Four-Day STEAM Program @ Piney Point

Piney Point Lighthouse Museum will hold a four-day outdoor science STEAM program for kids.

Children are invited to enjoy a STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, and technology) oriented program at the museum focused on outdoor science and exploration July 18 to July 21, 2023.

Kids can explore different topics at Piney Point while having fun. Each day will feature a different nature theme filled with fun crafts and activities. Throughout this four-day program, participants will discover the park grounds as part of the dynamic Potomac River ecosystem and crafting activities that will help answer some of their pressing questions.

There are two sessions – one for older children (11-13) from 12:30 to 3:30pm and one for younger (7-10) from 9 to 1130am.

Follow this link or call 301-994-1471. Cost is $50 for first child, $25 for each additional. Price includes all four days.

During their adventures, kids will focus on fun and activities about native trees and birds, exploring local insects and their habitats, try their luck at fishing and crabbing, learning about the unique boats that sailed our waters, study some prehistoric creatures that lived in the area, as well as get wet with some fun water experiments. The program will highly focus on the S in STEAM (Science) and strive to show children how great it is to learn about the St. Mary’s County environment.

Parents/caretakers: Please bring your children prepared for a fun day of outdoor experiences. A backpack with a snack is encouraged for a group snack break, and a personal water bottle is required. Additionally, we recommend sunscreen application before joining the group, and a hand towel that we can mist throughout the day to drape over shoulders to keep cool. It does get hot in July.

Safety is the top priority, and in cases of inclement weather, activities will move indoors while still covering many of the same subjects.

For more information about the program, other educational activities or the museum, visit the museum’s Facebook page.