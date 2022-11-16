Enroll by Dec. 15 for Affordable Health Care Plan

Posted by Steny Hoyer on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 · Leave a Comment

Majority Leader Steny Hoyer reminds Americans that the 2023 open enrollment period to select your affordable health care plan will close Dec. 15, 2022.

“I encourage Americans to visit www.HealthCare.gov to browse affordable, quality health-care plans for 2023. Everyone can use the website to compare plans, estimate premium costs, and register for coverage thanks to the Affordable Care Act.

Through the American Rescue Plan and the Inflation Reduction Act, Democrats expanded important tax credits that will reduce monthly health-care premiums for millions of Americans. I encourage everyone – even those who already enrolled in ACA coverage – to log onto the exchange by December 15 to make sure that they are enrolled in a plan beginning on January 1, 2023, that suits themselves and their families.



“Last year, a record 14.5 million Americans registered for coverage under the Affordable Care Act – including 5.2 million previously uninsured people who have been able to gain coverage since President Biden took office two years ago. House Democrats have been proud to work with the Biden-Harris Administration to lower health-care costs and expand affordable health-care access for the American people, bringing our nation’s uninsured rate to an all-time low of 8% earlier this year.

Democrats will continue fighting to build on our progress of lowering prescription drug costs, protecting people with pre-existing conditions, and capping out-of-pocket medical expenses so that more of our people can access affordable, quality care.”

Follow Congressman Hoyer on Facebook and Twitter.

For more information about House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer, visit his Leader Page.