Here’s How to Help St. Mary’s Caring

The mission of St. Mary’s Caring Soup Kitchen is to provide free meals to anyone in need, no questions asked, serving all with a spirit of compassion, dignity, and respect. The nonprofit celebrated the opening of its new location in Great Mills in late summer.

Last year, St. Mary’s Caring served more than 125,000 meals. The soup kitchen is open six days a week, Monday through Saturday, and offers children, struggling families, low-income elderly, the disabled, the homeless, the unemployed, and the working poor a well-balanced breakfast and lunch.

The facility meets the needs of the food-insecure through a variety of services and education.

Donations may be dropped off at the site Monday through Saturday, 8:30am to 1:30pm. Here is a current list of most needed items:

Chunky Soup

Hot chocolate packets

Ketchup bottles

Olive oil (large sizes preferred)

Vienna sausages

Peanut butter (creamy preferred)

Instant oatmeal packets

Parmesan cheese

Canned tuna and chicken

Canola oil (48 oz.)

Chicken, beef, and vegetable broth

Chili seasoning packets

Canned soups

Crackers (Saltines, Ritz, etc.)

Graham Crackers

Juices (64 oz . bottles or individual boxes)

Mayonnaise (30 oz.)

Microwave popcorn

Pepperoni

Shredded cheddar/Mexican cheese

String cheese

Hamburger and Tuna Helper

Cheese slices

Lunch meats

Expired goods will not be accepted.

Drop-off Monday through Saturday between 8:30am and 1pm at 20331 Point Lookout Road in Great Mills at the rear door.

For more information, call 301-863-5700, email [email protected], or go to www.stmaryscaring.org.

