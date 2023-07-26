Cooling Centers Available in St. Mary’s

With extreme heat in the forecast for the remainder of the week, St. Mary’s County government is announcing the availability of cooling centers for the public. They will be available through July 29.

Residents who need to take refuge in a cool place, can go to one of the following locations:

Garvey Senior Activity Center

23630 Hayden Farm Lane

Leonardtown

8am – 4:30pm (Monday – Friday)

Loffler Senior Activity Center

21905 Chancellor’s Run Road

Great Mills

8am – 4:30pm (Monday – Friday)

Northern Senior Activity Center

29655 Charlotte Hall Road

Charlotte Hall

8am – 4:30pm (Monday – Friday)

Charlotte Hall Library

37600 New Market Road

Charlotte Hall

9am – 8pm (Monday – Thursday)

9am – 5pm (Friday – Saturday)

Leonardtown Library

23600 Hayden Farm Lane

Leonardtown

9am – 8pm (Monday – Thursday)

9am – 5pm (Friday – Saturday)

Lexington Park Library

21677 FDR Blvd.

Lexington Park

9am – 8pm (Monday – Thursday)

9am – 5pm (Friday – Saturday)

1pm – 5pm (Sunday)

Three Oaks Center

46905 Lei Drive

Lexington Park

8am – 4:30pm (Monday – Friday)

Highest temperatures of the week are expected on Thursday, July 27, and Friday, July 28, 2023. Visit ready.gov/heat for tips on keeping yourself, family, pets, and neighbors safe during extreme temperatures.