CSM Begins January Term

All campuses of the College of Southern Maryland will reopen Jan. 2, 2018, after winter break. During the break, online services are available here.

CSM 2018 January Term Begins. Jan. 3. College of Southern Maryland, all campuses. Classes begin for CSM’s 2018 January Term, which runs through Jan. 21. For more information, visit here.

CSM Closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Jan. 15. College of Southern Maryland, all campuses. The College of Southern Maryland will be closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Jan. 15.

CSM 2018 Winter Graduation Commencement. 6 pm Jan. 18. College of Southern Maryland, La Plata Campus, Physical Education Center (PE Building), 8730 Mitchell Road, La Plata. The College of Southern Maryland will recognize its winter graduates. Tickets are required to the PE Building; however, tickets are not required to the Fine Arts Building (FA), where the ceremony will be broadcast, but seats are limited. Guests are asked to arrive at least 30 minutes before the start of the ceremony. All guests are subject to a bag check before entry. graduation@csmd.edu. Nursing recognition will occur at 1 pm in the PE Building.

CSM Super Saturday. 9 am-1 pm Jan. 20. College of Southern Maryland at La Plata, Leonardtown and Prince Frederick campuses. The College of Southern Maryland will host a Super Saturday event where those who have applied for admission to the college can complete a variety of tasks to prepare for the upcoming semester; they can complete placement tests (test-takers must arrive by 9 am, meet with an academic adviser, register for classes, and make payment arrangements and purchase books. 301-934-7765, or click here.

CSM Spring Semester Begins. Jan. 29. College of Southern Maryland, all campuses. Classes begin for the spring 2018 full-term (Jan. 29-May 20) and Minisession I (Jan. 29-March 18) terms. Payment for classes in both sessions is due Jan. 11 or day of registration if registered after Jan. 11. Registration is available by visiting the college’s website.

