Companies Sought to Host Apprenticeships

Posted by The Patuxent Partnership on Thursday, February 22, 2024 · Leave a Comment

The Patuxent Partnership is seeking local companies to host apprentices. The Apprenticeship Maryland Program/Tech Jobs Rule and the Dr. James A. Forrest Career & Technology Center welcome companies to participate.

A number of apprentices and business partners are being sought for the 2024-25 school year.

The Forrest Tech Center will be working this spring to place students in apprenticeship positions that begin between June and September 2024. If your company plans to participate next school year, please complete the 2024-2025 Youth Apprentice Industry Request Form here.

Send to [email protected] by Thursday, February 29, 2024.

About The Patuxent Partnership

The Patuxent Partnership is a nonprofit member organization that fosters collaboration between government, industry, and academia to advance education through STEM-based initiatives; to advance technology through speaker programs, forums, and networking; to advance science and technology transfer through the exchange of ideas, information, and data related to technologies; and to increase workforce development through an array of initiatives.

To learn more about The Patuxent Partnership and its programs, visit its Leader member page.