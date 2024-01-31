COPs Unit Has Successful Charity Clothing Drive

In early January, members of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Community Oriented Policing Unit (COPs) kicked off a cold-weather gear clothing drive to generate donations for needy residents while drawing attention to National Poverty Awareness Month.

Donation boxes were provided by U-Haul Moving and Storage of Lexington Park and located at each of the four sheriff’s office district stations. The clothing drive surpassed all expectations, collecting more than 1,300 adult and children’s coats, socks, hats, gloves, scarves, and blankets.

“I could not have imagined the outpouring of generosity this clothing drive would create,” said Sgt. Anthony Whipkey of the COPs Unit.

With help from U-Haul, the donated items have been delivered to individuals, charities, and schools all over the county.

The COPs Unit collection drive has concluded, but residents are encouraged to seek out other local charitable organizations to continue supporting those in need.