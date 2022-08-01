Ejection Seat Issue Grounds Some Navy Aircraft

The Naval Air Systems Command grounded an undisclosed number of planes following the discovery of a problem with a component involved in the pilot ejection process, reports Breaking Defense. The command did not give the number of aircraft, citing operational security issues. Affected aircraft include the F/A-18B/C/D Hornet, F/A-18E/F Super Hornet, E/A-18G Growler, and T-45 Goshawk and F-5 Tiger II training aircraft.

The issue involves cartridge actuated devices, or CADs, which deploy a parachute when aviators pull their ejection handle, reports Navy Times.

Nine helicopters assigned to Virginia’s Naval Station Norfolk were damaged in a storm last week, reports Navy Times. Service officials said that operations had not been affected. A severe thunderstorm ripped through the area during the late afternoon hours July 26. Winds reached 60 mph.

A US Air Force Security Forces truck was impaled by a fighter jet when the two collided, reports Task & Purpose. The truck and a Mirage F1 were on a routine training exercise. No injuries were reported.

COL Michael A. Sapp is the new garrison commander at Fort George G. Meade in Maryland, reports At Ease. Sapp assumed command in a ceremony Wednesday, taking over for COL Christopher M. Nyland, who has held the job since August 2020.

US Space Force operations boss LT GEN Chance Saltzman has been chosen to run the service as the next four-star chief of space operations, reports Navy Times. If confirmed by the US Senate, Saltzman would succeed GEN John “Jay” Raymond, who is set to retire after 35 years of service in the Air Force and nearly three in the Space Force.

The UK and Japan are looking to unite efforts on a 6th generation stealth fighter jet, reports 19fortyfive.com, linking the British Tempest program with the Japanese F-X program by the end of this year. The project is set to cost tens of billions of dollars, compared to the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program, which produced three aircraft and came with a price tag of more than $1.7 trillion.

The US Army has set a timeline for the demonstration of its new, hard-to-detect mobile command post, reports C4ISRNET. The Mobile And Survivable Command Post project, while still in the early stages of development, should be ready for a “significant, fully integrated” exhibition in the fiscal 2026-27 timeframe, the service said.

A new addition and renovation to the Korean War Veterans Memorial in Washington, DC, has officially opened, reports UPI. The project included a full renovation of the existing memorial, as well as a new addition, the Wall of Remembrance.

Of roughly 15,000 troops who mobilized around Europe earlier this year, more than 10,000 remain, reports Military Times, including an Army armored brigade and pilots, maintainers, and staff for dozens of fighter aircraft.

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson called out China for failing to share information about debris from a rocket booster that fell back to Earth over the weekend, reports The Hill. The debris landed in the waters near the Philippines.

The Pentagon is being pressured by lawmakers on Capitol Hill to fix the recruitment crisis that threatens to leave the military short of its goals to bring new troops aboard this year, reports Politico. Many worry that this is the worst recruiting environment since the end of the Vietnam War.

The Army will accept recruits who fail to meet body fat standards or who failed academic entrance standards, reports The Washington Times. The service has instituted two prep courses that will allow recruits, who meet all other qualifications for enlistment, a path to serve. Task & Purpose calls the 90-day programs “basic training for basic training.”

New Coast Guard commandant ADM Linda Fagan spoke with members of the Coast Guard and Maritime Transportation House subcommittee last week regarding a range of personnel issues facing the service, including recruitment and retention, reports Military Times. “Retention is not a particular challenge for the organization right now,” she said. Instead, the service needs to focus on its recruitment dilemma, she added.

The Air Force is testing a system that uses artificial intelligence and drones on its bases aimed at putting a stop to an active shooter, reports Fox News.

A Government Accountability Office report said that the Defense Department has not properly tracked lead exposure in military children, reports Navy Times. The auditors are questioning the accuracy of DoD’s report on the number of children who are screened and tested for lead exposure. In the July 26 report, GAO recommended that the Defense Health Agency develop a plan, including time frames, to implement a process for overseeing military medical treatment facility providers’ adherence to pediatric lead processes.

Montana Sen. Jon Tester (D) has introduced legislation that would help the Department of Veterans Affairs hire experts to draft a plan to update VA facilities, reports Military.com. The Senate Veterans Affairs Committee chairman’s bill would fund the VA to hire capital asset management experts for all of its medical centers, at the same time adding members to the VA’s Capital Asset Planning Committee.

House lawmakers said they might kill off the Department of Veterans Affairs costly electronic health records modernization effort unless officials can show significant progress, reports Navy Times. “If we don’t see major progress by early next year, when VA says they intend to roll [the effort] out to larger sites, we will have to seriously consider pulling the plug,” said Rep. Mike Bost (R-IL), ranking member of the House Veterans’ Affairs Committee.

Contracts:

Sustainable Building Solutions LLC, Washington, DC, is awarded a $45,000,000 firm-fixed-price modification to a previously awarded contract (N40080-21-D-0015). This modification provides for the exercise of Option 1 and increases the maximum dollar value of an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for roofing repairs and replacement at Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Maryland; Naval Support Facility (NSF) Indian Head, Maryland; and NSF Dahlgren, Virginia. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland (40%); Indian Head, Maryland (30%); Annapolis, Maryland (15%); and Dahlgren, Virginia (15%). Work is expected to be completed by July 2026. The total contract amount after exercise of this option will be $18,000,000. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $9,000,000 are obligated on this award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Washington, Washington, DC, is the contracting activity.

TyBe-Garney Federal JV LLC, Newbern, Tennessee, is awarded a $51,797,390 firm-fixed-price contract for replacement of potable water lines, and the energetics production fire suppression line at Naval Support Facility (NSF) Indian Head, South Potomac, Maryland. The work to be performed provides for replacement of potable water lines and fire suppression system throughout 80% of the NSF Indian Head site, consisting of approximately 140,000 linear feet of potable water and fire suppression water lines. The contract also contains eight unexercised options, which if exercised would increase cumulative contract value to $64,518,681. Work will be performed in Indian Head, Maryland, and is expected to be completed by June 2025. Fiscal 2019 military construction (Navy) funds in the amount of $34,543,335 are obligated on this award and will not expire at the end of current fiscal year. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $17,254,055 are also obligated on this award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the Navy Electronic Commerce Online website with two proposals received. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Washington, Washington, DC, is the contracting activity (N40080-22-C-0009).

Booz Allen Hamilton Inc., McLean, Virginia, is awarded a $21,444,735 firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee hybrid modification (P00021) to exercise Option Period 4 under previously awarded task order (M95494-18-F-0009). The work to be performed provides a variety of professional services to support Marine Corps Installations Command (MCICOM) Headquarters’ (HQ) directorates in fulfilling mission deficiencies and providing enhanced capabilities. Broad level task areas required are program management; logistics program support; information technology program support; operations support; planning support; government and external affairs support; facilities support; and enterprise content management support. Work will be performed in Arlington, Virginia (100%). Work is expected to be completed August 2023. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance (Marine Corps and Navy) funds in the amount of $21,444,735 will be obligated at the time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. MCICOM HQ, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity (M95494-18-F-0009).

Lockheed Martin Corp., Baltimore, Maryland, is awarded an $11,320,904 firm-fixed-price modification to previously awarded contract N00024-20-C-6320 for continued studies of a large, unmanned surface vessel. This contract modification includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract modification to $15,070,904. Work will be performed in Moorestown, New Jersey, and is expected to be completed by September 2024. If all options are exercised, work will continue through September 2024. Fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $149,941 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, DC, is the contracting activity.

Gibbs & Cox Inc., Arlington, Virginia, is awarded an $8,981,231 firm-fixed-price modification to previously awarded contract N00024-20-C-6318 for continued studies of a large, unmanned surface vessel. This contract modification includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract modification to $15,071,231. Work will be performed in Arlington, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by September 2024. If all options are exercised, work will continue through September 2024. Fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $149,899 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, DC, is the contracting activity.

Goodwill Services Inc., Richmond, Virginia, is awarded an $8,581,953 performance-based, firm-fixed-price, definitive contract (N6523622C1005) to provide supply chain and warehousing management services. These services include supply support, tracking reports, material physical distribution support, Defense Reutilization and Marketing Office operations support, material movement support and command consumables support. The contract includes a base-year plus four one-year option periods and a six-month option period. The option periods, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to an estimated $49,019,064. Fiscal 2022 working capital (Navy) funds in the amount of $7,700,144 will be obligated at time of award. Funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Work will be performed in Charleston, South Carolina (70%); Norfolk, Virginia (29%); and New Orleans, Louisiana (1%), and is expected to be completed by July 2023. If all options are exercised, work could continue until January 2029. The contract was not competitively procured because it is a sole source acquisition negotiated under 10 US Code 2304(c)(5). Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic, Charleston, South Carolina, is the contracting activity.

HDR Engineering Inc., Colorado Springs, Colorado (W91278-22-D-0058); Cardno GS Inc., Charlottesville, Virginia (W91278-22-D-0060); Tetra Tech Inc., San Antonio, Texas (W91278-22-D-0056); Jacobs Government Services Co., Arlington, Virginia (W91278-22-D-0057); and Wood Environment & Infrastructure Solutions, Kennesaw, Georgia (W91278-22-D-0059), will compete for each order of the $49,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for architect and engineering services to support cost engineering. Bids were solicited via the internet with 10 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of July 28, 2027. US Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile, Alabama, is the contracting activity.

Blair Inc., Springfield, Virginia (W56HZV-22-D-L007); Building Four Fabrication LLC, Atlanta, Georgia (W56HZV-22-D-L008); Capitol Museum Services, Manassas, Virginia (W56HZV-22-D-L009); Color-Ad Inc., Manassas, Virginia (W56HZV-22-D-L006); EXPLUS Inc., Dulles, Virginia (W56HZV-22-D-L010); and Formations Inc., Portland, Oregon (W56HZV-22-D-L011), will compete for each order of the $20,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for museum exhibit fabrication and installation services for the Army Center of Military History. Bids were solicited via the internet with nine received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of July 28, 2027. US Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Michigan, is the contracting activity.

SourceAmerica, Vienna, Virginia, was awarded a $10,622,966 firm-fixed-price contract for Cold Temperature and Arctic Protection System extreme cold weather suits. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Vienna, Virginia, with an estimated completion date of April 28, 2023. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $10,622,966 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity (W911QY-22-C-0038).

CAE USA Inc., Tampa, Florida (N6134022D1001); BGI-Aero Simulation Inc. (ASI) JV LLC, Mount Pleasant, South Carolina (N6134022D1002); Valiant Global Defense Services Inc., San Diego, California (N6134022D1003); Delaware Resource Group of Oklahoma LLC, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma (N6134022D1004); Fidelity Technologies Corp., Reading, Pennsylvania (N6134022D1005); FlightSafety Defense Corp., Denver, Colorado (N6134022D1006); LB&B Associates Inc., Columbia, Maryland (N6134022D1007); Engineering Support Personnel Inc., Orlando, Florida (N6134022D2001); and LTSS JV, Minot, North Dakota (N6134022D2002), are awarded a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with the estimated aggregate ceiling of $1,310,000,000. The contract provides sustainment services and training requirements in support of fielded training systems to include, training simulator contractor operation and maintenance services and contractor instructional services, with minor training simulator modifications, training simulator relocations, training systems management, in-service engineering office support, spares/product support, and other related support services performed ancillary to contractor operation and maintenance services and contractor instructional services for the Naval Air Warfare Center Training Systems Division. Companies have an opportunity to compete for individual orders. Percentages for work performed at each location is unknown until award of task orders under this contract, however, work will be performed at Navy installations in Mayport, Florida; Norfolk, Virginia; Jacksonville, Florida; Whidbey Island, Washington; Key West, Florida; Fallon, Nevada; Pensacola, Florida; Lakehurst, New Jersey; New Orleans, Louisiana; Ft. Worth, Texas; Naval Submarine Base New London Groton, Connecticut; and US Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, and is expected to be completed in August 2027. No funds will be obligated at the time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was competitively procured via an electronic request for proposal, seven offers were received, as well as, as a small business set aside request for proposal; two offers were received. The Naval Air Warfare Center Training Systems Division, Orlando, Florida, is the contracting activity.

Amentum Services Inc., Germantown, Maryland, is awarded a $49,721,547 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract that will include terms and conditions for the placement of firm-fixed-price task orders to provide spectrum management support services including planning, retention, protection and effective use of electromagnetic spectrum resources in support of the Navy and Marine Corps Spectrum Center and Naval Information Warfare Developmental Center. The contract will include a five-year base ordering period with an additional six-month ordering period option pursuant of Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation 52.217-8 — option to extend services, which if exercised, will bring the total estimated value to $54,982,153. The base ordering period is anticipated to begin August 2022 and is expected to be completed by August 2027 — if the option is exercised, the ordering period will be completed by February 2028. Work will be performed in Germantown, Maryland (30%); Fort Meade, Maryland (12%); Norfolk, Virginia (12%); Suffolk, Virginia (11%); Oak Harbor, Washington (11%); Silverdale, Washington (3%); Camp H.M. Smith, Hawaii (3%); Jacksonville, Florida (3%); San Diego, California (3%); Naples, Italy (3%); Yokosuka, Japan (3%); Manama, Bahrain (3%); and Guam (3%). Fiscal 2022 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $10,000 will be obligated to fund the contract’s minimum amount and funds will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Individual task orders will be subsequently funded with appropriate fiscal year appropriations at the time of their issuance. This contract was competitively procured with the solicitation posted on beta.sam.gov and Navy Electronic Commerce Online, with two offers received. Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Norfolk, Contracting Department Philadelphia Office, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity (N00189-22-D-Z032).

Deloitte Consulting LLP, Arlington, Virginia (FA701422D0007); Leidos Inc., doing business as SAIC, Reston, Virginia (FA701422D0008); Tyto Government Solutions Inc., Herndon, Virginia (FA701422D0009); International Information Associates, Oak Ridge, Tennessee (FA701422D0010); Novetta Inc., McLean, Virginia (FA701422D0011); Octo Consulting Group LLC, Reston, Virginia (FA701422D0012); and Credence Management Solutions, Vienna, Virginia (FA701422D0013), have been awarded a $762,000,000 ceiling, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, multiple award contract for the Visible Accessible Understandable Linked Trusted subject matter expert acquisition. These contracts provide awardees the opportunity to compete for subject matter expert support to advise on and/or perform data preparation and architecture, development of agile algorithmic solutions, evaluate and/or execute data governance and data maturity models; and conduct data analytics using state of the art mathematical, machine learning and artificial intelligence techniques and other data analytic lines of research and efforts aligned with Air Force enterprise guidance and governance. The locations of performance are to be determined at the contract task order level and are expected to be complete by July 31, 2028. These awards are the result of full and open competition with 27 offers received. Fiscal 2022 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $500 for each of the seven awards are being obligated at time of award. Air Force District of Washington, Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Raytheon Co., Dulles, Virginia, has been awarded a $10,839,613 firm-fixed-price contract for enterprise video service to ingest, process, disseminate, archive and retrieve a large number of simultaneous sensors and full motion video feeds. Ninth Air Force required improvements to its operations centers to incorporate presentation, application, network, server, hardware, and storage of virtualization technologies. The Mission Video Distribution System (MVDS) program employs the MVDS sensor data management product. Work will be performed at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina; and Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, and is expected to be completed July 31, 2027. Fiscal 2022 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $10,839,613 are obligated at the time of award. Total cumulative face value of this contract is $59,450,177. Headquarters Air Combat Command, Acquisition Management and Integration Center, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, is the contracting activity (FA4890-22-C-0018).

Sauer Inc., Jacksonville, Florida, is awarded a $27,175,205 firm-fixed-price modification to previously awarded contract N40085-21-C-0028. This modification provides for the design-bid-build of Navy Munitions Command ordnance facilities recapitalization and construction of Magazines 7-10 at Naval Weapons Station Yorktown. Work will be performed in Yorktown, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by July 2024. This award brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $79,366,945. Fiscal 2022 military construction (Navy) funds in the amount of $27,175,205 will be obligated at time of award, and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Mid-Atlantic, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Analytic Services Inc., Falls Church, Virginia, will be awarded a $72,000,000 task order (HQ003418D0016P00010) under an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (HQ0034-18-D-0016) awarded on Aug. 3, 2018. No funds are being obligated at the time of the task order award. The cumulative total of this contract is $360,000,000 in regular operations and maintenance; research, testing, development, and evaluation; and procurement funding. The total amount if all options are exercised is $360,000,000. The contractor shall provide non-personal services to support the Office of the Department of Defense Chief Information Officer to include, but not be limited to, expertise, personnel, equipment, software development capabilities and tools, and materials in all matters associated with the Cybersecurity; Information Technology; Information Enterprise; Command, Control, Communications, and Computers and Information Infrastructure Capabilities; IT Management Analytics and Data Analytics Support Services. The work will be performed in the National Capital Region. The estimated completion date is Aug. 2, 2023. Washington Headquarters Services, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Booz Allen Hamilton Inc., McLean, Virginia, will be awarded a $72,000,000 task order (HQ003418D0017P00009) under an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (HQ0034-18-D-0017) awarded on Aug. 3, 2018. No funds are being obligated at the time of the task order award. The cumulative total of this contract is $360,000,000 in regular operations and maintenance; research, testing, development, and evaluation; and procurement funding. The total amount if all options are exercised is $360,000,000. The contractor shall provide non-personal services to support the Office of the Department of Defense Chief Information Officer to include, but not be limited to, expertise, personnel, equipment, software development capabilities and tools, and materials in all matters associated with the Cybersecurity; Information Technology; Information Enterprise; Command, Control, Communications, and Computers and Information Infrastructure Capabilities; IT Management Analytics and Data Analytics Support Services. The work will be performed in the National Capital Region. The estimated completion date is Aug. 2, 2023. Washington Headquarters Services, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

CACI NSS LLC, McLean, Virginia, will be awarded a $72,000,000 task order (HQ003418D0018P00010) under an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (HQ0034-18-D-0018) awarded on Aug. 3, 2018. No funds are being obligated at the time of the task order award. The cumulative total of this contract is $360,000,000 in regular operations and maintenance; research, testing, development, and evaluation; and procurement funding. The total amount if all options are exercised is $360,000,000. The contractor shall provide non-personal services to support the Office of the Department of Defense Chief Information Officer to include, but not be limited to, expertise, personnel, equipment, software development capabilities and tools, and materials in all matters associated with the Cybersecurity; Information Technology; Information Enterprise; Command, Control, Communications, and Computers and Information Infrastructure Capabilities; IT Management Analytics and Data Analytics Support Services. The work will be performed in the National Capital Region. The estimated completion date is Aug. 2, 2023. Washington Headquarters Services, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Leidos Inc., Gaithersburg, Maryland, will be awarded a $72,000,000 task order (HQ003418D0019P00009) under an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (HQ0034-18-D-0019) awarded on Aug. 3, 2018. No funds are being obligated at the time of the task order award. The cumulative total of this contract is $360,000,000 in regular operations and maintenance; research, testing, development, and evaluation; and procurement funding. The total amount if all options are exercised is $360,000,000. The contractor shall provide non-personal services to support the Office of the Department of Defense Chief Information Officer to include, but not be limited to, expertise, personnel, equipment, software development capabilities and tools, and materials in all matters associated with the Cybersecurity; Information Technology; Information Enterprise; Command, Control, Communications, and Computers and Information Infrastructure Capabilities; IT Management Analytics and Data Analytics Support Services. The work will be performed in the National Capital Region. The estimated completion date is Aug. 2, 2023. Washington Headquarters Services, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Science Applications International Corp., Reston, Virginia, will be awarded a $72,000,000 task order (HQ003418D0020P00009) under an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (HQ0034-18-D-0020) awarded on Aug. 3, 2018. No funds are being obligated at the time of the task order award. The cumulative total of this contract is $360,000,000 in regular operations and maintenance; research, testing, development, and evaluation; and procurement funding. The total amount if all options are exercised is $360,000,000. The contractor shall provide non-personal services to support the Office of the Department of Defense Chief Information Officer to include, but not be limited to, expertise, personnel, equipment, software development capabilities and tools, and materials in all matters associated with the Cybersecurity; Information Technology; Information Enterprise; Command, Control, Communications, and Computers and Information Infrastructure Capabilities; IT Management Analytics and Data Analytics Support Services. The work will be performed in the National Capital Region. The estimated completion date is Aug. 2, 2023. Washington Headquarters Services, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

The American National Red Cross, Washington, DC, has been awarded a $25,000,000 grant (HQ00342210009). This is a congressionally mandated direct award to the American Red Cross as directed by Section 8053 of the Consolidated Appropriations Act for fiscal 2022. The grant will be fully funded at the time of award in the amount of $25,000,000. Fiscal 2022 operations and maintenance funds are being obligated at the time of award. The American Red Cross provides critical assistance and resources to support US military members, veterans, and their families wherever they are located around the world. Washington Headquarters Services, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

United Service Organizations (USO), Arlington, Virginia, has been awarded a $24,000,000 cost-type grant (HQ00342210010). This is a congressionally mandated direct award to USO as directed by Section 8053 of the Consolidated Appropriations Act for fiscal 2022. The grant will be fully funded at the time of award in the amount of $24,000,000. Fiscal 2022 operations and maintenance funds are being obligated at the time of award. The USO provides programs and services designed to strengthen America’s military service members by keeping them connected to family, home, and country, throughout their service to the nation. Traditional support programs include Wi-Fi access, Care Packages, USO2GO, Program in a Box, Bob Hope Legacy Reading Program, entertainment tours, program delivery through mobile vehicles and support for families. Washington Headquarters Services, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Walsh Federal LLC, Chicago, Illinois, was awarded a $55,423,000 firm-fixed-price contract for construction of the Consolidated Maintenance Operations Hangar at Langley Air Force Base. Bids were solicited via the internet with four received. Work will be performed in Hampton, Virginia, with an estimated completion date of July 8, 2024. Fiscal 2019 and 2020 military construction, Air Force funds in the amount of $55,423,000 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Corps of Engineers, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity (W91236-22-C-2003).

Amentum Services Inc., Germantown, Maryland, was awarded a $13,000,000 modification (P00033) to contract W9124G-17-C-0005 to provide initial entry flight training for helicopter pilots. Work will be performed at Fort Rucker, Alabama, with an estimated completion date of Jan. 9, 2027. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $13,000,000 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Field Directorate Office, Fort Eustis, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

