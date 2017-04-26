GAO vs DoD on F-35 Parts Purchases

Posted by Java Joe on Wednesday, April 26, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Morning Coffee is a robust blend of links to news around the Internet concerning the Naval Air Station Patuxent River economic community. The opinions expressed here do not reflect opinions of the Leader’s owners or staff.

The Government Accountability Office warns lawmakers against authorizing the F-35 joint program office to procure bulk quantities of parts in its report on the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, DoD Needs to Complete Developmental Testing Before Making Significant New Investments. The DoD sees bulk purchasing critical to driving down the cost of the F-35 aircraft and contests the findings of the full report.

A recent leak from Edward Snowden’s trove of stolen NSA data says the NSA floated a spy balloon off Solomons Island, probably NAS Pax River, reports The Baltimore Sun.

President Donald Trump and the Navy want a 355-ship fleet, double shipbuilding budgets and the Congressional Budget Office says it can happen in 2032. The 355-ship fleet, a hike of five ships from Trump’s campaign promise of 350, comes out of the long-anticipated Force Structure Assessment, reports Breaking Defense.

A well-armed US submarine has arrived in Korea, reports Defense News.com. The Ohio-class guided-missile submarine Michigan pulled in to the South Korean port of Busan on Tuesday for what the Navy called a “routine visit” so sailors can experience the local culture.

President Trump and his aides fear they are running out of time as North Korea speeds up its nuclear program, reports The New York Times.

Somali pirates return to waters off East Africa. DoD warns commercial ships to again, after five years of calm, shore up their defenses against forced boardings, reports The New York Times. The Voice of America reports that famine could be the cause of an uptick in piracy.

The front end of a Black Hawk helicopter becomes an immersive flight trainer able to simulate threats and emergencies and at half the cost of a helicopter, reports Army Times.

The commander of the Pacific Fleet, ADM Scott Swift, will lead a month-long review of the recent physiological episodes experienced by pilots flying in the T-45 and F/A-18 aircraft, reports Navy Times. Incidents of breathing troubles in pilots in flight had dozens of Navy flight instructors refusing to fly the aircraft. The Navy grounded the T-45 trainer aircraft in early April.

The Coast Guard says one person has died and three others are injured after an explosion occurred on an international cargo carrier 1,300 miles off the coast of Cape Cod. The Coast Guard says the ship’s last port of call was Baltimore, reports CBS.

Contracts:

Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is being awarded a $109,563,735 modification to cost-plus-fixed-fee delivery order 5503 issued previously against basic ordering agreement N00019-14-G-0020. This modification provides for the procurement of 567 modification kits for offboard system hardware and turnaround assets, and also recurring labor for the completion of hardware and software upgrades in support of the F-35 Lighting III Block 3F upgrade for Air Force ($62,663,062; 57.19 percent); Marine Corps ($43,453,490; 39.67 percent); Navy $3,060,885; 2.79 percent); and international partners ($386,297; 0.35 percent). Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (41 percent); Nashua, New Hampshire (12 percent); Baltimore, Maryland (12 percent); San Diego, California (12 percent); Owego, New York (12 percent); Orlando, Florida (7 percent); and Evendale, Ohio (4 percent), and is expected to be completed in December 2021. Fiscal 2015 aircraft procurement (Air Force, Marine Corps); fiscal 2016 aircraft procurement (Marine Corps and Navy); fiscal 2017 research, development, test and evaluation (Air Force); and international partner funds in the amount of $109,563,735 are being obligated at time of award, $101,788,101 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Sign up for Morning Coffee to be delivered to your inbox Monday through Thursday. Stay ahead of the curve with news around the internet concerning the Naval Air Station Patuxent River economic community.

