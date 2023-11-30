Flat Iron Farm Lights This Weekend Dec. 1-2

Organizers of the Flat Iron Farm Christmas lights display enjoyed a great opening weekend. They’ll be back this weekend on December 1 and 2 from 5 to 9pm each night.

Exciting news from the Farm: “We will have one night with professional photos available. If you do not want professional photos, they are still FREE with your OWN device. Bobby Barron Photography Saturday December 9, 6-9pm with Santa. Three high quality digital prints for $40.”

Flat Iron Farm is at 45840 Highway to Heaven Lane in Great Mills, MD.

