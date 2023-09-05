Groups Sought to March in Vets Day Parade

Posted by Lexi Leader on Tuesday, September 5, 2023 · Leave a Comment

Entries Now Being Accepted

Registration is now open for those wishing to participate in the 48th annual Veterans Day Parade in Leonardtown. Floats, bands, schools, Scouts, clubs, cheerleaders, bikes, vintage cars, and horses are some of the entries which will be accepted.

The parade will step off at 10am Saturday, November 11, 2023, from St. Mary’s Ryken High School. The line of march with proceed along Fenwick Street to the Leonardtown Square. The event provides an opportunity to honor veterans, participate in a proud tradition, and promote your group.

For more information or to request a 2023 Veterans Day Parade entry form, email [email protected]. Information regarding parade guidelines is included with the forms.

Entry forms should be returned to Connie Pennington, parade organizer, by Friday, October 20, 2023. Entries received after October 20 will not be accepted.