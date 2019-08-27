AI Program Registration Now Open

Registration is now open for The Patuxent Partnership‘s upcoming program on Artificial Intelligence, planned for 8 am to 4:30 pm Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019. The AI Program will be held at the University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland in Building 2’s Center Hall in California, MD.

Despite its widespread lack of familiarity, AI is a technology that is transforming every walk of life. It is a wide-ranging tool that enables people to rethink how we assimilate information, analyze data, and use the resulting acumens to improve decision making.

TPP’s expectation through this comprehensive overview is to explain AI to an audience of the contractor community, policymakers, opinion leaders, and interested observers, and demonstrate how AI already is altering the world and raising important questions for society, the economy, and governance, while encompassing its importance through health care, education, and more.

TPP invites participants to join them as they partake in the exploration of other organizations who are delivering groundbreaking AI projects. It will help both the decision-makers and the developers/engineers to come to the front-end of the revolution that AI brings in business.

Here is the schedule for the event. Please note that it is subject to change.

8 – 8:15 am — Welcome by Bonnie Green, Executive Director, The Patuxent Partnership

8:15 – 9 am — Morning Keynote: Lt. Gen. Jack Shanahan, Director, Joint Artificial Intelligence Center (JAIC)

9 – 10:15 am — Panel 1: View from the US Navy

Moderator: TBD

Dr. David Aha, Artificial Intelligence Director, NRL

Dr. Karen Cooper, Research Scientist, NAWCAD

Brent Vaughn, AI Portfolio Manager, ONR

TBD, Warfighter Lab, USMC

TBD, Naval War College

10:15 – 10:30 am — Coffee breaks and exhibits

10:30 – 11 am — Speaker: Shane Shaneman, NSA-IAM, Director, Strategic Government Research – DoD/IC, Adjunct Faculty – Robotics Institute, Carnegie Mellon University

11 am – 12:15 pm — Panel 2: Big Picture in AI

Moderator: Josh Wilson, Vice President, Advanced Analytics, LMI

Dr. Valerie Browning, Director, Defense Sciences Offices, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA)

Matthew Daniels, Technical Director for Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence, OUSD(R&E)

BG Michael Eastman, Deputy Director for Future Force Design, Development and Integration, TheJoint Staff

Lindsay Shepherd, Center for Security (CSIS)

MG William Hix, US Army (retired), former Director of Strategy, Plans and Policy, Deputy Chief of Staff G-3/5/7, Headquarters for Department of Army

12:15 – 1:15 pm — Lunch, networking, and exhibits

1:15 – 2 pm — Afternoon keynote TBD

2 – 3:15 pm — Panel 3: Academic Research & Industry Innovation

Moderator: Harry Wingo, Professor of Cyber Security, College of Information & Cyberspace, National Defense University

Troy Lau, Group Leader – Machine Learning, Draper

Dr. William Regli, Director, Applied Research Laboratory for Intelligence and Security, a University-Affiliated Research Center of the DoD, University of Maryland

Kristen Summers, Technical Delivery Leader- IBM Data and AI

Dr. Larry Brown, Senior Solutions Architect, NVIDIA

3:15 – 3:30 pm — Coffee break and exhibits

3:30 – 4:45 pm — Panel 4: AI and Future Threats

Moderator: Greg Allen, Chief of Strategy and Communications, JAIC

Ben FitzGerald, Adjunct Senior Fellow, Defense Program, Center for a New American Security (CNAS)

Eric Forseter, General Manager of Public Sector, Data Robot [tentative]

Dave Cook, Government Lead, Figure Eight

Jean-Charles “J.C.” Ledé, Autonomy Technical Advisor & DoD Autonomy Community of Interest, AFRL [tentative]

Brent Williams, CEO and Founder, Euclidian Trust

4:45 – 5 pm — Closing remarks

5:15 – 6:15 pm — Reception at Taphouse 1637

