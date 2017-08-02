Afghanistan Solutions Still Evade US

Posted by Java Joe on Wednesday, August 2, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Morning Coffee is a robust blend of links to news around the Internet concerning the Naval Air Station Patuxent River economic community. The opinions expressed here do not reflect opinions of the Leader’s owners or staff.

US engagement in Afghanistan has deteriorated to a new low, reports Bloomberg. Nearly 16 years since American forces arrived, US is “not winning in Afghanistan right now,” according to DefSec James Mattis. The Wall Street Journal says President Trump is now considering withdrawing US forces and replacing them with private contractors.

“Our troops deserve better,” says Sen. John McCain, who is expected to introduce an Afghan strategy into the defense policy bill, according to The Hill.

Yonhap News Agency reports the US is ready to deploy the remaining parts of an advanced missile defense system to South Korea, in the wake of North Korea’s second intercontinental ballistic missile test which showed progress toward development of a nuclear-tipped ballistic missile capable of hitting the continental US. Pressure mounts on China to intervene in North Korea missile threat, according to the South China Morning Post, which reports Trump aides plans to pressure Beijing with trade restrictions and other economic measures. Japan Times reports Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Trump agree to “further actions” to deter North Korea.

A House panel wants federal agencies to turn over records related to anti-virus software supplied by Russian cybersecurity firm Kaspersky Lab, reports FCW. The software was recently removed from federal acquisition vehicles operated by the General Services Administration and NASA.

The PCARD is only months away from beginning the transfer of the weight upon Marines’ backs to their fingertips, reports Marine Times. The personal combat assistant and reporting device is designed to deliver items when they’re needed, where they’re needed, and in the right amount.

Amnesty International and Edward Snowden denounce new Russian Internet restrictions set to go into effect a few months before the March 2018 vote on President Vladimir Putin’s re-election bid, reports Radio Free Europe.

NAVAIR joins with CSM to prepare business students for NAS Patuxent River jobs, reports SoMd.com. The College of Southern Maryland tailors business education to ensure that local business students are trained and ready for NAVAIR internships and jobs.

White House opioid commission declares drug overdoses a “national emergency,” reports The Washington Post.

VP Mike Pence pledges US commitment to protecting NATO allies against attacks, reports Military Times, including the Baltic states, which have anxiously watched a growing Russian military presence in the region. Pence, speaking in Estonia, said, “an attack on one of us is an attack on us all.”

Politico reports on just how serious retired Marine Corps general John Kelly is about taking control of President Trump’s West Wing: More accountability. More structure. More limitations. Better briefings. And a White House staff where everyone reports to him.

Contracts:

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., San Diego, California, is being awarded $19,894,544 for cost-plus-fixed-fee delivery order 0003 against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-15-G-0026) for engineering and analysis efforts to develop solutions for near-term emergent obsolescence issues identified for the MQ-4C Triton. This effort includes associated program management, qualification tests, qualification test plans and reports, product support analysis, spares and repairs analysis, and configuration management requirements. Work will be performed in Baltimore, Maryland (80 percent); and Rancho Bernardo, California (20 percent), and is expected to be completed in May 2020. Fiscal 2017 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $19,894,544 are being obligated on this award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Raytheon Co., Dulles, Virginia, has been awarded a $7,829,640 contract for Persistent Surveillance and Dissemination System of Systems/Mission Video Distribution System. Work will be performed at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina; and Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, and is expected to be completed July 31, 2022. Fiscal 2017 operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $7,829,640 are being obligated at the time of award. Headquarters Air Combat Command, Acquisition Management and Integration Center, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, is the contracting activity (FA4890-17-C-0014).

BAE Systems Technology Solutions and Services, Rockville, Maryland, is being awarded $21,245,559 for modification P00019 to a previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (N00421-15-C-0008) to exercise an option to provide engineering and technical services to support the integrated communications and information systems radio communications for Navy ships. Work will be performed at St. Inigoes, Maryland, and is expected to be completed in July 2022. Fiscal 2017 working capital funds (Navy) in the amount of $1,200,000 are being obligated on this award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

CACI-ISS Inc., Chantilly, Virginia, is being awarded $9,993,558 for modification P00043 to a previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee, term contract (N00421-15-C-0021) to exercise an option for services in support of the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division’s Special Communications Mission Solutions Division. This option provides for an estimated 119,099 hours of technical services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, (C4I) surveillance and reconnaissance electronic projects. Work will be performed in St. Inigoes, Maryland (92 percent); Fayetteville, North Carolina (4 percent); San Diego, California (2 percent); Orlando, Florida (1 percent); and Alexandria, Virginia (1 percent), and is expected to be completed in December 2017. Fiscal 2017 working capital funds (defense-wide); and 2017operations and maintenance (Navy, defense-wide, Air National Guard, Army, and Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $2,691,667 will be obligated at the time of award, $2,613,491 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Axis-Ballard JV One LLC, Virginia Beach, Virginia (N40085-17-D-1188); Construction Development Services Inc., Norfolk, Virginia (N40085-17-D-1189); Leebcor Services LLC, Williamsburg, Virginia (N40085-17-D-1190); Southeast Cherokee Construction Inc., Montgomery, Alabama (N40085-17-D-1191); and Syncon LLC., Chesapeake, Virginia (N40085-17-D-1192), are each being awarded an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, multiple award, design-build, design-bid-build construction contract for construction projects located within the Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Mid-Atlantic Hampton Roads Integrated Product Team (IPT) area of responsibility (AOR). The maximum dollar value including the base period and four option years for all five contracts combined is $95,000,000. The work to be performed provides for, but is not limited to, new construction, renovation, alteration, and repairs for general construction projects. Types of facilities include, but are not limited to warehouses, training facilities, personnel support and service facilities, housing facilities, etc. The contractor shall provide all labor, supervision, engineering, design, materials, equipment, tools, parts, supplies, and transportation, to perform all of the services described in the plans and specifications for each task order. These five contractors may compete for task orders under the terms and conditions of the awarded contract. Southeast Cherokee Construction Inc. is being awarded task order 0001 at $12,491,000 for the building IB barracks renovation at Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia. Work for this task order is expected to be completed by June 2019. All work on this contract will be performed in the NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic Hampton Roads IPT AOR, Virginia. The term of the contract is not to exceed 60 months, with an expected completion date of July 2022. Fiscal 2017 operations and maintenance (Navy) contract funds in the amount of $12,511,000 are obligated on this award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Future task orders will be primarily funded by operation and maintenance (Navy). This contract was competitively procured via the Navy Electronic Commerce Online website, with 23 proposals received. The Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Mid-Atlantic, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Herndon, Virginia, is being awarded a $57,727,948 firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost only contract for Joint Counter Radio-Controlled Improvised Explosive Device (RCIEDs) Electronic Warfare (JCREW) Increment One Build One Systems full-rate production in support of the Expeditionary Warfare Program Office. Counter Radio-Controlled Improvised Explosive Device Electronic Warfare (CREW) systems provide combat troops protection against RCIEDs. CREW systems are designed to provide protection for foot soldiers, vehicles, and permanent structures. The Joint CREW (JCREW) Increment One Build One Systems are the first generation system that develops a common open architecture across all three capabilities and provides protection for worldwide military operations. This integrated design maximizes commonality across all capabilities, reduces life cycle costs, and provides increased protection against worldwide threats. This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $505,335,105. Work will be performed in San Diego, California (97 percent); and Sierra Vista, Arizona (3 percent), and is expected to be completed by August 2022. Fiscal 2015 other procurement (Navy) funding in the amount of $56,156,794 and 2016 other procurement (Navy) funding in the amount of $1,571,154 will be obligated at the time of award. Contract funds in the amount of $56,156,794 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the Federal Business Opportunities website, with two offers received. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity (N00024-17-C-6327).

PAE Aviation and Technical Services LLC, Arlington, Virginia, is being awarded a $43,733,325 modification under a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00421-15-D-0007-P000010) to exercise an option for organizational, selected intermediate, and limited depot-level maintenance, and logistics support services for F-5F Tiger II and F-5N Freedom Fighter aircraft based at Naval Air Station (NAS) Fallon, Nevada (33 percent); Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona (33 percent); and NAS Key West, Florida (34 percent), and is expected to be completed in July 2018. Fiscal 2017 operations and maintenance (Navy Reserve) in the amount of $14,568,265 are being obligated at time of award, all of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

NAO Cyber Veterans LCC, Arlington, Virginia, is being awarded $26,992,500 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract, resulting from solicitation N00189-17-R-0021, that will include terms and conditions for the placement of firm-fixed-price task orders to provide a variety of information technology support and analytical services in support of the US Fleet Cyber Command Navy Authorizing Official Directorate. The contract will include a five-year base ordering period and six-month option period which if exercised, the total value of this contract will be $30,000,000. Work will be performed in Suffolk, Virginia (80 percent); and Arlington, Virginia (20 percent). Work is expected to be completed by August 2022; if all options are exercised, work will be completed by March 2023. Fiscal 2017 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,000 will be obligated to fund the contract’s minimum amount and funds will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Proposals were requested of service-disabled, veteran-owned small businesses via the Federal Business Opportunities website, with nine offers received. Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Norfolk Contracting Department, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Booz Allen Hamilton Inc., McLean, Virginia, is being awarded $8,635,549 for cost reimbursement modification P00004 under previously awarded contract M00264-16-C-1031 to exercise option period one in support of the Headquarters Marine Corps Program analysis and evaluation, technical, managerial, analytical support services. This contract includes one 12 month base period, four one year option periods and Federal Acquisition Regulation Clause 52.217-8 extension of services clause option period which, if exercised, could bring the cumulative value of this contract to $48,633,707. Work will be performed in Arlington, Virginia, and work is expected to be completed Aug. 7, 2018. Fiscal 2017 operations and maintenance (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $8,635,549 will be obligated at the time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via solicitation on the Federal Business Opportunity website, with two proposals received. The Marine Corps Installation Command, North Capital Region, Regional Contracting Office, Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

American Ordnance LLC, Middletown, Iowa, has been awarded a $63,949,368 modification (P00013) to contract W15QKN-15-C-0044 for 40mm high velocity day night thermal training cartridge. Work will be performed in Bonaparte, Iowa; Mountainside, New Jersey; Bloomingdale, Illinois; Fallon, Missouri; Coachella, California; Louisville, Kentucky; Middletown, Iowa; Radford, Virginia; and Lynchburg, Virginia, with an estimated completion date of November 30, 2019. Fiscal 2017 other procurement (Army) funds in the amount of $63,949,368 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Contracting Command, Picatinny Arsenal, New Jersey, is the contracting activity.

Northrop Grumman, Herndon, Virginia, has been awarded a $19,856,333 modification (P00010) to contract W31P4Q-16-C-0063 for sustainment of ongoing contingency operations. Work will be performed in Huntsville, Alabama; Afghanistan; and Egypt with an estimated completion date of March 2, 2018. Fiscal 2017 Operations and Maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $19,856,333 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity.

Leidos, Inc., Reston, Virginia, has been awarded a $17,400,000 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for meeting, scientific, and administrative support services. Bids were solicited via the internet with four received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of July 31, 2022. US Army Medical Research Acquisition Activity, Frederick, Maryland, is the contracting activity (W81XWH-17-D-0025).

Orbis Sibro, Inc., Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, has been awarded a $9,434,524 modification (P00003) to contract W91CRB-15-D-0031 for scientific and engineering support for the development of instrumentation systems and test facilities at Aberdeen Test Center at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order; with an estimated completion date of Aug. 25, 2018. US Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Herndon, Virginia, and Northrop Grumman Technical Services, Rolling Meadows, Illinois, has been awarded a $60,774,936 cost reimbursement and firm-fixed-price, negotiated contract in support of the Air Force Quick Reaction Capability support center and contractor logistics support. This contract provides for all activities found and performed within an Air Force air logistics complex. Work will be performed in Rolling Meadows, Illinois and is expected to be completed by April 30, 2022. This award is the result of a sole source acquisition. Fiscal year 2017, operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $9,306,715 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, is the contracting activity. (FA8523-17-C-0010)

Sign up for Morning Coffee to be delivered to your inbox Monday through Thursday. Stay ahead of the curve with news around the internet concerning the Naval Air Station Patuxent River economic community.

