AeroPark Farmer’s Market Set Feb. 11

Posted by Wildewood Group on Monday, February 5, 2024 · Leave a Comment

The AeroPark Farmer’s Market, hosted by Historic Sotterley, will be held from 9am to 1pm Sunday, February 11, at the St. Mary’s County Regional Airport. Just in time for a Super Bowl party and some Valentine’s Day shopping.

The market embraces and showcases the rural characteristics of Southern Maryland while highlighting the role that the region has played in developing the nation’s air and space technologies. One of the most unique characteristics is that people can even fly their plane into the airport from other parts of the region to buy goods and then fly home.

Organizers reminded those attending that all businesses selling at the Aeropark Farmer’s Market are local small businesses that sell products that they have grown or produced themselves. When you shop local, up to 68% of the money you spend stays in the community. “So come help support the wonderful entrepreneurs that make Maryland unique,” reads Sotterley’s website.

Historic Sotterley sponsors this special market at the airport terminal building at 44200 Airport Road in California, MD. The airport is part of the growing AeroPark Innovation District.

A list of vendors is available here.

The list, though subject to change, includes:

Free State Ciders

Olivin’s Oils & Vinegar

Mully’s Brewery

Intoxi-cake-tion

Zekiah Farms

Olga’s Treats

Unforgoatable Goods

Dixon Family Farm

Boon Doggie Farm

Beez Kneez Ice Cream

Achterberg Acres Farm

The Garden (Mushrooms)

Black Pointe – Chocolatier

Beachin Bay Bakery

Juice Buzz

Muzzy’s Wine Jelly

Sotterley (Growing for Good) sweet potatoes

Bird Dog Bistro (hot food & coffee)

Mia Moore

Tobacco Barn Distillery

Courteau Vineyards

Bella’s Bones Dog Treats

Coastal Canyon Seafood (Fresh Fish)

Sotterley is still surveying vendors to determine what the schedule will be for the rest of the year. Stay tuned.