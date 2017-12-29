December 29, 2017

CSM Begins January Term

All campuses of the College of Southern Maryland will reopen Jan. 2, 2018, after winter break. During the break, online services are available here.

CSM 2018 January Term Begins. Jan. 3. College of Southern Maryland, all campuses. Classes begin for CSM’s 2018 January Term, which runs through Jan. 21. For more information, visit here 

CSM Closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Jan. 15. College of Southern Maryland, all campuses. The College of Southern Maryland will be closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Jan. 15. 

CSM 2018 Winter Graduation Commencement. 6 pm Jan. 18. College of Southern Maryland, La Plata Campus, Physical Education Center (PE Building), 8730 Mitchell Road, La Plata. The College of Southern Maryland will recognize its winter graduates. Tickets are required to the PE Building; however, tickets are not required to the Fine Arts Building (FA), where the ceremony will be broadcast, but seats are limited. Guests are asked to arrive at least 30 minutes before the start of the ceremony. All guests are subject to a bag check before entry. graduation@csmd.edu. Nursing recognition will occur at 1 pm in the PE Building.

Representatives of the College of Southern Maryland Student Veterans Organization, from left, Kevin Steinberger, Vice President Will Johnson-Brooks, and President Jeremy Foster, accept a certificate of appreciation for the organization’s sponsorship of nine children for Christmas from Amy Davis, a social worker with the Charles County Department of Social Services. Davis also presented the veterans with a “You Make a Difference Award” Dec. 20, 2017, when student veterans delivered the collected gifts to Davis. “This organization just reached out to the children and fulfilled every need, every request,” Davis said.

CSM Super Saturday. 9 am-1 pm Jan. 20. College of Southern Maryland at La Plata, Leonardtown and Prince Frederick campuses. The College of Southern Maryland will host a Super Saturday event where those who have applied for admission to the college can complete a variety of tasks to prepare for the upcoming semester; they can complete placement tests (test-takers must arrive by 9 am, meet with an academic adviser, register for classes, and make payment arrangements and purchase books. 301-934-7765, or click here.

CSM Spring Semester Begins. Jan. 29. College of Southern Maryland, all campuses. Classes begin for the spring 2018 full-term (Jan. 29-May 20) and Minisession I (Jan. 29-March 18) terms. Payment for classes in both sessions is due Jan. 11 or day of registration if registered after Jan. 11. Registration is available by visiting the college’s website.

CSM’s campuses are accessible to patrons with disabilities. Audio description for the visually impaired and sign language interpretation for the hearing impaired are available with a minimum two week advanced notice. If you are interested in these services, contact the academic support/ADA coordinator at 301-934-7614.

For more about the College of Southern Maryland, visit its Leader member page.

