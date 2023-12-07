Coat, Clothing Drives in St. Mary’s
Everyone deserves to stay warm and safe during the winter. The Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership is providing a list of local drives for donating and receiving this season:
- Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack is collecting new clothing items and toys on behalf of the Southern Maryland Center for Family Advocacy through December 9.
- Leonardtown High School is hosting a “Winter Vendor Fair” and collecting clothing and coat donations on December 16 from 11AM – 3PM on campus.
- 5th Masonic District is hosting their first Unity Coat Drive to support three local charities (Outreach Recovery, Three Oaks Center, and Bryans Road Community Outreach Center) through December 18.
- St. Mary’s County Library is collecting gently used hats, scarves, gloves, and socks to give to local agencies. Drop off donations at any library location through December 20.
- St. Inie’s Coffee has a “Take-A-Coat, Leave-A-Coat” rack, located right outside of their front door. Open Monday – Saturday from 7am to 3pm in Lexington Park.
- LifeStyles of Maryland provides casual and professional clothes and coats for the entire family.
For questions, please reach out to [email protected].