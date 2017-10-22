Halloween Fun Awaits Youngsters

Annmarie Event Will Benefit Local Charities

Annmarie Sculpture Garden and Art Center is preparing for some family-friendly Halloween fun.

Annmarie Garden will host its trick-or-treating festival, Halloween in the Garden, from 11 am to 4 pm Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017. For the 18th year, youngsters and their families are invited to parade down Annmarie’s wooded path collecting treats and small gifts from more than 70 booths.

Each booth is decorated and hosted by a Southern Maryland community organizations or business. Admission is $2 per person and will benefit several local charities, including the American Legion’s Holiday Food Basket Program, Annmarie Scholarship Fund, Adult Daycare of Calvert County, Solomons Volunteer Fire Department, Patuxent High School NJROTC, and Three Oaks Center veterans initiative.

Trick-or-treating bags will be provided courtesy of Smile Castle Pediatric Dentistry.

New this year, purchase a Fast Pass for $5 per person at the website linked to above and avoid the wait in the general admission line. Proceeds from the Fast Pass sales will also benefit the listed charities. Halloween in the Garden will feature a new festival layout designed to get visitors started on their trick-or-treating adventure faster than ever.

Halloween in the Garden is a wonderful opportunity to enjoy the beautiful fall colors in the garden, and celebrate the change in the season by participating in this beloved Southern Maryland family tradition. The garden will be full of spooktacular decorations, so don’t forget to bring a camera to capture wonderful photo opportunities and memories. Dress the whole family up in their Halloween finest and enjoy a day of trick-or-treating and fall fun. There will be food vendors selling family-friendly food and snacks. Visitors also will be able to shop from vendors including independent consultants, handmade crafts, and more.

Parking is free and will be located in the field adjacent to the garden. Patuxent High School NJROTC students will be on hand to assist and guide vehicular traffic.

Halloween in the Garden is a smoke-free and pet-free event.

Purchase a Fast Pass online for $5 per person and jump the line for Halloween fun, or buy your ticket the day of the event for $2 per person.

For additional information, call 410-326-4640.

About Annmarie Garden

An affiliate of the Smithsonian Institution, Annmarie Garden is located in scenic Solomons, Maryland. The sculpture garden features a walking path that meanders through the forest past permanent and loaned sculpture, including more than 35 works of art on loan from the Smithsonian Institution and the National Gallery of Art. Annmarie Garden also presents a variety of award-winning special events, gallery shows, and engaging public art programs.

Annmarie Garden’s Studio School offers creative classes for all ages and abilities taught by a talented faculty. Annmarie Garden is conveniently located just off Route 2-4, on Dowell Road; open 9 am to 5 pm daily; the Murray Arts Building and Gift Shop are open 10 am to 5 pm daily.

Follow Annmarie Garden on Facebook to find out about other programs.

For more about Annmarie Sculpture Garden and Art Center, visit its Leader member page.