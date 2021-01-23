DNR Bird Stamp Contest Has a Winner

Posted by Lexi Leader on Saturday, January 23, 2021

Scott Calpino’s rendering of a hen and a drake redhead will adorn Maryland’s 2021-2022 migratory game bird hunting stamps. (Photo courtesy of Maryland Department of Natural Resources)

Scott Calpino has won the Maryland 47th annual Migratory Game Bird Stamp Design Contest with his lifelike rendering of a hen and a drake redhead, complete with a beautiful reflection in the water

“Congratulations to our winner and all participants. It was an excellent collection of entries representing many species of waterfowl,” Wildlife and Heritage Service Director Paul Peditto said. “We appreciate and thank all of the artists who participated this year.”

Mr. Calpino, a Bernville, PA, resident, was awarded top honors from among 25 entries in this year’s contest.

“Every time you enter a contest you hope to win, but don’t expect to, and when you do it’s always a pleasant surprise,” Mr. Calpino said.

The artwork will be featured on the stamps hunters purchase to hunt all migratory game birds in the state, with the proceeds funding migratory game bird research and habitat enhancement on public lands.