Funding Provides Training for STEM Educators

Maryland elected officials, including Congressman Steny H. Hoyer, have come together to secure funding to train STEM Educators in the state.

Congressman Hoyer (D-Md., 5th), Sens. Ben Cardin (D-Md.) and Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.), and Congressmen Anthony Brown (D-Md., 4th) and Jamie Raskin (D-Md., 8th) have issued a statement that announces $296,041 in funding for a collaborative project that includes the University of Maryland College Park, Montgomery College, and Prince George’s Community College from the National Science Foundation.

This collaborative project aims to encourage students to consider careers as teachers of science, technology, engineering, or math, increase awareness of STEM teaching as an option, and to establish pathways from community college coursework into university STEM teacher preparation programs.

“Passionate, well-prepared teachers are crucial to our students’ success,” the lawmakers said in the statement. “We need educators who can champion STEM learning and engage our students on these important subjects.”

The idea of the funding, the lawmakers said, is to foster an essential partnership between three of Maryland’s great institutions of higher education and to bolster the state’s efforts to recruit and train STEM teachers.

“In Congress, we will continue working to expand resources for STEM education and to ensure our students and teachers have the tools they need to succeed,” they said in the statement.

The NSF is an independent federal agency that was created by Congress in 1950 “to promote the progress of science; to advance the national health, prosperity, and welfare and to secure the national defense.” The NSF is the funding source for close to 24 percent of all federally supported basic research conducted by American colleges and universities. In many fields like mathematics, computer science, and the social sciences, NSF is the major source of federal support. This grant was awarded through the agency’s Improving Undergraduate STEM Education: Education and Human Resources program.

