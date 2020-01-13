The US Census Bureau is recruiting to fill hundreds of thousands of temporary positions across the country to assist with the 2020 Census count. To apply, start here: The US Census Bureau is Hiring!

In concert with the national effort of counting the population every decade, Congressman Steny H. Hoyer (MD-5) received a briefing this week from the 2020 Census Complete Count Committees & Census Officials operating in Southern Maryland.

“Ensuring an accurate 2020 Census is critically important to communities throughout the Fifth District, particularly those that have been historically under-counted,” said Congressman Hoyer. “I appreciate the hard work the Complete Count Committees are doing to raise awareness and coordinate between local governments and community organizations for the upcoming Census in Southern Maryland.”

“The Census is critically important and determines how federal resources are allocated for public health, education and workforce training, and transportation for our communities,” continued Congressman Hoyer. “We must work together throughout Maryland to ensure that everyone is counted. I look forward to continuing to work with Complete Count Committees throughout the Fifth District to ensure an accurate count.”

Important Census Dates for 2020:

April 1, 2020: Census Day is observed nationwide. By this date, every home will receive an invitation to participate in the 2020 Census. Once the invitation arrives, you should respond for your home in one of three ways: online, by phone, or by mail. When you respond to the census, you tell the Census Bureau where you live as of April 1, 2020.

Census Day is observed nationwide. By this date, every home will receive an invitation to participate in the 2020 Census. Once the invitation arrives, you should respond for your home in one of three ways: online, by phone, or by mail. When you respond to the census, you tell the Census Bureau where you live as of April 1, 2020. April 2020: Census takers begin visiting college students who live on campus, people living in senior centers, and others who live among large groups of people. Census takers also begin conducting quality check interviews to help ensure an accurate count.

Census takers begin visiting college students who live on campus, people living in senior centers, and others who live among large groups of people. Census takers also begin conducting quality check interviews to help ensure an accurate count. May 2020: The Census Bureau begins visiting homes that haven’t responded to the 2020 Census to make sure everyone is counted.

The Census Bureau begins visiting homes that haven’t responded to the 2020 Census to make sure everyone is counted. December 2020: The Census Bureau delivers apportionment counts to the President and Congress as required by law.

The Census Bureau delivers apportionment counts to the President and Congress as required by law. March 31, 2021: By this date, the Census Bureau will send redistricting counts to states. This information is used to redraw legislative districts based on population changes.

Work on the 2020 Census began in January 2019. As Census Day 2020 approaches, Congressman Hoyer and the Maryland Congressional Delegation have been working for months to assure a complete and accurate census count. In October, Congressman Hoyer and Congressman Anthony Brown (MD-4) met with Census Bureau employees at their headquarters in Suitland, MD.

Legislation was also enacted in December to ensure the Census is fully funded. The final FY2020 Appropriations Bill include $6.7 billion for the 2020 Census.

