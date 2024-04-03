Explore Leonardtown on First Friday

First Fridays open up Leonardtown, MD, for a one-of-a-kind shopping and entertaining evening, and invite visitors to join in the fun! Come to town April 5 for a fun day of shopping, dining, and exploring. Specials are offered throughout town at participating businesses.

First Fridays usually offer specials at participating shops and restaurants, open studios and workshops at the art studios, opening receptions at the galleries, and much more. Join the North End Gallery for its new show, “Earth Tones” April 2-28.

Art aficionados are encouraged to immerse themselves in local art at The Craft Guild Shop, New View Fiber Works, and the St. Mary’s Arts Council Gallery and Gift Shop, and, if you’re feeling extra artsy, stop by The Yellow Line or Board & Brush to create your own masterpiece.

If you’re in the mood to shop, get lost among the many treasures at Shepherd’s Old Field, the stacks of books, music, and more at Fenwick Street Bookstore, or at any of the other unique local shops.

When you get hungry, Leonardtown offers an array of distinct dining establishments where you can wine and dine your last weeks’ worries away, from the upscale casual vibe at Sweetbay to the historic hometown hospitality of the Front Porch. And if wine is your jam, check out Antoinette’s Garden or the Port of Leonardtown Winery, where they often host live music and local food trucks. Check out the changes at The Rex on the Square.

Go to the Leonardtown First Fridays Facebook page for details about specific events in downtown, midtown, and uptown as they are announced.

Visit www.VisitLeonardtownMD.com for a listing of shops and restaurants. Visitors are advised to contact desired locations for specific hours and event information.

The St. Mary’s County Historical Society is the repository of a unique collection of Maryland memorabilia and museum pieces displayed on the first floor of Tudor Hall and in the Old Jail Museum at 41625 Courthouse Drive in Leonardtown. The 18th-century Tudor Hall also serves as headquarters of the society and houses the Historical Society’s Research Center.

To learn more about the St. Mary’s Historical Society, visit its Leader member page.