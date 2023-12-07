Coat, Clothing Drives in St. Mary’s

Posted by Lexi Leader on Thursday, December 7, 2023 · Leave a Comment

Everyone deserves to stay warm and safe during the winter. The Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership is providing a list of local drives for donating and receiving this season:

Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack is collecting new clothing items and toys on behalf of the Southern Maryland Center for Family Advocacy through December 9.

Leonardtown High School is hosting a “Winter Vendor Fair” and collecting clothing and coat donations on December 16 from 11AM – 3PM on campus.

5th Masonic District is hosting their first Unity Coat Drive to support three local charities (Outreach Recovery, Three Oaks Center, and Bryans Road Community Outreach Center) through December 18.

St. Mary’s County Library is collecting gently used hats, scarves, gloves, and socks to give to local agencies. Drop off donations at any library location through December 20.

St. Inie’s Coffee has a “Take-A-Coat, Leave-A-Coat” rack, located right outside of their front door. Open Monday – Saturday from 7am to 3pm in Lexington Park.

LifeStyles of Maryland provides casual and professional clothes and coats for the entire family.

For questions, please reach out to [email protected].