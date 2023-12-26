Family-Friendly Exhibits This Week

Posted by Lexi Leader on Tuesday, December 26, 2023

The Piney Point Lighthouse Museum and the St. Clement’s Island Museum are still offering their holiday exhibits this week. The exhibits will continue daily until January 1, 2024.

Admission at Piney Point is $7 for adults; $3.50 for seniors, students, and military; and 5 and younger free. The museum store will be open during museum hours. Come enjoy guided tours for all ages of the lighthouse and museum. The Keeper’s Quarters and museum will be decorated for the holidays and special festive exhibits will be available.

Looking for family-friendly New Year’s Eve fun for children without having to stay up until midnight? Bring the kids to Piney Point on December 31 and enjoy a countdown to NOON – a party just for them.

Tickets are required via Eventbrite ($12 per child ages 2 to 12). Two adults/guardians (18 or older) may accompany their child but must register for a free ticket via the Eventbrite link. No walk-ins accepted due to limited space. Please note: this event is appropriate for ages 2 to 12; children 13 to 17 not permitted. For more information, call 301-994-1471.

The St. Clement’s Island Museum Christmas Doll & Train Exhibit will run daily until January 1 from 10am to 5pm. The cost for this exhibit is $3 adults, $2 seniors and military, $1.50 children, 5 and younger are free. For more information, call 301-769-2222.

The Old Jail Museum in Leonardtown is open daily from 10am to 5pm. Take a tour of this the historic site. Admission is free.