Artificial Intelligence Program Set Sept. 25

There is still time to register for The Patuxent Partnership‘s upcoming program on Artificial Intelligence. It will be held from 8 am to 4:30 pm Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019 at the University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland in Building 2’s Center Hall in California, MD. Check-in begins at 7:30 am.

Despite its widespread lack of familiarity, AI is a technology that is transforming every walk of life. It is a wide-ranging tool that enables people to rethink how we assimilate information, analyze data, and use the resulting acumens to improve decision making.

TPP’s expectation through this comprehensive overview is to explain AI to an audience of the contractor community, policymakers, opinion leaders, and interested observers, and demonstrate how AI already is altering the world and raising important questions for society, the economy, and governance, while encompassing its importance through health care, education, and more.

TPP invites participants to join them as they partake in the exploration of other organizations who are delivering groundbreaking AI projects. It will help both the decision-makers and the developers/engineers to come to the front-end of the revolution that AI brings in business.

Here is the schedule for the event. Please note that it is subject to change.

8 – 8:15 am — Welcome by Bonnie Green, Executive Director, The Patuxent Partnership

8:15 – 9 am — Morning Keynote: TBD

9 – 10:15 am — Panel 1: View from the US Navy

Moderator: Retired RADM Bert Johnston

Dr. David Aha, Artificial Intelligence Director, NRL

Dr. Karen Cooper, Research Scientist, NAWCAD

Johann Soto, AI Lead, NAWCAD

TBD, Warfighter Lab, USMC

10:15 – 10:30 am — Coffee breaks and exhibits

10:30 – 11 am — Speaker: Shane Shaneman, NSA-IAM, Director, Strategic Government Research – DoD/IC, Adjunct Faculty – Robotics Institute, Carnegie Mellon University

11 am – 12:15 pm — Panel 2: Big Picture in AI

Moderator: Peter Pflugrath, Vice President, Business Development, LMI

Dr. Bruce Draper, Program Manager, Information Innovation Office

BG Michael Eastman, Deputy Director for Future Force Design, Development and Integration, TheJoint Staff

MG William Hix, US Army (retired), former Director of Strategy, Plans and Policy, Deputy Chief of Staff G-3/5/7, Headquarters for Department of Army

Rebecca Russell, Machine Learning Scientist, Draper

Rick Switzer, Department of State, East Asia Pacific Bureau, Japan Desk Economic Affairs Director

12:15 – 1:30 pm — Lunch, networking, and exhibits

1:30 – 2:45 pm — Panel 3: Academic Research & Industry Innovation

Moderator: Harry Wingo, Professor of Cyber Security, College of Information & Cyberspace, National Defense University

Eric Forseter, General Manager of Public Sector, Data Robot

Dr. William Regli, Director, Applied Research Laboratory for Intelligence and Security, a University-Affiliated Research Center of the DoD, University of Maryland

Kristen Summers, Technical Delivery Leader- IBM Data and AI

Dr. Larry Brown, Senior Solutions Architect, NVIDIA

2:45 – 3 pm — Coffee break and exhibits

3 – 4:15 pm — Panel 4: AI and Future Threats

Moderator: Greg Allen, Chief of Strategy and Communications, JAIC

William Carter, Deputy Director and Fellow, Technology Policy Program, Center for Strategic & International Studies

Dave Cook, Government Lead, Figure Eight

Jean-Charles “J.C.” Ledé, Autonomy Technical Advisor & DoD Autonomy Community of Interest, AFRL [tentative]

Brent Williams, CEO and Founder, Euclidian Trust

Dave Vennergrund, CEO and Founder, Euclidian Trust

4:15 – 4:30 pm — Closing remarks

4:45 – 5:45 pm — Reception at Taphouse 1637

Gold sponsors for the event are Booz Allen Hamilton, Data Robot, and KPMG.

Silver sponsors are Alion Science & Technology, AM Pierce & Associates, Bell, and Naval Systems Inc.

About The Patuxent Partnership

The Patuxent Partnership is a nonprofit member organization that fosters collaboration between government, industry, and academia to advance education through STEM-based initiatives; to advance technology through speaker programs, forums, and networking; to advance science and technology transfer through the exchange of ideas, information, and data related to technologies; and to increase workforce development through an array of initiatives.

