Craft Beverage Festival on Tap

Posted by Wildewood Group on Thursday, August 17, 2023

Visit St. Mary’s Maryland is launching the St. Mary’s Craft Beverage Trail, a celebration of the entrepreneurs, artisans, and collaborators that make up the local craft beverage community and the quality products and experiences they create.

The trail will be launched at the St. Mary’s Craft Beverage Festival on Saturday, August 19. The festival begins with a Saturday Showcase at the St. Mary’s County Regional Airport terminal at the Aeropark followed by Sunday, August 20, on the trail at tasting rooms and venues throughout the county.

The Saturday Showcase brings together local craft beverage producers to offer tastings, product launches, direct purchases, raffles, and behind-the-scenes info sessions. Ticketholders will also receive a festival-exclusive bottle bag and tasting glass. Attendees can choose from two timed-entry sessions, noon to 2pm or 2:30 to 4:30pm. Tickets for the showcase are $30, and all ticketholders must be 21 or older.

On Sunday, tasting rooms and venues throughout the county will host music, activities, and vendors, welcoming the public to experience the St. Mary’s Craft Beverage Trail. Ticketholders from the Saturday Showcase can look forward to a VIP experience at each location.

Participating craft beverage producers include Corteau Vineyards, Southern Trail Distillery, Xella Winery, Tobacco Barn Distillery, Port of Leonardtown Winery, Jubilee Farm Fermentations, Free

State Ciders, LAD Farms Brewing, and Everyday Saint Brewhouse.

