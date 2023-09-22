Historical Society Annual Appeal Underway

The St. Mary’s County Historical Society’s annual appeal for donations is underway until November 10, 2023. The goal is $25,000.

“Our goal is $25,000 which will allow us to compensate an Archivist for about eighteen months. Your help in reaching, if not exceeding, that goal will ensure that we can afford an Archivist into the future. It is an ambitious goal but as we did not hold an Annual Appeal in 2022, we hope that you can find your way to a doubly generous contribution this year,” reads the organization’s website.

Click here to make a donation.

Founded in 1951, the St. Mary’s County Historical Society brings to life the people, places, and events of St. Mary’s County, MD. Its large collection of genealogical and archival materials is available to members and to the public for family and historical research. Its mission is to bring into focus the people, places, and events that make the county extraordinary.

Headquartered in historic Tudor Hall in Leonardtown, the Historical Society is open Wednesdays through Friday from 11am to 4pm and on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month.

The St. Mary’s County Historical Society is the repository of a unique collection of Maryland memorabilia and museum pieces displayed on the first floor of Tudor Hall and in the Old Jail Museum at 41625 Courthouse Drive. The 18th-century Tudor Hall also serves as headquarters of the society and houses the Historical Society’s Research Center.

To learn more about the St. Mary’s Historical Society, visit its Leader member page.