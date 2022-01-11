Homelessness Prevention Board to Meet

Posted by Three Oaks Center on Tuesday, January 11, 2022

The St. Mary’s County Homelessness Prevention Board will meet at noon Wednesday, January 19. Three Oaks Center supports the board.

Three Oaks is a nonprofit organization that provides food and shelter for the homeless population in the area. The center offers programs that provide the homeless in St. Mary’s County with housing, stabilization, assessment, and referral to appropriate resources so that they may return to living productive, self-sufficient lives in the community.

Members of the St. Mary’s County Homelessness Prevention Board include St. Mary’s County Department of Social Services, Three Oaks Center, St. Mary’s County Housing Authority, St. Mary’s County Health Department, St. Mary’s County Library, St. Mary’s County Department on Aging and Human Services, St. Mary’s County Public Schools, The Mission, WARM, and Bowes & Associates.

The next meeting will be February 16, 2022.

To learn more about Three Oaks Center, visit its Leader member page.