Health Hub to Operate Day Reporting Program

Posted by Lexi Leader on Thursday, December 15, 2022 · Leave a Comment

(Twitter photo courtesy of the St. Mary’s County Health Department)

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and the St. Mary’s County Health Department are launching a Day Reporting Program at the St. Mary’s Health Hub.

The new health hub is at 21625 Great Mills Road in Lexington Park, MD.

The Day Reporting Program is an evidence-based practice emphasizing health care, education, and other life needs in order to support meaningful rehabilitation and mitigate factors contributing to crime. Participants eligible for the program commit to vigorous treatment, rehabilitation, and daily monitoring in lieu of residential incarceration. The program has been demonstrated to decrease recidivism in the criminal justice system.

“I am very pleased to continue the successful collaboration between the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and our partner, the St. Mary’s County Health Department, in offering expanded community services,” St. Mary’s County Sheriff Steven Hall said. “We will continue to seek out the best practices to decrease inmate recidivism as much as possible.”

“The health department is glad to partner with the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office in supporting the Day Reporting Program at the Health Hub,” said Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s County health officer. “This unique intervention will get participants treatment so we can decrease the recurrence of crime when drug use or mental illness is a contributing factor.”

To learn more about the St. Mary’s County Health Hub, click here.