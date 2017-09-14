BHAT Panel Tackles Suicide Prevention

The Behavioral Health Action Team of the Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership works to prevent suicide and self-harm for all people, but members understand that a special emphasis needs to be placed on suicide risk and prevention among youth and young adults who identify as LGBTQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and/or questioning). MedStar St. Mary’s supports the Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership.

BHAT has scheduled a panel discussion on the topic for Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017, from 6 to 8 pm at the Daugherty-Palmer Commons at St. Mary’s College of Maryland in St. Mary’s City.

BHAT is proud to announce the panel members.

First is Amy Loudermilk, MSW, the Associate Director of Government Affairs for The Trevor Project, the leading national organization that provides crisis intervention and suicide prevention services to LGBTQ young people.

Next is Sean Lare, LCSW-C of Sean Lare Counseling & Consulting, who will offer expertise in areas of LGBTQ issues in workplaces, understanding transgender issues, and working with LGBTQ people in clinical settings.

A tickets is not required for admission, but registration helps to ensure adequate refreshments and seating. Click here to register.

BHAT has extended a special thank you to program sponsors: St. Mary’s College of Maryland, Pathways Inc., the St. Mary’s County Health Department, and the St. Mary’s County Local Management Board. This discussion is coordinated by the members and partners of the Behavioral Health Action Team of the Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership. BHAT is dedicated to improving behavioral health outcomes in St. Mary’s County, including those that are related to mental health and substance abuse prevention and control.

It costs nothing to join the Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership, and new members are always welcome. For information visit the Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership’s website.

