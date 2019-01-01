DoD End-of-Year Contracts Awarded

Below are the end-of-year Department of Defense contracts awarded in the Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, DC, region:

Bell Boeing JPO, California, Maryland, is awarded $298,053,898 for a performance-based logistics requirements contract for the logistics and repair support of 225 MV-22B, CMV-22 (Navy) and CV-22 (Air Force) Osprey components. This contract includes a one-year base period and two one-year options, which if exercised, will bring the contract value to $1,107,257,308. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (80 percent), and Ridley Park, Pennsylvania (20 percent). Work is expected to be completed by December 2019; if all options are exercised, work will be completed by December 2021. Working capital funds (Navy) in the amount of $62,094,562 will be issued as an undefinitized contractual action delivery order (N00383-19-F-0U50) that will be awarded concurrently with the contract and funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. One source was solicited for this non-competitive requirement pursuant to the authority set forth in 10 US Code 2304 (c)(1), in accordance with Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1, with one offer received. Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity.

AT2 LLC, Severn, Maryland, has been awarded a $12,402,232 modification for Air Combat Command and Air Force Global Strike Command Primary Training Ranges operations and maintenance support (OM&S) services. This contract provides for OM&S of range threat, scoring, and feedback systems. Work will be performed at Dare County Range, North Carolina; Poinsett Range, South Carolina; Grand Bay Range, Georgia; Avon Park Range, Georgia; Snyder Range, Texas; Belle Fourche Range, South Dakota; Holloman Ranges, New Mexico; Mountain Home Ranges, Idaho, and Guam Range, Guam. Work is expected to be complete by Dec. 31, 2022. Fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $12,402,232 are being obligated at the time of award. Headquarters Air Combat Command, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, is the contracting activity (FA4890-18-C-0008).

URS Federal Services Inc., Germantown, Maryland, was awarded a $200,114,670 modification (0003 53) to contract W52P1J-12-G-0028 for maintenance, supply, and transportation logistics support services for Army prepositions stocks. Work will be performed in Camp Arifjan, Kuwait; and Doha, Qatar, with an estimated completion date of Jan. 2, 2020. Fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance Army funds in the amount of $74,892,440 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, is the contracting activity.

Systems Studies & Simulation Inc., Huntsville, Alabama (W911S0-19-D-0007); Yorktown Systems Group Inc., Huntsville, Alabama (W911S0-19-D-0001); Summit Technologies Inc., Pensacola, Florida (W911S0-19-D-0002); Cognition LLC, Panama City, Florida (W911S0-19-D-0003); Beshenich Muir & Associates LLC, Leavenworth, Kansas (W911S0-19-D-0004); Booz Allen Hamilton Inc., McLean, Virginia (W911S0-19-D-0005); and Janus Research Group Inc., Appling, Georgia (W911S0-19-D-0006), will compete for each order of the $168,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for training strategies, concepts, and products. Bids were solicited via the internet with 29 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 30, 2023. U.S. Army Mission and Installation Contracting Command, Fort Eustis, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Ernst & Young LLP, Washington, District of Columbia, was awarded a $35,730,513 hybrid (firm-fixed-price and time-and-materials) contract for financial compliance and audit support. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work will be performed in Washington, District of Columbia, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 19, 2021. Fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance Army funds in the amount of $8,000,000 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity (W91CRB-19-C-0004).

Mount Rogers Community Services Board, Atkins, Virginia, was awarded a $9,415,720 firm-fixed-price contract to procure Army combat shirts. One bid was solicited with one bid received. Work will be performed in Atkins, Virginia, with an estimated completion date of May 29, 2020. Fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance Army funds in the amount of $9,415,720 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity (W911QY-19-C-0027).

National Industries of the Blind, Alexandria, Virginia, has been awarded a maximum $24,662,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for various types of coats. This is a one-year base contract with two one-year option periods. Maximum dollar amount is for the life of the contract. Locations of performance are Virginia and North Carolina, with a May 26, 2023, performance completion date. Using military services are Army and Navy. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2019 through 2023 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (SPE1C1-19-D-B049).

ERAPSCO, Columbia City, Indiana (N00019-D-0012); and Lockheed Martin Corp., Manassas, Virginia (N00019-19-D-0013), are each awarded firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contracts to procure up to 18,000 AN/SSQ-125A series sonobuoys. The estimated aggregate ceiling of the contracts is a combined $220,824,360, with the companies having an opportunity to compete for individual delivery orders. ERAPSCO will perform work in DeLeon Springs, Florida (70 percent); and Columbia City, Indiana (30 percent); while Lockheed Martin will perform work in Manassas, Virginia, and is expected to be completed in September 2021. No funds will be obligated at the time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual delivery orders as they are issued. These contracts were competitively procured via an electronic request for proposals; two offers were received. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Rolls-Royce Corp., Indianapolis, Indiana, is awarded a $218,747,254 firm-fixed-price undefinitized contract action to provide intermediate and depot level maintenance and related logistics support for in-service T-45 F405-RR-401 Adour engines. Work will be performed in Meridian, Mississippi (44 percent); Kingsville, Texas (44 percent); Pensacola, Florida (11 percent); and Patuxent River, Maryland (1 percent), and is expected to be completed in December 2019. No funds will be obligated at the time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 US Code 2304(c)(1). The Naval Air Warfare Center Training Systems Division, Orlando, Florida, is the contracting activity (N61340-19-D-0004).

Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems, Manassas, Virginia, is awarded a $166,620,346 cost-plus-incentive-fee contract modification to previously awarded contract N00024-17-C-6259 to exercise and fund options for Navy equipment, engineering services and required material related to acoustic rapid commercial-off-the-shelf Technical Insertion 18-20 engineering services. Work will be performed in Manassas, Virginia (65 percent); Clearwater, Florida (32 percent); Syracuse, New York (2 percent); and Marion, Florida (1 percent), and is expected to be completed by February 2020. Fiscal 2018 and 2019 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy); fiscal 2019 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy); fiscal 2019 other procurement (Navy), and fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance (Navy) funding in the amount of $162,307,879 will be obligated at time of award, and $10,582,474 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.

General Dynamics One Source LLC, Fairfax, Virginia, is awarded $45,235,426 for cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price order N6833519F0054 against a previously issued General Services Administration, Government Wide Acquisition contract (GS00Q09BGD0030). This order provides a range of knowledge based and information technology support services such as program management, enterprise architecture, emerging capabilities and requirements implementation, life cycle management, operations and maintenance, enterprise data management, service desk, and training in accordance with Department of Defense and U.S. Cyber Command security standards and mandates in support of the joint strike fighter aircraft. Work will be performed in Arlington, Virginia (72 percent); Edwards Air Force Base, California (7 percent); Eglin Air Force Base, Florida (5 percent); Patuxent River, Maryland (4 percent); Wright Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio (3 percent); Fort Worth, Texas (3 percent); China Lake, California (3 percent); Point Mugu, California (1 percent); Lakehurst, New Jersey (1 percent); and Hill Air Force Base, Utah (1 percent), and is expected to be completed in January 2021. Fiscal 2019 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $6,500,000 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year. This order was competitively procured via an electronic request for proposal; two offers were received. The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Bell Helicopter Textron Inc., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded $34,979,756 for cost-plus-fixed-fee order N0001919F2522 against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-16-G-0012). This order provides engineering and logistics services as well as associated equipment and material in support of AH-1Z aircraft production and AH-1W, UH-1Y and AH-1Z sustainment. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (60 percent); Patuxent River, Maryland (10 percent); New River, North Carolina (10 percent); Camp Pendleton, California (10 percent); and Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii (10 percent), and is expected to be completed in March 2020. Fiscal 2019 aircraft procurement; and fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $33,549,012 will be obligated at time of award, $4,726,472 of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Raytheon Co. Integrated Defense Systems, San Diego, California, is awarded a $21,678,728 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to previously awarded contract (N00024-15-C-2414) to exercise Option Year Four for life cycle engineering and support (LCE&S) services for LPD 17 class integrated shipboard electronic systems. The services to be provided will include LCE&S services including post-delivery planning; logistics and engineering; homeport technical support; integrated product data environment (IPDE); data maintenance; equipment management; systems integration and design engineering; software support; research engineering; obsolescence management (both technical and logistics); material readiness support; emergent repair planning; training and logistics support; Planning Yard support of integrated electronic systems including fleet modernization program planning, ship alteration development and installation, material management, configuration data management, research engineering, logistics documentation, and other logistics and executing activity coordination, management; sustaining engineering and obsolescence management support for unique LPD 17 Class Integrated Shipboard Electronic systems. Work will be performed in San Diego, California (80 percent); Norfolk, Virginia (15 percent); Sasebo, Japan (3 percent); Mayport, Florida (1 percent); and Pascagoula, Mississippi (1 percent), and is expected to be completed by December 2019. Fiscal 2017 and 2018 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy); fiscal 2019 other procurement (Navy); and fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance (Navy) funding in the amount of $20,073,877 will be obligated at time of award, and $11,036,090 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.

American Superconductor Corp., Ayer, Massachusetts, is awarded a $12,855,394 firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for high temperature superconducting (HTS) degaussing hardware as well as engineering and technical services. The services under this contract support the technology transfer and maturation of high temperature superconducting technology by implementing a total-ship demonstration and proof-of-concept of a full HTS degaussing system installed and integrated within a Navy ship. Work will be performed in Ayer, Massachusetts (76 percent); Pascagoula, Mississippi (15 percent); Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (5 percent); Washington, District of Columbia (2 percent); and New Orleans, Louisiana (2 percent), and is expected to be completed by September 2021. Fiscal 2018 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funding in the amount of $1,704,349 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured, in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1), only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements. The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity (N64498-18-D-4009).

Alpha Marine Services LLC, Galliano, Louisiana, is awarded $9,323,925 under previously awarded contract N3220517C3505 to exercise Option One for a vessel performing towing and salvage for the Navy. The contract includes a firm period of one-year with options for two additional one-year periods. If all options are exercised the value of the contract will be $27,930,965. Work will be performed in Norfolk, Virginia; and the Atlantic Ocean, and is expected to be completed by January 2019. Working capital funds in the amount of $9,323,925 are being obligated at the time of award. Funds will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured with 50 plus proposals solicited via the Federal Business Opportunities website, with two offers received. The US Navy’s Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

DynCorp International LLC, McLean, Virginia, is awarded $8,309,406 under a previously awarded cost-plus-incentive-fee contract (N62742-17-C-3570) to exercise the Second Option period for various support services to several Department of Defense (DoD) components. The work to be performed provides for various support services to the DoD components (e.g., Naval Mobile Construction Battalions, Naval Expeditionary Combat Command Pacific, Explosive Ordnance Detachment Group One, Coastal Riverine Group One, etc.) conducting humanitarian assistance, civic assistance, minor military construction projects, contingency efforts, supporting various exercises (i.e., Pacific Partnership, Balikatan, Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training, etc.) and other projects located at various sites, usually in remote areas in the Philippines, Cambodia, Timor-Leste, and other countries in South Asia, Southeast Asia and Oceania. After award of this option, the total cumulative contract value will be $75,313,168. Work will be performed at various locations in Southeast Asia, South Asia, and Oceania, and this option period is expected to be completed in December 2019. Fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance (Navy) contract funds in the amount of $2,077,352 are obligated on this award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Pacific, Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, is the contracting activity.

Ernst & Young LLP, Washington, District of Columbia, is being awarded a labor-hour contract option with a maximum value of $32,961,728 for audit services of the Department of the Air Force General Fund and Working Capital Fund Financial Statements and Examination. Work will be performed in Washington, District of Columbia, with an expected completion date of Dec 31, 2019. This contract is the result of a competitive acquisition for which one quote was received. The contract had a 16-month base period plus three individual one-year option periods, with a maximum value of $135,006,112. This award brings the total cumulative value of the contract to $68,367,603. Fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance Air Force funds in the amount of $32,961,728 are being obligated at the time of this option award. The Defense Finance and Accounting Service, Contract Services Directorate, Columbus, Ohio, is the contracting activity (HQ0423-16-F-0114).

Ernst & Young LLP, Washington, District of Columbia, has been awarded a maximum $15,554,347 modification number P00033 to exercise option year two to previously awarded labor-hour contract number GS-23F-8152H; HQ0423-16-F-0061 for financial statement audit services of the Defense Logistics Agency fiscal 2019. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $47,286,460 from $31,732,114. Work will be performed in Washington, District of Columbia, with an expected completion date of Dec. 31, 2019. Fiscal 2019 defense working capital funds in the amount of $15,554,347 will be obligated at time of award for the option period. Defense Finance and Accounting Service, Contract Services Directorate, Columbus, Ohio is the contracting activity.

Kearney and Company PC, Alexandria, Virginia, has been awarded a Not-to-Exceed $10,946,787 modification, P00007 to previously awarded HQ042317F0096 for Defense Health Program (DHP) for the Office of the Inspector General. This modification exercises option year one with a period of performance of Jan. 1, 2019, through Dec. 31, 2019. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $25,885,625 from $14,938,838. Work will be performed in various locations including the DHP headquarters in Falls Church, Virginia, as well as other federal locations in Texas, Ohio, Indianapolis, Maryland, Colorado, New York, and Maine. The expected completion date is Dec. 31, 2019. Operations and maintenance, defense-wide funds in the amount of $7,971,368 are being obligated at time of award. The Defense Finance and Accounting Service in Columbus, Ohio, is the contracting activity.

Armed Forces Services Corp., Arlington, Virginia (W15QKN-19-D-0042); Booze Allen Hamilton Inc., McLean, Virginia (W15QKN-19-D-0043); Canvas Inc., Huntsville, Alabama (W15QKN-19-D-0044); CTRMG-GAPSI JV II LLC, Fairfax, Virginia (W15QKN-19-D-0045); Dynamic Systems Technology Inc., Fairfax, Virginia (W15QKN-19-D-0046); GAP Solutions Inc., Herndon, Virginia (W15QKN-19-D-0047); Goldbelt Glacier Health Services LLC, Alexandria, Virginia (W15QKN-19-D-0048); HR Services Solutions LLC, Manassas, Virginia (W15QKN-19-D-0049); Hyperion Biotechnology Inc., San Antonio, Texas (W15QKN-19-D-0050); 360 Patriot Enterprises LLC, Alexandria, Virginia (W15QKN-19-D-0051); Quality Innovation Inc., Leesburg, Virginia (W15QKN-19-D-0052); Strategy Consulting Team LLC, Fairfax, Virginia (W15QKN-19-D-0053); Serco Inc., Reston, Virginia (W15QKN-19-D-0054); Strategic Resources Inc., McLean, Virginia (W15QKN-19-D-0055); Three Wire Systems LLC, Falls Church, Virginia (W15QKN-19-D-0056); Zeiders Enterprises Inc., Woodbridge, Virginia (W15QKN-19-D-0057); and Science Applications International Corp., McLean, Virginia (W15QKN-19-D-0058), will compete for each order of the $2,457,541,083 hybrid (cost, cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price, firm-fixed-price-level-of-effort, and time-and-materials) contract to provide support for enterprise level human resource services for Department of Defense programs and systems. Bids were solicited via the internet with 32 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 31, 2028. US Army Contracting Command, New Jersey, is the contracting activity.

AECOM Technical Services, Los Angeles, California (W912DR-19-D-0001); APTIM Federal Services LLC, Alexandria, Virginia (W912DR-19-D-0002); Bay West LLC, St. Paul, Minnesota (W912DR-19-D-0003); Cape Environmental Management Inc., Norcross, Georgia (W912DR-19-D-0004); EA Engineering, Science, and Technology, Hunt Valley, Maryland (W912DR-19-D-0005); HydroGeoLogic Inc., Reston, Virginia (W912DR-19-D-0006); Kemron Environmental Services Inc., Atlanta, Georgia (W912DR-19-D-0007); Leidos-CDM Solutions LLC, Denver, Colorado (W912DR-19-D-0008); Seres-Arcadis JV LLC, Mount Pleasant, South Carolina (W912DR-19-D-0009); and Weston Solutions Inc., West Chester, Pennsylvania (W912DR-19-D-0010), will compete for each order of the $230,000,000 hybrid (cost-plus-fixed-fee and firm-fixed-price) contract for environmental services. Bids were solicited via the internet with 25 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 20, 2023. US Army Corps of Engineers in Baltimore, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

International Business Machines, Bethesda, Maryland, was awarded a $92,148,924 modification (P00044) to contract W52P1J-17-C-0008 for services and solutions necessary to support and maintain the Army’s General Fund Enterprise Business System. Work will be performed in Bethesda, Maryland, with an estimated completion date of Jan. 15, 2020. Fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance Army funds in the amount of $15,159,296 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Contracting Command in Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, is the contracting activity.

Parsons-Versar JV, Arlington, Virginia, was awarded a $75,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for general architect/engineer construction phase support services. One bid was solicited with two bids received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 20, 2023. US Army Corps of Engineers in Louisville, Kentucky is the contracting activity (W912QR-19-D-0008).

URS Federal Services Inc., Germantown, Maryland, was awarded a $60,350,545 modification (0002 38) to contract W52P1J-12-G-0028 for logistic support services for Army Preposition Stock-2. Work will be performed in Mannheim, Germany; and Dulmen, Germany, with an estimated completion date of Nov. 20, 2021. Fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance Army funds in the amount of $9,375,000 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Contacting Command in Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, is the contracting activity.

Alutiiq Commercial Enterprises LLC, Anchorage, Alaska, has been awarded a $53,895,599 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract, for Fort Eustis, Virginia, base operations support services. This contract provides for base and facilities maintenance in support of the 733rd Civil Engineering Division. Work will be performed in Fort Eustis, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by Dec. 31, 2023. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition and six offers were received. Fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $2,926,134 are being obligated at the time of award. The 633rd Contracting Squadron, Joint Base Langley Eustis, Virginia, is the contracting activity (FA4800-19-D-0001).

Universal Technology Corp., Dayton, Ohio; University of Dayton Research Institute, Dayton, Ohio; and Booz Allen Hamilton Inc., McLean, Virginia, have each been awarded a not-to-exceed $44,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract for the Structures Engineering Research program. This contract provides for basic, applied, advanced, and demonstration/validation research to develop, demonstrate, integrate, and transition new aerospace vehicle structures technologies to the warfighter. These structures’ technologies will provide cost-effective, survivable aerospace vehicle platforms capable of accurate delivery of weapons and cargo worldwide. Work will be performed in Dayton, Ohio; and McLean, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by December 2025. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition via a Broad Agency Announcement and three offers were received. No specific funds are obligated on the basic IDIQ, although in conjunction with the basic IDIQ award, the first task order is incrementally funded with fiscal 2019 research and development funds in the amount of $50,000 at time of each award. Air Force Research Laboratory, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Dayton, Ohio, is the contracting activity. (IDIQ contracts: FA8650-19-D-2241, FA8650-19-D-2242, and FA8650-19-D-2243; initial task orders: FA8650-19-F-2245, FA8650-19-F-2246, and FA8650-19-F-2248)

Range Generation Next LLC, Sterling, Virginia, has been awarded a $16,782,397 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification (P00220) to previously awarded contract FA8806-15-C-0001 for relocating communications systems to the newly constructed Eastern Range communications facility. Work will be performed primarily at the Eastern Range at Patrick Air Force Base, Florida, and is expected to be completed by Sept. 30, 2021. Fiscal 2019 procurement funds in the amount of $16,782,397 are being obligated at the time of award. Space and Missile Systems Center, Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, is the contracting activity.

BAE Systems Technology Solutions & Services Inc., Rockville, Maryland, has been awarded a $12,392,102 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract modification (P00002) to contract FA8109-18-D-0005 to exercise Option One. The contract modification extends the contract term for an additional 12 months in order to continue providing diminishing manufacturing sources and material shortages (DMSMS) support for Air Force and non-Air Force users supporting the Air Force, to proactively reduce mission capability impacts to improve logistics support and weapon system sustainability. This effort will help assure all required parts and materials supporting Air Force-managed weapon systems are available within acceptable production lead times and will reduce the overall cost of ownership of the weapon systems by facilitating economical DMSMS resolutions costs, reducing the number of reactive solutions, minimizing any delays in organic depot-level repair, as well as contractor repair, and by improving weapon system availability. Work will be performed at Hill Air Force Base, Utah; Robins Air Force Base, Georgia; and Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, with some work performed at Fort Walton Beach, Florida. The work is expected to be completed by June 20, 2021. Fiscal 2019 and 2020 consolidated sustainment activity group engineering funds will be obligated on any individual task orders issued during the option one performance period. Total cumulative face value of the contract is $24,778,204. Air Force Sustainment Center, Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, is the contracting activity.

Bath Iron Works, Bath, Maine, is being awarded a $910,723,811 fixed-price incentive firm target modification to previously awarded contract (N00024-18-C-2305) to exercise the fiscal 2019 option for construction of a DDG 51 class ship (DDG 132). This modification also includes options for engineering change proposals, design budgeting requirements, and post-delivery availabilities on the fiscal 2019 option ship which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of the fiscal 2019 option ship to $921,990,345. Work will be performed in Bath, Maine (65 percent); Cincinnati, Ohio (5 percent); Atlanta, Georgia (3 percent); York, Pennsylvania (2 percent); Coatesville, Pennsylvania (2 percent); Falls Church, Virginia (2 percent); South Portland, Maine (1 percent); Walpole, Massachusetts (1 percent); Erie, Pennsylvania (1 percent); Charlottesville, Virginia (1 percent); and other locations below 1 percent (collectively totaling 17 percent), and is expected to be completed by May 2026. Fiscal 2019 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funding in the amount of $900,723,811 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.

Pacific Architects and Engineers Applied Technologies, Fort Worth, Texas, is being awarded a $47,889,307 cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price, cost reimbursable contract for the development, test, and installation of the SureTrak surveillance system in support of the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division’s SureTrak program office (AIR-5.2). The SureTrak system is a state-of-the-art, fully integrated, multi-sensor, data acquisition and display system used to perform airspace surveillance, waterway clearance, shoreline surveillance, and environmental monitoring functions at several Navy, Air Force and National Aeronautics and Space Administration facilities around the nation, as well as foreign governments. Work will be performed in various locations inside the continental U.S. (CONUS), including Patuxent River, Maryland; Wallops, Virginia; Dahlgren, Virginia; Vandenberg Air Force Base , California; Patrick Air Force Base, California; and Point Mugu, California. Work will also be performed outside CONUS at various locations, including Nigeria, Africa; SaoTome-Prinipe, Africa; Djibouti, Africa; Kenya, Africa; Tunisia, Africa; Congo, Africa; Togo, Africa; and Benin, Africa. Work is expected to be completed in December 2023. No funds are being awarded at time of award, funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was competitively procured via a request for proposals; one offer was received. The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N00421-19-D-0023).

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Linthicum Heights, Maryland, is being awarded a $27,594,541 fixed-price incentive firm-target modification to previously awarded contract (N00024-15-C-5319) to exercise options for the production of two AN/SLQ-32(V)Y Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program (SEWIP) Block 3 system low rate initial production units. SEWIP is an evolutionary acquisition and incremental development program to upgrade the existing AN/SLQ-32(V) electronic warfare system. SEWIP Block 3 will provide select Navy surface ships a scalable electronic warfare enterprise suite with improved electronic attack capabilities. Work will be performed in Linthicum, Maryland (98 percent); and Los Angeles, California (2 percent), and is expected to be completed by June 2021. Fiscal 2017 and 2018 other procurement (Navy) funding in the amount of $27,594,541 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.

Fincantieri Marine Systems North America Inc., Chesapeake, Virginia, is being awarded a $17,220,420 for modification N55236-17-D-0009 to exercise option year two of previously awarded firm-fixed price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity to provide maintenance support for the mine countermeasure-1 class main propulsion diesel engines and ship service diesel generators. Work will be performed in the homeports of San Diego, California; Sasebo, Japan; Manama, Bahrain; and ports-of-call as required, and are scheduled to be completed by January 2020. No funding is being obligated at time of award. In accordance with 10 US Code 2304(c)(1) this contract was not competitively procured. The independent contractor, under the direction of the regional maintenance center and not an agent of the government, shall provide diesel engine technical, engineering, and field service support for Mine Countermeasure-1 class ships homeported in San Diego, California, and forward deployed in Japan and Bahrain. Obligated funding will cover preventive maintenance services and travel in the base year and subsequent option years in accordance with work item specifications and work item plans, drawings, other references, the delivery schedule, and all other terms and conditions set forth in the contract. The Southwest Regional Maintenance Center, San Diego, California, is the contracting activity.

Ernst and Young, Washington, District of Columbia, has been awarded a labor-hour contract option with a maximum value of $36,467,951 to provide financial statement audit services for the Navy. Work will be performed in Alexandria, Virginia, with an expected completion date of Dec. 31, 2019. The contract option has a 12-month option period with two individual one-year option periods remaining. Fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance Navy funds are being obligated at the time of the award. The cumulative value of the contract, including the option is $73,632,391. The Defense Finance and Accounting Service, Contract Services Directorate, Columbus, Ohio, is the contracting activity (HQ0423-17-F-0101).

KPMG LLP, McLean, Virginia, has been awarded a fixed-price contract option with a maximum value of $11,647,639 for audit services of the US Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Civil Works (CW) and suballotted funds financial statements. Work will be performed in McLean, Virginia, with an expected completion date of Dec.31, 2019. This contract is the result of a competitive acquisition for which three quotes were received. The contract had a 12-month base period plus four individual one-year option periods, with a maximum value of $57,693,820. This award brings the total cumulative value of the contract to $21,440,433. Fiscal 2019 USACE CW revolving funds in the amount of $11,647,639 are being obligated at the time of this option award. The Defense Finance and Accounting Service, Contract Services Directorate, Columbus, Ohio, is the contracting activity (HQ0423-18-F-0039).

Oceaneering International Inc., Chesapeake, Virginia (N64498-19-D-0001); Huntington Ingalls Inc., Newport News, Virginia (N64498-19-D-0002); and General Dynamics Electric Boat, Groton, Connecticut (N64498-19-D-0003), are being awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite quantity multiple award contracts with firm-fixed-priced ordering provisions for Submarine Safety (SUBSAFE) and Level I engineering and technical services in the amounts of $827,674,072; $874,341,811; and $1,110,350,671, respectively. This requirement is for management and technical services for the support installation, troubleshooting, repair, and maintenance of main and auxiliary weapons, as well as hull, mechanical and electrical equipment for various Submarine, SUBSAFE and Level I Material work onboard SSN 21 Class (Seawolf Class); SSN 688 Class (Los Angeles Class); SSBN/SSGN 726 Class (Ohio Class); and SSN 774 Class (Virginia Class) submarines. These contracts will primarily support large submarine maintenance and modernization programs and/or critical-path ship changes/alterations that are accomplished in Navy Chief of Naval Operation availabilities, dry-dock selected restricted availabilities, engineered refueling overhauls, depot modernization periods, and continuous maintenance availabilities. Work is expected to be performed at Norfolk Naval Shipyard, Portsmouth, Virginia; Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard, Pearl Harbor, Hawaii; Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, Portsmouth, New Hampshire; Puget Sound Naval Shipyard, Bremerton, Washington; and Naval Submarine Base King’s Bay, King’s Bay, Georgia. The work under this contract will contain a five-year ordering period and is expected to be completed by December 2023. Fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance (Navy) funding in the total amount of $300,000 ($100,000 per contract) will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This funding represents the guaranteed contract minimum for each contract award. These contracts were competitively procured via the Federal Business Opportunities website, with four offers received. The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania is the contracting activity.

Huang-Gaghan JV Two, Alexandria, Virginia (N40080-19-D-0001); LLB Enterprises LLC, Stafford, Virginia (N40080-19-D-0002); Argus-CJW JV LLC, Leesburg, Virginia (N40080-19-D-0003); Signature-Renovations LLC, Capital Heights, Maryland (N40080-19-D-0004); Snodgrass JV, Annapolis, Maryland (N40080-19-D-0005); and JCMCS, Washington, District of Columbia (N40080-19-D-0006), are each awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity multiple award construction contracts for mechanical – construction projects located primarily within the Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Washington area of responsibility (AOR). The maximum dollar value including the base year and four option years for all six contracts combined is $99,000,000. The work to be performed provides for construction services. The contractor shall provide all labor, supervision, engineering, materials, equipment, tools, parts, supplies and transportation to perform all work described in the specifications. Huang-Gaghan JV Two is being awarded task order 0001 at $2,942,286 for the seed project A-59 new mechanical room and central hot water system, at Naval Research Laboratory Washington, District of Columbia. Work for this task order is expected to be completed by January 2019. All work on this contract will be performed primarily within the NAVFAC Washington AOR to include District of Columbia (40 percent); Virginia (40 percent); and Maryland (20 percent). The term of the contract is not to exceed 24 months, with an expected completion date of January 2020. Fiscal 2019 supervision, inspection, and overhead; and fiscal 2019 Navy working capital funds in the amount of $2,942,286 are obligated on this award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Future task orders will be primarily funded by military construction (Navy); operations and maintenance (Navy and Defense Logistics Agency); and Navy working capital fund. This contract was competitively procured via the Navy Electronic Commerce Online website, with 18 proposals received. These six contractors may compete for task orders under the terms and conditions of the awarded contract. Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.

Raytheon Co., Integrated Defense Systems, Marlborough, Massachusetts, was awarded a $72,463,134 firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost-only undefinitized contract action for the production of Aegis Weapon System fire control system MK 99 equipment, Aegis Modernization production requirements, and associated engineering services. Work will be performed in Andover, Massachusetts (66 percent); Marlborough, Massachusetts (16 percent); Chesapeake, Virginia (13 percent); Portsmouth, Rhode Island (3 percent); San Diego, California (1 percent); and Burlington, Massachusetts (1 percent), and is expected to be completed by April 2022. Fiscal 2018 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy); fiscal 2018 other procurement (Navy); and fiscal 2018 defense wide procurement funding in the amount of $22,975,534 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 US Code 2304 (c)(1). The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity (N00024-19-C-5112). (Awarded Dec. 21, 2018)

General Dynamics Mission Systems, Pittsfield, Massachusetts, is awarded $28,957,961 for contract modification P00030 to a previously awarded cost-plus-incentive-fee, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (N00030-16-C-0005) for sustainment of the US and United Kingdom (UK) SSBN fire control system, the US SSGN Attack Weapon Control System, including training and support equipment. Also included is the missile fire control for the US Columbia-class and UK Dreadnought-class Common Missile Compartment program development, through first unit UK production, and Strategic Weapon Interface Simulator. Work will be performed in Pittsfield Massachusetts (90.5 percent); Bremerton, Washington, (3.6 percent); Kings Bay, Georgia (2.7 percent); Dahlgren, Virginia (1 percent); Cape Canaveral, Florida (0.9 percent); Portsmouth, Virginia (0.9 percent); and the United Kingdom (0.4 percent), with an expected completion date of Sept. 30, 2023. Fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $20,139,048; and United Kingdom funds in the amount of $2,726,000 are being obligated on this award. Funds in the amount of $20,139,048 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $5,183,913; and United Kingdom funds in the amount of $909,000 will be obligated. Funds in the amount of $5,183,913 will expire at the end the current fiscal year. Strategic Systems Programs, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.

SOS International LLC, Reston, Virginia, was awarded a $191,225,021 firm-fixed-price contract for base life support and security services. One bid was solicited with one bid received. Work will be performed in Taji, Iraq, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 31, 2023. Fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance; and military personnel appropriations funds in the amount of $83,044,481 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, is the contracting activity (W52P1J-19-C-0010).

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Newport News Shipbuilding Inc., Newport News, Virginia, is awarded a $228,818,298 cost-plus-incentive-fee modification to previously awarded contract N00024-16-C-2116 for the purchase of additional long lead time material in support of Enterprise (CVN 80). The purpose of this action is to definitize efforts previously announced as an undefinitized contract action and increase the scope of the contract for additional long lead time material. Work is being performed in Newport News, Virginia, and is expected to be complete by January 2023. Fiscal 2018 shipbuilding and construction (Navy) funding in the amount of $132,980,000 will be obligated at the time of award and not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington Navy Yard, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.

Dayton T. Brown Inc., Bohemia, New York, is awarded an $82,595,099 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract provides for supplies and services in support of the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division’s Special Missions Integrated Test Facility (AIR-5.4). Supplies and services being procured are in support of the continued development of the Mobile Mission System (MMS) family of system capabilities, MMS variants, procurement of additional MMS units, prototyping and modification for rapid mission specific system reconfiguration, test and operational deployment, maintenance, repair, refurbishment, logistics support and associated material procurements in support of the complete system of systems capabilities between the MMS, the airborne component, the ground component and the required laboratory component. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland (91 percent); and Bohemia, New York (9 percent), and work is expected to be completed December 2025. No funds are being obligated at time of award; funds will be obligated on individual delivery orders as they are issued. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 US Code 2304(c)(1). The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

C.E.R Inc., Baltimore, Maryland, is awarded $15,668,500 for firm-fixed-price task order N4008019F4101 under a previously awarded design-bid-build, small business, multiple award construction contract (N40080-18-D-0016) for the renovation of Building 2007 at Marine Corps Base, Quantico. Building renovations includes selective demolition and repairs of existing building systems and spaces. In addition, this project will convert existing classrooms and bachelor enlisted quarters living spaces into administrative spaces. The project will also provide new electrical, Heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, hot and cold water plumbing, fire suppression, floor, roof systems, new non-classified internet protocol router and secret internet protocol router network lines and ports, as well as, demolish existing walls, floors, and ceilings; then construct administrative spaces for Marine Corps Combat Development Command headquarters. In addition to renovations, interior hazmat abatement will be performed; one elevator and new restrooms will be provided in order to meet current Americans with Disabilities Act regulation. Work will be performed in Quantico, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by October 2020. Fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance (Navy) contract funds in the amount of $15,668,500 are obligated on this award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Six proposals were received for this task order. The Naval Facilities Engineering Command Washington Navy Yard, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.

Huntington Ingalls Inc., Newport News, Virginia, is awarded an $11,000,000 modification to previously awarded contract N00024-18-C-2106 for the advance planning of the refueling complex overhaul of USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74). This contract modification provides supplemental material identified as required subsequent to contract award. Work is being performed in Newport News, Virginia, and is expected to complete by July 2019. Fiscal 2019 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funding in the amount of $11,000,000 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.

General Dynamics Information Technology Inc., Fairfax, Virginia, was awarded a $12,187,345 modification (P00005) to contract W81K04-18-C-0001 for specialty medical training, equipment, maintenance and administration support services. Work will be performed in Camp Parks, California; Fort Gordon, Georgia; and Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 31, 2019. Fiscal 2019 and 2020 operations and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $12,187,345 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Health Contracting Activity, San Antonio, Texas, is the contracting activity.

DynCorp International LLC, Fort Worth, Texas, has been awarded a $9,741,897 modification (P00093) to previously awarded contract FA7014-11-C-0018 for the Very Important Person Special Air Mission contract. This contract provides for aircraft maintenance and base supply and fuels in support of aircraft assigned to the 11th Wing and 89th Wing at Joint Base Andrews-Naval Air Facility Washington, and brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to an estimated $466,547,627. Work will be performed at Joint Base Andrews-Naval Air Facility Washington, and is expected to be complete by April 30, 2019. Fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $9,741,897 are being obligated at the time of award. The 11th Contracting Squadron, Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

United Technologies Corp., Pratt & Whitney Military Engines, East Hartford, Connecticut, is awarded a $230,144,942 cost-plus-incentive-fee, fixed-price-incentive-firm contract. This contract provides for testing support for the F-35 Lightning II Propulsion System Block 4 Flight Test Program for the Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force and the non-US Department of Defense (non-U.S. DoD) participants. Support to be provided includes technical engineering, flight test support, special tooling and test equipment, flight test spare and repair parts. Work will be performed at the Naval Air Station, Patuxent River, Maryland (35 percent); and Edwards Air Force Base, California (33 percent); and in East Hartford, Connecticut (32 percent), and is expected to be completed in December 2023. Fiscal 2019 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy and Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $20,000,000 are being obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1). This contract combines purchase for the Navy ($45,760,870; 20 percent); Marine Corps ($45,760,870; 20 percent); Air Force ($91,521,740; 40 percent); and the non-U.S. DoD participants ($47,101,463; 20 percent). The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N00019-19-C-0007).

Lockheed Martin Corp., doing business as Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems, Orlando, Florida, is awarded $109,021,915 for modification P00002 to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost-reimbursable contract (N68335-18-C-0681). This modification exercises Option Period One to procure 41 electronic Consolidated Automated Support Systems (eCASS). This contract also provides for eCASS related equipment, kits and test sets in support of various Aircraft Intermediate Maintenance Departments, Fleet Readiness Centers, Aircraft Carriers and L- Class Ships. Work will be performed in Orlando, Florida (27 percent); Hunt Valley, Maryland (24 percent); San Diego, California (14 percent); North Reading, Massachusetts (14 percent); Irvine, California (6 percent); Austin, Texas (3 percent); Everett, Washington (2 percent); Bohemia, New York (2 percent); Minneapolis, Minnesota (2 percent); and various locations within the continental US (6 percent), and is expected to be completed in December 2021. Fiscal 2019 aircraft procurement (Navy); and 2018 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $109,021,915 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Lakehurst, New Jersey, is the contracting activity.

Bell Boeing Joint Project Office, Amarillo, Texas, is awarded $23,201,950 for delivery order N0001919F0031 against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-17-G-0002). This delivery order provides for MV-22 flight test sustainment; MV-22 flight test sustainment back-home support for analysis of flight tests; and flight test support for five MV-22 aircraft for the Navy, Air Force and the government of Japan. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland, and is expected to be completed in December 2019. Fiscal 2019 aircraft procurement (Navy and Air Force); research, development, test and evaluation (Navy and Air Force); and foreign military sales funds in the amount of $23,201,950 will be obligated at time of award. No funds will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract combines purchases for the Navy ($18,136,470; 78 percent); Air Force ($2,879,339; 12 percent); and the government of Japan ($2,186,141; 10 percent). The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Grunley Construction Inc., Rockville, Maryland, is awarded $14,676,000 under a previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract (N40080-18-C-0033) to exercise the first and third option for the design and construction of an operational archives and research facility at the Washington Navy Yard. The construction work performed provides for the construction of the complete replacement and upgrade of the fire alarm and suppression systems; interior power and light distribution; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning and humidity controls; and installation of the tele-communications and security systems in Buildings 46 and 67. The work provides for the construction of a high capacity modular storage systems and commissioning of applicable systems of Building 169. The work also includes the construction of a sensitive compartmented information facility in Building 46. After award of these options, the total cumulative contract value will be $40,653,000. Work will be performed in Washington, District of Columbia, and is expected to be completed by March 2022. Fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance (Navy) contract funds in the amount of $14,676,000 are obligated on this award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Washington, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.

URS Federal Services Inc., Germantown, Maryland, was awarded an $18,967,634 modification (0003 54) to contract W52P1J-12-G-0028 0003 for maintenance supply and transportation logistics support services for Army Prepositioned Stock 5. Work will be performed in Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, with an estimated completion date of Jan. 2, 2020. Fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $4,443,831 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, is the contracting activity.

Calibre Systems Inc., Alexandria, Virginia, was awarded a $17,190,846 firm-fixed-price contract for program management, technical and policy advise, recommendations, and support. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 31, 2021. US Army Mission and Installation Contracting Command, Fort Sam Houston, Texas, is the contracting activity (W9124J-19-D-0004).

QualX Corp., Springfield, Virginia, has been awarded a $9,006,681 firm-fixed-price contract. The contract provides information management and information access support services for Washington Headquarters Services. Work performance will take place in Arlington and Springfield, Virginia. Fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $9,006,681 are being obligated on this award. The expected completion date is Jan. 16, 2022. Washington Headquarters Services, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity (HQ0034-17-C-0022).

