Crashed Japanese F-35 Reported Located

Mixed reports suggest the F-35 that crashed in Japan has been located but recover efforts continue, reports Nikkei Asian Report. But the US Air Force denies the jet has been located, reports Stamford Advocate.

Because of modifications to the F-35 fleet, spare parts that the Marine Corps took on its recent deployment overseas were not compatible with its fifth-generation fighters, reports Military.com.

RADM John Ring, commander of Guantanamo Bay was fired “due to a loss of confidence in his ability to command,” Navy Times reports. The day before his abrupt firing Ring said publicly that detainees there may not be receiving adequate medical treatment, reports Military.com

DoD’s top budget and strategy analyst is expected to step down, leaving yet another top position unfilled as the Pentagon waits for President Donald Trump to name a permanent replacement for former Secretary of Defense James Mattis, reports Foreign Policy.

The Marine Corps is creating a new cyber unit, reports Military.com, likely staffed with civilians and veterans. The services struggle to retain cyber uniformed personnel when young enlisted troops can land lucrative six-figure salaries in the private sector.

Australia has unveiled its new full-size model of a new robotic jet fighter, reports National Defense. The Airpower Teaming System, Boeing’s name for the loyal wingman jet fighter, an unmanned aircraft intended to fly in formation with the nation’s F-35As and F/A-18E/F Super Hornets. This unmanned system would be the first indigenously developed aircraft Australia has produced since the CAC Boomerang fighter during World War II.

ADM John Richardson, chief of naval operations, says decommissioning the USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier is crucial to keeping the Navy moving forward with new technologies, reports Washington Examiner.

A prototype of the Navy’s new MQ-25 carrier-based drone is expected to fly before year’s end, but caught a ride on a flatbed semi truck this week from Boeing’s campus at St. Louis Lambert International Airport across the Mississippi River to MidAmerica St. Louis Airport, a small regional airport next to Scott Air Force Base in rural Illinois, reports Defense One.

Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) visited Iraq for the first time since she was shot down in 2004 while piloting an Army helicopter, reports The Hill. She led a bipartisan congressional delegation to Iraq during April’s recess.

Contracts:

Institute for Defense Analyses (IDA), Alexandria, Virginia, was awarded an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a ceiling of $950,668,589 and an $11,844,044 cost-plus-fixed-fee task order. The contract is to provide research, analyses, technical evaluation, and test and evaluation support to the Office of the Secretary of Defense Joint Staff, combatant commands, and defense agencies. IDA work will involve the comprehensive evaluation of national security issues, including systems and technologies at all stages of development, deployment, and use. Work performance will take place at the Mark Center, Alexandria, Virginia, and other Department of Defense (DoD) and US government facilities within the National Capital Region. Research, development, test, and evaluation funds in the amount of $8,527,332; operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $2,486,712; DoD working capital funds in the amount of $340,000; and energy and water appropriations for Army Corps of Engineers in the amount of $490,000 were awarded. The expected completion date is March 30, 2024. Washington Headquarters Services, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity (HQ0034-19-D0001). (Awarded April 15, 2019)

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Rolling Meadows, Illinois, is awarded an undefinitized contract action with a not-to-exceed-value of $132,283,800. This contract procures the necessary hardware and systems engineering technical support, analysis and studies to integrate the Department of Navy (DoN) Large Aircraft Infrared Countermeasures (LAIRCM) system onto aircraft for the Navy, Army, and the governments of the United Kingdom and Norway. Hardware for this procurement includes the following weapon replaceable assemblies: 283 advanced threat warning sensors; 79 control indicator unit replaceables; 52 -2103 signal processors; 120 infrared missile warning sensors; 91 Guardian Laser Transmitter Assemblies (GLTAs); 13 multi-role electro-optical end-to-end test sets; 190 GLTA shipping containers; 46 high capacity cards; 10 LAIRCM signal processor replacements smart connector assemblies; and 123 personal computer memory card, international association cards. Work will be performed in Rolling Meadows, Illinois (34 percent); Goleta, California (30 percent); Longmont, Colorado (11 percent); Columbia, Maryland (3 percent); and various locations within the continental US (22 percent), and is expected to be completed in June 2021. Fiscal 2019 aircraft procurement (Navy); fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Navy and Army); fiscal 2019 working capital (Navy); and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) funds in the amount of $42,387,745 are being obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract combines purchases for the Navy ($104,986,224; 79 percent); Army ($19,606,871; 15 percent); the government of United Kingdom ($3,144,044; 2.5 percent); and the government of Norway ($4,546,661; 3.5 percent). This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N00019-19-C-0011).

Gulf Island Shipyards LLC, Houma, Louisiana, is awarded a $128,561,825 firm-fixed-price modification to previously awarded contract N00024-18-C-2207 to exercise options for construction of two towing, salvage and rescue ships. Work will be performed in Houma, Louisiana (92 percent); Hampton, Virginia (5 percent); Stord, Norway (2 percent); and New Orleans, Louisiana (1 percent), and is expected to be complete by November 2021. Fiscal 2018, 2019, and 2016 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funding in the amounts of $64,887,543, and $63,589,282, $85,000 respectively will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.

Airborne Tactical Advantage Co., Newport News, Virginia (N0042119D0058); Coastal Defense, Inc., Mill Hall, Pennsylvania (N0042119D0059); Draken International, Inc., Lakeland, Florida (N0042119D0060); and Tactical Air Support Inc., Reno, Nevada (N0042119D0061), are each awarded firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity task order contracts. These contracts are for contracted close air support for the Naval Air Systems Command’s Specialized and Proven Aircraft Program Office. Services to be provided include contractor-owned and operated regionally-based, geographically-distributed aviation training capabilities to support adversary and offensive air support. The estimated aggregate ceiling for all contracts is $124,518,540 with companies having an opportunity to compete for individual task orders. Work will be performed at the Naval Air Station, Fallon, Nevada (50 percent); the Marine Corps Air Station, Cherry Point, North Carolina (25 percent); and Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twenty-nine Palms, California (25 percent), and is expected to be completed in April 2024. Fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $40,000 will be obligated at time of award, all of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. These contracts were competitively procured via an electronic request for proposals; seven offers were received. The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Boston Consulting Group, Bethesda, Maryland, is awarded $20,246,115 for modification P00003 to a previously issued firm-fixed-price order (N0042119F0106) against a General Services Administration, Federal Supply Schedule contract (GS-10-F-0253V). This modification exercises the option to continue the implementation of a new Naval Sustainment System (NSS) to include the development of governance, coordination, and accountability mechanisms across the Naval Aviation Enterprise. The Commander for the Fleet Readiness Center’s contribution to the NSS will deploy commercial maintenance best practices, tailored to the Navy’s operational requirements and starting position, in order to reduce component repair and heavy maintenance periodic maintenance inspection turnaround times and better enable aviation readiness recovery. Work will be performed in North Island, California (20 percent); Oceana, Virginia (15 percent); Whidbey Island, Washington (15 percent); Jacksonville, Florida (10 percent); Cherry Point, North Carolina (10 percent); Lemoore, California (10 percent); Dallas, Texas (5 percent); Bethesda, Maryland (5 percent); Miramar, California (4 percent); Patuxent River, Maryland (3 percent); Washington, District of Columbia (2 percent); and Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania (1 percent), and is expected to be completed in October 2019. Working capital (Navy) funds in the amount of $20,246,115 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Avian LLC, Lexington Park, Maryland, is awarded $13,500,084 for modification P00041 under a previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (N00421-17-C-0049) to exercise an option to provide support for the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division’s Integrated System Evaluation Experimentation and Test Department. Services provided will include flight test engineering, programmatic, administrative, design, execution, analysis, evaluation, and reporting of tests and experiments of aircraft, unmanned air systems, weapons and weapons systems. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland, and is expected to be completed in April 2020. Fiscal 2019 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy); fiscal 2018 and 2019 working capital (Navy); fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance (Navy); and fiscal 2019 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $6,855,914 will be obligated at time of award, $869,829 of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year. The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Rockwell Collins Simulation and Training Solutions, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, is awarded $11,229,125 for cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price modification P00011 to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract (N61340-17-C-0014) to procure additional in-scope work for the E-2D Hawkeye Integrated Training System-III Aircraft Flight Management Computer (AFMC) Functional Equivalent Unit (FEU) Risk Reduction Analysis and Demonstration effort. This includes the development of four AFMC FEU prototypes for use in the E-2D Tactics Trainer Software Integration Lab (SIL), E-2D Flight SIL, and E2D Distributed Readiness Trainer SIL and associated technology demonstrations, technical data, and proposal preparation. Work will be performed in Sterling, Virginia (90 percent); and Orlando, Florida (10 percent), and is expected to be completed in September 2021. Fiscal 2018 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funding in the amount of $5,760,000 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Warfare Center Training Systems Division, Orlando, Florida, is the contracting activity.

AECOM Services, Arlington, Virginia, was awarded a $24,500,000 firm-fixed-price contract for multi-discipline services. Bids were solicited via the internet with 21 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of April 29, 2024. US Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore, Maryland, is the contracting activity (W912DR-19-D-0013).

Dewberry Engineers Inc., Fairfax, Virginia, was awarded a $24,500,000 firm-fixed-price contract for multi-discipline services. Bids were solicited via the internet with 21 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of April 29, 2024. US Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore, Maryland, is the contracting activity (W912DR-19-D-0012).

EBL Engineers LLC, Baltimore, Maryland, was awarded a $10,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for architect and engineer services. Bids were solicited via the internet with 41 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of April 29, 2024. US Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore, Maryland, is the contracting activity (W912DR-19-D-0016).

Summer Consultants Inc., McLean, Virginia, was awarded a $10,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for architect and engineer services. Bids were solicited via the internet with 41 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of April 28, 2024. US Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore, Maryland, is the contracting activity (W912DR-19-D-0015).

The Boeing Co., Defense, Space & Security, St. Louis, Missouri, has been awarded a $22,540,550 firm-fixed-price modification (P00028) to previously awarded contract FA8621-16-C-6397 for mission training center services. This modification provides for contractor-furnished, high-fidelity simulation equipment with the simulation capability to train pilots and weapons system operators for F-15C and F-15E aircraft platforms. Work will be performed at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina; Mountain Home AFB, Idaho; Langley AFB, Virginia; Kadena Air Base, Japan; and Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, and is expected to be complete by June 30, 2020. Fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance funds in the full amount are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio, is the contracting activity.

McFall Consulting Inc., Winchester, Virginia, has been awarded a maximum $31,950,000 fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for hospital equipment and accessories. This was a competitive acquisition with 79 responses received. This is a five-year contract with no option periods. Location of performance is Virginia, with an April 29, 2024, performance completion date. Using military services are Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2019 through 2024 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (SPE2DH-19-D-0012).

