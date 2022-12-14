AeroPark Farmers Market Set Dec. 18

Posted by Wildewood Group on Wednesday, December 14, 2022

The next AeroPark Farmers Market will be held Sunday, December 18, from 9am – 1pm, just in time to shop for the holidays.

The AeroPark is located at St. Mary’s County Regional Airport, at 44200 Airport Road, California, Maryland, six miles north of NAS Patuxent River. Access to the airport is via MD Route 235 and Airport Road, at the northern entrance to the Wildewood shopping center and Wildewood Group’s professional office park.

The market offers the produce, eggs, chocolate, hard cider, baked goods, oils, and more to help make your holiday delicious.

The market is located inside the Capt. Walter Francis Duke Terminal building so you can enjoy watching the planes go by no matter the weather.

This airport farmers market embraces and showcases the rural characteristics of Southern Maryland while highlighting the role that the region has played in developing the nation’s air and space technologies. One of the most unique characteristics is that people can fly their plane into the airport from other parts of the region to buy goods and then fly home. Pick up fresh and local goods to make your meals unique.

Check out the vendor list on Historic Sotterley’s website here.