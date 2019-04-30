Conference to Address PNT Solutions

Posted by The Patuxent Partnership on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 · Leave a Comment

Register now for The Patuxent Partnership’s Positioning, Navigation, and Timing conference Tuesday, May 21, from 8 am to 2:30 pm. The event is being held at the University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland at 44129 Airport Road in California, MD.

For today’s warfighter in the field, GPS is vital to mission success because it provides critical positioning, navigation, and timing information. So what happens when GPS is unavailable? What are alternative solutions to obtaining PNT data? TPP is bringing together leaders, decision-makers, and subject-matter experts from government, industry, and academia to address issues and approaches to providing PNT solutions in GPS-denied environments.

Cost is $50 for TPP members and $90 for the general public. Register here.

Dr. Christopher Ekstrom, deputy oceanographer and navigator of the US Navy, will be the keynote speaker from 8:15 to 9 am. He holds a doctorate in experimental atomic physics from MIT and has received the Navy Meritorious Civilian Service Award, the AFCEA International and US Naval Institute Copernicus Award, and the US Naval Observatory Simon Newcomb Award.

Here is the schedule for the day’s events:

9 to 10:15 am Panel 1 – The Warfighter and PNT

Moderator will be Kevin Coggins, Vice President, Cyber & Engineering, Booz Allen Hamilton

RADM Brian Corey, USN, PEO Unmanned Aviation and Strike Weapons

Dr. Chris Ekstrom, Deputy Oceanographer and Navigator of the Navy

Dr. J.P. Laine, Division Leader for Positioning, Navigation & Timing, Draper

Fay Spellerberg, Deputy Director, Joint Navigation Warfare Center

10:15 to 10:30 am Coffee Break / Exhibits

10:30 to 11:45 am Panel 2: Positioning and Navigation Technology

Moderator will be Dr. Marshall Haker, Senior Systems Engineer, WBB Inc.

Mark Allen, Deputy Director, NextGen Collaboration and Messaging Office (ANG), FAA

Dr. Evan Anzalone, Guidance and Navigation Team Lead, NASA – Marshall Space Flight Center

Dr. Aaron Darnton, Deputy Chief Technology Officer, Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Keyport

Naveen Joshi, Director, EGI Modernization & Assured PNT Programs, Northrop Grumman Corporation

11:45 to 12:45 pm Lunch, Networking & Exhibits

12:45 to 2 pm Panel 3: Timing & Communication Technology

Moderator will be Stephen Spehn, Deputy Science Advisor, USEUCOM

Dr. Eric Adles, Principal Professional Staff, JHU/APL, microwave photonics

Joe Alexander, Special Programs and Technical Integration, DoD CIO/NLCC & PNT

Dr. John Burke, DARPA/MTOPM for ACES

Jason Mitchell, Senior Aerospace Technologist, NASA Goddard Flight Center

Greg Reynolds, US Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Aviation & Missile Center

2 to 2:15 pm Closing Remarks

2:30 to 4 pm Networking (on your own)

4 pm Informal gathering at Taphouse 1637

About The Patuxent Partnership

TPP fosters collaboration and the sharing of knowledge and expertise across a diverse network that includes government, industry, and academia. TPP also supports STEM education and workforce development within the local community including hosting programs of interest to NAVAIR, NAWCAD, and the broader DoD community.

To learn more about The Patuxent Partnership and its programs, visit its Leader member page.