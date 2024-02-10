Explore African American Schoolhouse, USCT Center

Posted by Lexi Leader on Saturday, February 10, 2024

Visit the US Colored Troops (USCT) Interpretive Center and the Drayden African American Schoolhouse to explore the contributions of African Americans in St. Mary’s County, during Black History Month.

USCT Interpretive Center exhibits will be open and free to the public from 10am to 2pm every Wednesday and Saturday in February.

Drayden African American Schoolhouse will be open for free tours from 11am to 2pm every Saturday in February.

Inside the USCT Interpretive Center, visitors can learn about two St. Mary’s County Congressional Medal of Honor recipients who served in the 38th Infantry Regiment of the US Colored Troops and fought for the Union during the Civil War.

These two men received the Medal of Honor for their valor and bravery at the Battle of New Market Heights, VA, in 1864. On the trail between the Interpretive Center in Lexington Manor Passive Park and John G. Lancaster Park, learn about the Civil War era in St. Mary’s and the African American troops on interpretive panels that lead to the statue of the soldier.

At Drayden, visitors can discover one of the nation’s best-preserved one-room African American schoolhouses, whose story represents a significant part of the county’s African American history. Visitors are invited to learn more about the restored schoolhouse, its history, and its importance to education in St. Mary’s. Hear stories about how African American students learned in the school up until the mid-20th century.

Staff will be available at both locations to answer questions and provide information.

The US Colored Troops Interpretive Center is in Lexington Manor Passive Park at 21675 S. Coral Drive in Lexington Park, MD.

For more information, call 301-769-2222.

The Drayden African American Schoolhouse is at 18287 Cherryfield Road in Drayden.

For more information, call 301-994-1471.