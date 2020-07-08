Equity Resolution Signed in Lexington Park

St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, St Mary’s County Public Schools, and the St. Mary’s County Health Department signed a Joint Resolution to Advance Equity in St. Mary’s County. The ceremony was videotaped from the new District 4 Station on Great Mills Road in Lexington Park, MD.

Sheriff Tim Cameron opened the signing ceremony, by noting the location. “The Sheriff’s Office new District 4 Sheriff’s Station in Lexington Park … designed especially for our COPS unit here in Lexington Park, community policing team, and our patrol deputies who work the Lexington park area. This building is made possible by resources from our taxpayers, commissioners of St. Mary’s County, but most especially a very vocal and supportive Lexington Park community. For that thank you.”

Joining Sheriff Cameron in the ceremony, video below, are St. Mary’s County Health Officer Dr. Meena Brewster and Superintendent of Public Schools Scott Smith. These integral community leaders signed the resolution to launch a multi-sector Equity Task Force to examine opportunity, access, and equity in St. Mary’s County.

The resolution identifies that public health, public education, and public safety are interlocking components of our community. These agencies’ commitment to equity and racial justice impact the lives of all citizens directly and indirectly.

Equity is the absence of disparities among groups of people that would have otherwise arisen because of their socioeconomic status, geographical area, age, disability, sexual orientation, gender, or racial/ethnic group.

“To achieve real health equity, we need to make meaningful impacts on the social determinants of health … education, public health, housing, community zoning, racial justice, and employment. That’s why we are so eager to be a part of this cross-sector partnership being launched today,” said Dr. Brewster.

“In working together, our agencies are working toward eliminating barriers to ensure access and opportunity,” Sheriff Cameron said.

“I am proud to work together with the conviction and dedication of the Sheriff’s Office and the Health Department to lead by bringing people together for this important work,” stated Superintendent Smith.

The Equity Task Force agencies will collaborate in implementing organizational changes and community initiatives that promote equitable outcomes in health, education and public safety. Task Force partners will also conduct a comprehensive review of their respective institutions’ policies and practices from the lens of Equity.

