Appraiser Fair Set Jan. 27 at St. Clement’s

Posted by Lexi Leader on Friday, January 19, 2024 · Leave a Comment

The annual Appraiser Fair at St. Clement’s Island Museum will be held from 10am to 3pm January 27.

You might have a hidden treasure in your attic or garage and not even know it! Visit with expert appraisers as they determine the value of your prized possessions.

Appraisers for various types of items will be available at the museum. Only items that can be hand-carried will be appraised. Space is limited and items will be viewed on a first-come, first-served basis.

As of now, appraisers include those for fine arts, coins, and currency.

While admission is free, there are various small costs for item appraisals (Normally $5 each; cash and check only). For the fine arts category, there is a two-item limit per person. This category may close early due to high attendance. Due to the popularity of this event, prepare for long waiting times.

Call 301-769-2222 for more information.

The museum is at 38370 Point Breeze Road in Colton’s Point.