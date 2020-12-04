COVID & Health Disparities Topic of Webinar

The St. Mary’s County Health Department will hold the second of three webinars that aim to explore health equity, health disparities, and ways that community can make an impact. The following sessions will be moderated by St. Mary’s Health Office Dr. Meenakshi Brewster.

A question-and-answer session will follow the presentations. Register here.

December 7, 2020, from 7 to 8:30 pm – COVID-19 & Health Disparities

Panelists:

Dr. Linden McBride, St. Mary’s College of Maryland

Dr. David Mann, Maryland Department of Health, Office of Minority Health & Health Disparities

December 14, 2020, from 7 to 8:30 pm – Community Efforts to Advance Equity

Panelists:

Sheriff Timothy K. Cameron, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office

J. Scott Smith, St. Mary’s County Public Schools

William Hall, St. Mary’s County NAACP Unit 7025

The November 30 session, Health Equity & Health Disparities Overview, included panelists Dr. Stephen B. Thomas of the University of Maryland School of Public Health, and Dr. Noel Brathwaite of the Maryland Department of Health, Office of Minority Health & Health Disparities.