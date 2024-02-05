AeroPark Farmer’s Market Set Feb. 11
The AeroPark Farmer’s Market, hosted by Historic Sotterley, will be held from 9am to 1pm Sunday, February 11, at the St. Mary’s County Regional Airport. Just in time for a Super Bowl party and some Valentine’s Day shopping.
The market embraces and showcases the rural characteristics of Southern Maryland while highlighting the role that the region has played in developing the nation’s air and space technologies. One of the most unique characteristics is that people can even fly their plane into the airport from other parts of the region to buy goods and then fly home.
Organizers reminded those attending that all businesses selling at the Aeropark Farmer’s Market are local small businesses that sell products that they have grown or produced themselves. When you shop local, up to 68% of the money you spend stays in the community. “So come help support the wonderful entrepreneurs that make Maryland unique,” reads Sotterley’s website.
Historic Sotterley sponsors this special market at the airport terminal building at 44200 Airport Road in California, MD. The airport is part of the growing AeroPark Innovation District.
A list of vendors is available here.
The list, though subject to change, includes:
Free State Ciders
Olivin’s Oils & Vinegar
Mully’s Brewery
Intoxi-cake-tion
Zekiah Farms
Olga’s Treats
Unforgoatable Goods
Dixon Family Farm
Boon Doggie Farm
Beez Kneez Ice Cream
Achterberg Acres Farm
The Garden (Mushrooms)
Black Pointe – Chocolatier
Beachin Bay Bakery
Juice Buzz
Muzzy’s Wine Jelly
Sotterley (Growing for Good) sweet potatoes
Bird Dog Bistro (hot food & coffee)
Mia Moore
Tobacco Barn Distillery
Courteau Vineyards
Bella’s Bones Dog Treats
Coastal Canyon Seafood (Fresh Fish)
Sotterley is still surveying vendors to determine what the schedule will be for the rest of the year. Stay tuned.