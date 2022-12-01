‘Clue’ on Stage at Three Notch Theatre
(Photo by Sophie Campbell)
The Newtowne Players will present “Clue: On Stage” from December 2 – 18, 2022.
The play is based on the screenplay by Jonathan Lynn and was written by Sandy Rustin.
Based on the iconic 1985 Paramount movie which was inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, “Clue” is a hilarious farce-meets-murder mystery. The tale begins at a remote mansion, where six mysterious guests assemble for an unusual dinner party where murder and blackmail are on the menu.
When their host turns up dead, they all become suspects. Led by Wadsworth – the butler, Miss Scarlett, Professor Plum, Mrs. White, Mr. Green, Mrs. Peacock and Colonel Mustard race to find the killer as the body count stacks up. Clue is the comedy whodunit that will leave both cult-fans and newcomers in stitches as they try to figure out…WHO did it, WHERE, and with WHAT!
The cast:
- Colonel Mustard: Paul Rose
- Mr. Green: Steve Pugh
- Professor Plum: Joseph Walker
- Miss Scarlet: Shemika Renee
- Mrs. White: Rebecca Waters
- Mrs. Peacock: Joanne Fuesel
- Wadsworth: Jeff Maher
- Yvette: Sarah Pollard
- Mr. Boddy/Motorist/Chief of Police: Jacob Lejeune
- Cook/Singing Telegram Girl/Backup Cop: Laura Hinkle
- Unsuspecting Cop/Backup Cop: Lauren Boulay
Ticket prices are $18 for adults, $15 for seniors/students/military, and $13 for children. On Thursdays, all tickets are $13. Purchase tickets here.
Show times are 8pm Thursdays-Saturdays and 3:30pm Sundays.
The play is rated PG-13 due to alcohol references and innuendo.
The theater is at 21744 South Coral Drive in Lexington Park, MD.