Cooling Centers Available in St. Mary’s
With extreme heat in the forecast for the remainder of the week, St. Mary’s County government is announcing the availability of cooling centers for the public. They will be available through July 29.
Residents who need to take refuge in a cool place, can go to one of the following locations:
Garvey Senior Activity Center
23630 Hayden Farm Lane
Leonardtown
8am – 4:30pm (Monday – Friday)
Loffler Senior Activity Center
21905 Chancellor’s Run Road
Great Mills
8am – 4:30pm (Monday – Friday)
Northern Senior Activity Center
29655 Charlotte Hall Road
Charlotte Hall
8am – 4:30pm (Monday – Friday)
Charlotte Hall Library
37600 New Market Road
Charlotte Hall
9am – 8pm (Monday – Thursday)
9am – 5pm (Friday – Saturday)
Leonardtown Library
23600 Hayden Farm Lane
Leonardtown
9am – 8pm (Monday – Thursday)
9am – 5pm (Friday – Saturday)
Lexington Park Library
21677 FDR Blvd.
Lexington Park
9am – 8pm (Monday – Thursday)
9am – 5pm (Friday – Saturday)
1pm – 5pm (Sunday)
Three Oaks Center
46905 Lei Drive
Lexington Park
8am – 4:30pm (Monday – Friday)
Highest temperatures of the week are expected on Thursday, July 27, and Friday, July 28, 2023. Visit ready.gov/heat for tips on keeping yourself, family, pets, and neighbors safe during extreme temperatures.