KIWI-TECH

Joan & Alfred Mattingly Sr.

Midoula & Axis Healthcare Groups

Carol & Bill Moody

PAE Applied Technologies LLC

Parran’s Flooring Center

Kathy & Chris Perlick

Phocus Vide0

PNC Bank

Dr. & Mrs. Yahia Tagouri

Dawn & Nick Yeitrakis

