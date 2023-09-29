Fink Wins Master’s Boxing Championship

Jamie “Peppermint Patty” Fink, center, flanked by Knowledge Boxing Center Head Coach Daryl Hinmon and Assistant Coach John Richardson.

Jamie “Peppermint Patty” Fink of Leonardtown won the 2023 New Jersey Master’s Boxing Championship in the 125-pound weight class at the Showboat Hotel in Atlantic City earlier this month.

Fink, 49, who trains at the Knowledge Boxing Center in Lexington Park won her hard-fought bout by unanimous decision against New Jersey resident Glynis Reeves.

The Master’s Boxing Tournament is for boxers 35 and older. Fink first put the gloves on two years ago at the Knowledge Boxing Center.

When asked about her motivation to train, Fink, who also works at NAS Patuxent River said, “I really wanted to prove to myself that I could do it.”

“Training was, at times, intense and hard, but in a good way. It really made me push myself beyond my limits and not give up. It was also fun at times,” she said.

Head Coach Daryl Hinmon said Fink is a joy to train.

“She is a great listener and very determined. We are both Tauruses, so it’s very easy to relate to her stubbornness for success,” he said.

Assistant Coach John Richardson said, “Coach D and myself have spent countless hours refining Fink’s technique, strengthening her body and honing her mental fortitude. Her perseverance in the face of adversity is a testament of her unwavering belief in the power of hard work and discipline. At 49 years old, Fink displays a level of determination and commitment that defies conventional notions. Her journey serves as a beacon of inspiration for individuals facing adversity in any aspect of life. She remains a symbol of resilience and tenacity and is perfect example of how anything is possible with unwavering determination and passion for success.”

Of her opponent, Fink said, “she was a bit more experienced than myself, very formidable and I really appreciate sharing the ring with her.”

After Fink was announced the winner, she said, “It’s really hard to put into words the way I felt when I won other than absolutely amazing! It’s a feeling I will never forget. I thank my coaches for teaching me and guiding me through the whole process.”

Knowledge Boxing is at 21310 Great Mills Road in Lexington Park, MD.