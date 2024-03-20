Election Judges Sought in St. Mary’s

The St. Mary’s County Board of Elections is seeking eligible individuals to serve as election judges for the 2024 elections. Training is provided, and participants are compensated.

If you would like to apply, complete an application (click on link above). Return the completed application by email to [email protected], by fax 301-475-4077, or by mail PO Box 197, Leonardtown, MD 20650. If you have any questions, call 301-475-4200, ext. 1614.

Primary Election Day – Tuesday, May 14, 2024

General Election Day – Tuesday, November 5, 2024

Primary Early Voting Days: Thursday May 2-Thursday May 9, 2024

General Early Voting Days: Thursday October 24-Thursday October 31, 2024

Election judges are responsible for administering the actual voting procedures in each precinct. These individuals are the only contact the Board of Elections has with the general public during voting hours. Therefore, election judges must be reliable, courteous, present a neat appearance, be able to follow procedure, and above all else, possess good judgment. Without election judges, it would be impossible to conduct an election.

To serve as an election judge you must:

Be at least 16

Be a registered voter in Maryland

Be able to speak, read, and write the English language

Be physically able to work throughout Election Day (6am to 9pm)

Must complete mandatory training

Cannot be a candidate, campaign manager for a candidate, or a treasurer for a candidate or political party

Cannot engage in partisan or political activity while on duty