Historically Speaking: MD’s Role in Religious Liberty

(Photo courtesy of the St. Mary’s County Historical Society)

The St. Mary’s County Historical Society will present Kenneth Lasson, professor of law emeritus at the University of Baltimore School of Law, speaking on “Free Exercise in the Free State: Maryland’s Role in Religious Liberty and the First Amendment.”

The event, presented in collaboration with the St. Mary’s College of Maryland Center for the Study of Democracy, will be held from 7 to 9pm Wednesday, July 19, at The Inn at Leonardtown at 41655 Park Avenue in Leonardtown, MD.

Professor Lasson received his Bachelor and Master degrees at Johns Hopkins University and his J.D. from the University of Maryland School of Law.

He is the author of 10 books published by both trade and scholarly publishers, most notably “The Workers: Portraits of Nine American Job Holders;” “Private Lives of Public Servants; Mousetraps & Muffling Cups: One Hundred Brilliant and Bizarre United States Patents;” “Trembling in the Ivory Tower: Excesses in the Pursuit of Truth and Tenure,” and others.

His articles have appeared in a variety of journals, including the Columbia Human Rights Law Review, The Catholic Lawyer, The Maryland Law Review, and The Atlantic Monthly. He advocates on behalf of a variety of human-rights and civil-liberties issues, about which he writes appellate briefs, appears on radio and television.

There are 50 spots available for the July 19 event. Register here.

