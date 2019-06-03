Carriers to Return to Steam Catapult Systems

Posted by Java Joe on Monday, June 3, 2019 · Leave a Comment

Morning Coffee is a robust blend of links to news around the internet concerning the Naval Air Station Patuxent River economic community. The opinions expressed here do not reflect opinions of the Leader’s owners or staff.

President Donald Trump has ordered that carriers go back to steam catapult systems for launching aircraft, reports Military.com. The president is apparently no friend of the Electromagnetic Aircraft Launch System. The move to install steam catapults could cost billions and reduce the ships’ capabilities, reports USNI News.

The US Navy’s 2nd Fleet continues to grow. VADM Andrew “Woody” Lewis, the fleet’s commander, says it will reach full capabilities by the end of the year, reports Navy Times. The Navy reports that the fleet will lead the BALTOPS 2019 this month. The exercise will take place in the Baltic region.

Even if there’s funding for growing the military, Marine Gen. Joseph Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said the services shouldn’t grow if they can’t keep new units trained and manned. “I don’t dispute need to increase capacity. If we’re going to grow capacity, you need to do it in away where it is meaningful capability,” he said. “When you have to make a choice between capacity and capability, I would go with capability.”

Officials from the National Security Council, Defense Intelligence Agency, and the US State Department hinted that Russia and China are violating the nuclear ban treaty, reports Breaking Defense. They were speaking at a Hudson Institute event last week in Washington, DC.

To better prepare pilots for “high-end conflict,” the US Air Force will use F-35A Lightnings to serve as aggressor air training at Nellis Air Force Base, reports Military.com.

South China Morning Post reports Australian Navy pilots have been targeted with lasers during flights over the South China Sea. There is speculation that informal Chinese militia vessels are behind the attacks.

StateSec Mike Pompeo said the US is willing to talk to Iran’s Islamist leaders without preconditions, even as the US is deploying more troops to the region amid rising tensions, reports Politico.

Financial challenges are the top concern of military families, CNBC reports. Nearly nine of 10 active service members say they worry about personal finances, according to the National Foundation for Credit Counseling.

KBR employee Dale Feddersen was named the 2018 US Marine Corps Contractor Tester of the Year, reports Yahoo Finance! Last year, Feddersen flew and delivered the first three HX-21s for testing to NAS Pax River.

The annual Scripps National Spelling Bee had several winners this year, reports The Baltimore Sun. After 20 rounds, eight spellers are sharing the top spot. Howard County, MD, eighth-grader Saketh Sundar is among the winners.

Several new laws went into effect June 1, reports Maryland Matters. One of them being that the state will permanently impose an increased maximum penalty of $500 for drivers caught on school bus stop-arm cameras failing to stop for buses with red lights flashing that are loading or unloading children.

Contracts:

Sierra Nevada Corp., Sparks, Nevada, is awarded $9,757,670 for cost-plus-fixed-fee task order N0042119F0685 against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00421-15-G-0001) for the AN/SPN-46(V) landing system upgrade program to address obsolescence issues, system degraders, deficiency correction and cybersecurity implementation. Work will be performed in St. Inigoes, Maryland, and is expected to be completed in May 2020. Fiscal 2019 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,200,000 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year. The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

KBRwyle Technology Solutions LLC, Columbia, Maryland, is awarded a $530,375,543 firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for Marine Corps Prepositioning Program logistics services in support of Blount Island Command. This contract provides for a full range of logistics support services to include maintenance of equipment and materiel management such that required assets are attained, preserved, packaged, and available in support of the Marine Corps Prepositioning Program and deployed forces world-wide. This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $949,423,564. Work will be performed in Jacksonville, Florida (83 percent); Kuwait (9 percent); aboard 12 Maritime Prepositioning Ships (7 percent); and Norway (1 percent), and is expected to be completed by May 2024. If all options are exercised, work will continue through November 2027. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual task orders as they are issued. This contract was competitively solicited and procured via the Federal Business Opportunities website, with two offers received. The US Marine Corps, Blount Island Command, Jacksonville, Florida, is the contracting activity (M67004-19-D-0001).

Carahsoft Technology Corp., Reston, Virginia, is awarded an estimated $440,000,000 multiple-award, firm-fixed-price blanket purchase agreement (BPA) in accordance with the company’s General Services Administration (GSA) Federal Supply Schedule contract. This agreement is added to an existing BPA (awarded May 9, 2018), and will provide McAfee brand name hardware, software, and services for Department of Defense (DoD), US intelligence community, and Coast Guard activities worldwide. The products provided will meet functional requirements and capabilities for: client, data and server protection; data loss prevention; vulnerability management; email gateway security; and network intrusion prevention. This BPA is issued under the DoD Enterprise Software Initiative in accordance with the policy and guidelines in the Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement, Section 208.74. This is one of four multiple-award agreements. Work will be performed worldwide, and the ordering period will be for approximately four years from May 2019 to May 2023. This agreement will not obligate funds at the time of award. Funds will be obligated under task orders primarily using operations and maintenance (DoD) funds. Future requirements will be competed among the four awardees in accordance with Federal Acquisition Regulation 8.403-3(c)(2). This contract was competitively procured via the GSA E-Buy website from among 679 vendors. This one additional offer was received and selected for award. Naval Warfare Information Center Pacific, San Diego, California, is the contracting activity (N66001-19-A-0001).

Lockheed Martin Corporation Rotary and Mission Systems, Liverpool, New York, is awarded a $29,324,550 fixed-price-incentive, firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee and cost-type modification to previously awarded contract N00024-13-C-6292 for the production of TB-37 Multi-Function Towed Array production units, accessories, shipping products, and spare modules. Work will be performed in Liverpool, New York (66 percent); Millersville, Maryland (33 percent); and Marion, Massachusetts (1 percent), and is expected to be complete by June 2021. Fiscal 2019 and 2018 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $21,730,248 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.

Oshkosh Defense LLC, Oshkosh, Wisconsin, is awarded a $14,473,955 five-year, firm-fixed-price, indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract to convert existing Medium Tactical Vehicle Replacement, Extra Long Wheel Base vehicles into High Mobility Artillery Rocket System Resupply Vehicles under the portfolio management of Program Executive Officer Land Systems, Quantico, Virginia. Work will be performed in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, and is expected to be completed by May 30, 2024. Fiscal 2019 procurement funds (Marine Corps) in the amount of $9,917,216 will be obligated on the first delivery order immediately following contract award and funds will not expire at the end of the current year. This contract award was not competitively procured in accordance with Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1 and 10 US Code § 2304(c)(1). The Marine Corps Systems Command, Quantico, Virginia, is the contracting activity (M67854-19-D-0032).

Lockheed Martin, Mission Systems and Training, Baltimore, Maryland, is awarded $9,324,995 for cost-plus fixed-fee, award-fee order N6278619F0054, against the previously awarded basic ordering agreement N00024-15-G-2303 to provide advance planning, accomplishment and emergent availabilities for LCS-15 post shakedown availability. Work will be performed in Mayport, Florida (65 percent); Hampton, Virginia (15 percent); District of Columbia (10 percent); Baltimore, Maryland (5 percent); and Camden, New Jersey (5 percent). This delivery order is expected to be complete by January 2021. Fiscal 2019 and 2013 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funding in the amount of $8,618,368 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Supervisor of Shipbuilding, Conversion, and Repair, Bath, Maine, is the contracting activity.

Progeny Systems Corp., Manassas, Virginia, is awarded a $7,644,811 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for the procurement of Navy systems engineering services. This contract includes options, which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $50,024,547. Work will be performed in Manassas, Virginia (80 percent); Chesapeake, Virginia (10 percent); and Middletown, Rhode Island (10 percent), and is expected to be completed by May 2020. With all options exercised, work will continue through May 2024. Fiscal 2017 and 2018 other procurement (Navy); and fiscal 2019 research, development, test, and evaluation (Navy) funding in the amount of $3,579,127 will be obligated at time of award, and funding in the amount of $425,934 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 US Code 2304(c)(5), Authorized or Required by Statute 15 USC 638(r)(4) states: “To the greatest extent practical, Federal agencies and Federal prime contractors shall issue Phase III awards relating to technology, including sole source awards, to the Small Business Innovation Research and the Small Business Technology Transfer award recipients that developed the technology.” The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington Navy Yard, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity (N00024-19-C-6115).

Eleven companies are awarded Multimodal-3, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, firm-fixed-price contracts with an estimated value of $126,105,964: Air Transport International Inc., Wilmington, Ohio (HTC711-19-D-W002); American President Lines LLC, Washington, District of Columbia (HTC711-19-D-W003); American Roll-On Roll-Off, Parsippany, New Jersey (HTC711-19-D-W004); Amerijet International Inc. (AJIG), Fort Lauderdale, Florida (HTC711-19-D-W005); Farrell Lines Inc., Reston, Virginia (HTC711-19-D-W006); Hawaiian Airlines Inc., Honolulu, Hawaii (HTC711-19-D-W007); Liberty Global Logistics LLC, Lake Success, New York (HTC711-19-D-W008); National Air Cargo Group Inc., Orlando, Florida (HTC711-19-D-W009); Northern Air Cargo LLC, Anchorage, Alaska (HTC711-19-D-W010); Schuyler Line Navigation Co. LLC, Annapolis, Maryland (HTC711-19-D-W011); and United Airlines Inc., Chicago, Illinois (HTC711-19-D-W012). This contract provides international commercial multimodal transportation service to the Surface Deployment and Distribution Command. Work will be performed at worldwide locations as specified on each individual task order. The contract base period of performance is from July 1, 2019, to June 30, 2021. Fiscal 2019 Transportation Working Capital Funds will be obligated on individual task orders. US Transportation Command, Directorate of Acquisition, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, is the contracting activity.

DirectViz Solutions LLC (DVS), Chantilly, Virginia, was awarded an $84,243,630 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for management, administrative and technical information technology support services. Bids were solicited via the internet with 21 received. Work will be performed in Fort Huachuca, Arizona, with an estimated completion date of May 31, 2022. Fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance, Defense funds in the amount of $20,165,000 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity (W91RUS-19-C-0014).

CACI, Inc.-Federal, Chantilly, Virginia, has been awarded a maximum $10,760,666 firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-incentive-fee contract for technical and functional services for the Defense Agency Initiative. This was a competitive acquisition with two responses received. This is a one-year base contract with three one-year option periods. Locations of performance are Virginia and other areas in the continental US, with a June 3, 2020, performance completion date. Using customer is Defense Logistics Agency. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2018 through 2020 operations and maintenance funds; and research, development, test and evaluation funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Contracting Services Office, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (SP4701-19-C-0024).

NetImpact Strategies, Chantilly, Virginia, was awarded a four-year $39,932,635 firm-fixed-price task order (HT001119F0017). This task provides program and project management – program communication and coordination, coordinate security architecture installation, circuit coordination, Internet Protocol data collection analysis, processing and validation. Optional tasks include operations cell management, business-to-business Virtual Private Network coordination and data collection effort. Contract was awarded through the Small Business Administration program with women-owned business participating in the US. SBA 8(a) Business Development Program using the General Services Administration Streamlined Technology Application Resource for Services II contract. The base year of $8,717,856 is being funded with fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance funds. The place of performance is Falls Church, Virginia. Defense Health Agency, Falls Church, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Unissant Inc., Herndon, Virginia, was competitively awarded a firm-fixed-price contract with a total estimated value if all options are exercised of $20,189,460. The contract has a one-month transition in period, an eight-month base period, four 12-month option periods, a two month transition out period, and a Federal Acquisition Regulation 52.217-8 six-month option. This award provides non-personal services contract to provide Armed Forces Health Longitudinal Technology Application – Composite Health Care System (AHLTA-CHCS) integration. The contractor shall provide services, materials, and equipment to perform integration activities associated with the Military Health System for full-cycle and out-of-cycle releases for the full system life-cycle. This includes requirements, design, development, testing support, deployment support, and software maintenance. The contractor shall provide for the integration support necessary to capture the tasks necessary to fully integrate separate development components with the full range of the AHLTA and CHCS systems, to include but not be limited to Clinical Data Repository, Snareworks, AHLTA Client, Health Artifact and Image Management Solution, Enterprise Blood Management System, Pharmacy Data Transaction Service, as well as support project integration efforts for external organizations and entities. Place of performance is Falls Church, Virginia. This contract is an acquisition under the General Services Administration’s IT Schedule 70 with fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $2,829,831, obligated at time of award. The Defense Health Agency, Health Information Technology- Contracting Division, San Antonio, Texas, is the contracting activity (HT0015-19-F- 0070).

Johns Hopkins University, Applied Physics Laboratory, Laurel, Maryland, has been awarded a $22,231,309 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract to support the government with development of prototypes, test plans, rapid fielding, operational experiments and changes in existing acquisition programs with a focus on identification and reduction of programmatic and technical risk provides for applied research. Work performance will take place in Laurel, Maryland. Fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $2,071,000; and fiscal 2019 research, development, test, and evaluation funds in the amount of $20,160,309 are being awarded. This contract was not competitively procured because the task order is executed against a single indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract award. The expected completion date is May 31, 2024. Washington Headquarters Services, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity (HQ0034-19-D-0006).

NetCentrics Corp., Herndon, Virginia, was awarded an $8,177,036 time and material six-month bridge contract to provide service delivery information technology support services for the Office of the Secretary of Defense; Washington Headquarters Services (WHS); WHS-supported organizations; and the Pentagon Force Protection Agency. Additionally, similar support is to be provided for the Office of General Counsel, Central Adjudication Facility, and the Defense Security Cooperation Agency. Work performance will take place in the National Capital Region, including the Pentagon, Mark Center, and Crystal City, Virginia. Fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $8,177,036 were awarded. The expected completion date is Nov. 29, 2019. Washington Headquarters Services, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity (HQ0034-19-C-0078). (Awarded May 30, 2019)

Pivotal Software Inc., San Francisco, California, has been awarded a $121,351,531 ceiling, fixed-base, production, other transaction agreement for support of Air Force Life Cycle Management Center Detachment 12, Kessel Run. This agreement provides for utilization of the prototyped methodology and the software and services that support them across the entire Air Force Air Operations Center, serving as a follow-on to the successful prototype agreement between Pivotal Software Inc. and the Army Contracting Command-New Jersey. Work will be performed primarily in Boston and Cambridge, Massachusetts; and Washington, District of Columbia, and is expected to be complete by May 30, 2020. This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition. Fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $668,750; and fiscal 2019 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $19,123,950, are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Hanscom Air Force Base, Massachusetts, is the contracting activity (FA8730-19-9-0005).

Raytheon Solipsys Corp., Fulton, Maryland, was awarded a $92,800,000 firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for licenses and lifecycle support activities needed to upgrade and sustain the Multi Source Correlator Tracker and Tactical Display Framework software applications within the Common Aviation Command and Control software baseline. The program is managed within the portfolio of Program Executive Officer Land Systems, Quantico, Virginia. Work will be performed in Fulton, Maryland, and is expected to be complete by May 22, 2024. Fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $2,442,053; fiscal 2019 research development test and evaluation (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $175,000; and research, development, test, and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $875,000 will be obligated on the first delivery order (M67854-19-F-0014) immediately following the base indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract award (M67854-19-D-0007). Operations and maintenance funds will expire the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured in accordance with Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1 – only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements,” and 10 US Code § 2304(c)(1). The Marine Corps Systems Command, Quantico, Virginia, is the contracting activity. (Awarded May 23, 2019)

Archer Western Federal JV, Chicago, Illinois, is awarded a $19,298,950 firm-fixed-price contract for construction of a fire station located at Marine Corps Base Quantico. The project is to construct a low-rise, brick-faced, standing seam metal roof, cast stone detailed Georgian style fire station with associated facilities which shall include dispatch; training spaces; living quarters; kitchen/dining/day room spaces; administrative offices; recreation, fitness, locker and shower rooms; personal protective equipment storage; laundry; self-contained breathing apparatus maintenance; hazmat storage; compressed air maintenance and storage; hose storage, storage for emergency medical technician equipment; equipment maintenance and storage, and vehicle bays. This project will provide anti-terrorism/force protection (AT/FP) features and comply with AT/FP regulations and physical security mitigation in accordance with Department of Defense minimum anti-terrorism standards for buildings. Work will be done in Quantico, Virginia, and is expected to be completed 630 days after award. Fiscal 2018 military construction funds in the amount of $19,298,950 are obligated on this award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the Navy Electronic Commerce Online website and Federal Business Opportunities website, with four proposals received. The Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity (N40080-19-C-0023).

Carahsoft Technology Corp., Reston, Virginia, was awarded a $31,061,460 modification (BA01 31) to contract N00104-08-A-ZF43 for brand name commercial software, tightly integrated third party software, and software maintenance. Work will be performed in Fort Belvoir, Virginia, with an estimated completion date of May 31, 2020. Fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $31,061,460 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, is the contracting activity.

Service Source Inc., Oakton, Virginia, was awarded an $8,579,841 modification (P0014) to contract W911RZ-16-D-0001 for dinning facility attendants. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of June 30, 2020. US Army Mission and Installation Contracting Command, Fort Carson, Colorado, is the contracting activity.

Chimes District of Columbia Inc., Baltimore, Maryland, was awarded an $8,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for custodial services. One bid was solicited with one bid received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of May 31, 2020. US Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity (W56ZTN-19-D-0005).

Northrup Grumman Systems Corp., McLean, Virginia, was awarded a $7,930,962 modification (P00018) to contract W91QVN-15-F-0029 for support services. Work will be performed in Pyeongtaek, Republic of Korea, with an estimated completion date of June 30, 2020. Fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $7,930,962 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army 411th Contracting Support Battalion, Republic of Korea, is the contracting activity.

Sign up for Morning Coffee to be delivered to your inbox Monday through Thursday. Stay ahead of the curve with news around the internet concerning the Naval Air Station Patuxent River economic community.

