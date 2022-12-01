‘Clue’ on Stage at Three Notch Theatre

Posted by Lexi Leader on Thursday, December 1, 2022

(Photo by Sophie Campbell)

The Newtowne Players will present “Clue: On Stage” from December 2 – 18, 2022.

The play is based on the screenplay by Jonathan Lynn and was written by Sandy Rustin.

Based on the iconic 1985 Paramount movie which was inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, “Clue” is a hilarious farce-meets-murder mystery. The tale begins at a remote mansion, where six mysterious guests assemble for an unusual dinner party where murder and blackmail are on the menu.

When their host turns up dead, they all become suspects. Led by Wadsworth – the butler, Miss Scarlett, Professor Plum, Mrs. White, Mr. Green, Mrs. Peacock and Colonel Mustard race to find the killer as the body count stacks up. Clue is the comedy whodunit that will leave both cult-fans and newcomers in stitches as they try to figure out…WHO did it, WHERE, and with WHAT!

The cast:

Colonel Mustard: Paul Rose

Mr. Green: Steve Pugh

Professor Plum: Joseph Walker

Miss Scarlet: Shemika Renee

Mrs. White: Rebecca Waters

Mrs. Peacock: Joanne Fuesel

Wadsworth: Jeff Maher

Yvette: Sarah Pollard

Mr. Boddy/Motorist/Chief of Police: Jacob Lejeune

Cook/Singing Telegram Girl/Backup Cop: Laura Hinkle

Unsuspecting Cop/Backup Cop: Lauren Boulay

Ticket prices are $18 for adults, $15 for seniors/students/military, and $13 for children. On Thursdays, all tickets are $13. Purchase tickets here.

Show times are 8pm Thursdays-Saturdays and 3:30pm Sundays.

The play is rated PG-13 due to alcohol references​ and innuendo.

The theater is at 21744 South Coral Drive in Lexington Park, MD.