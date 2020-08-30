Health Dept. Reopens for Appointment-Based Services

The St. Mary’s County Health Department will reopen select services by appointment beginning Tuesday, September 1, 2020. Vital Records, Maryland Children’s Health Program, and the Environmental Health Division will be the first to provide in-person assistance, by appointment only. Community members may also continue to receive assistance relating to these and other programs online and by telephone.

Community members may schedule appointments in advance via phone, details for each program are outlined below. Upon arrival for appointments, customers will be asked to stay in their vehicles and to call the office so that a staff member can meet them at the appropriate entrance. All incoming customers will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms, including temperature check, and will be required to wear a face covering and practice social distancing while in the building.

Vital Records

To schedule an appointment, call 301-475-4330

Appointments available: Monday-Friday from 8:30 am-3:30 pm

Services available:

Birth certificates and death certificates. Community members are encouraged to complete the application forms provided on the SMCHD website prior to their appointment for reduced processing time.

Maryland Children’s Health Program

To schedule an appointment, call 301-475-4330

Appointments available: Monday-Friday from 8 am-4:30 pm

Services available:

Eligibility determination and application assistance for community members needing health insurance.

Environmental Health Division

The Environmental Health Division has maintained operations throughout the COVID-19 closure and will continue to provide services primarily via phone, email, and other online tools. In-person appointments will be provided in cases where online services aren’t possible, and can be scheduled by calling the Environmental Health Division at 301-475-4321.

COVID-19 testing will continue to be available without an appointment. For more information on local testing options, go to www.smchd.org/covid-19-testing.

More information can be found at the St. Mary’s County Health Department website. www.smchd.org