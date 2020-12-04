COVID & Health Disparities Topic of Webinar
The St. Mary’s County Health Department will hold the second of three webinars that aim to explore health equity, health disparities, and ways that community can make an impact. The following sessions will be moderated by St. Mary’s Health Office Dr. Meenakshi Brewster.
A question-and-answer session will follow the presentations. Register here.
December 7, 2020, from 7 to 8:30 pm – COVID-19 & Health Disparities
Panelists:
- Dr. Linden McBride, St. Mary’s College of Maryland
- Dr. David Mann, Maryland Department of Health, Office of Minority Health & Health Disparities
December 14, 2020, from 7 to 8:30 pm – Community Efforts to Advance Equity
Panelists:
- Sheriff Timothy K. Cameron, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office
- J. Scott Smith, St. Mary’s County Public Schools
- William Hall, St. Mary’s County NAACP Unit 7025
The November 30 session, Health Equity & Health Disparities Overview, included panelists Dr. Stephen B. Thomas of the University of Maryland School of Public Health, and Dr. Noel Brathwaite of the Maryland Department of Health, Office of Minority Health & Health Disparities.