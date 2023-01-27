For Moms & Their Babies, Thrive By Three

The St. Mary’s County Health Department’s Thrive By Three program offers support for pregnant mothers and their children.

The health department recently announced $250,000 in grant funding to launch the program in St. Mary’s. The funding was provided through the Maryland Department of Health Prevention and Health Promotion Administration Bureau of Maternal and Child Health.

Thrive by Three will help ensure that pregnant moms have access to adequate, effective, and equitable health care. The program focuses on pregnant and postpartum women previously disconnected with care and thus at higher risk of poor health outcomes. Thrive by Three will provide care coordination and appointment scheduling assistance for prenatal and primary care, behavioral health, and dental visits.

Additionally, the program will offer a range of additional services, including Maryland Medicaid insurance enrollment assistance, linkage to community resources, breastfeeding support, and education on vaccines and safe sleep.

“This program will improve health outcomes for both mom and baby while advancing health equity in our community,” said Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s County health officer. “I commend our Health Promotion and Community Services Division Director Angela Cochran, Maternal Child Elder Health Director Ashley Milcetic, and other SMCHD team members for their dedication to healthy pregnancies and healthy families.”

“Prenatal care is crucial in preventing pregnancy complications and managing conditions that can have an adverse effect on both the pregnant person and their infant,” Ms. Cochran said. “We are very grateful to have this opportunity to provide more support for our pregnant moms and young children in St. Mary’s County.”

Learn more about SMCHD’s women’s health programs here.