AeroPark Farmer’s Market on Aug. 20

The AeroPark Farmer’s Market, hosted by Historic Sotterley, will be held from 9am to 1pm Sunday, August 20, at the St. Mary’s County Regional Airport.

Summer is here, which means you need fresh ingredients for your family cookouts and parties. The market returns this month with produce, baked goods, meats, and more straight from Southern Maryland businesses.

Organizers said the markets really took off last year thanks to the community’s interest in shopping local and supporting small businesses. They are hoping residents will join them for “this fantastic market where you will find fresh produce, delicious baked goods, and more unique products this year!”

The market embraces and showcases the rural characteristics of Southern Maryland while highlighting the role that the region has played in developing the nation’s air and space technologies. One of the most unique characteristics is that people can even fly their plane into the airport from other parts of the region to buy goods and then fly home.

Organizers reminded those attending that all businesses selling at the Aeropark Farmer’s Market are local small businesses that sell products that they have grown or produced themselves. When you shop local, up to 68% of the money you spend stays in the community. “So come help support the wonderful entrepreneurs that make Maryland unique,” reads Sotterley’s website.

Historic Sotterley sponsors this special market at the airport terminal building at 44200 Airport Road in California, MD. The airport is part of the growing AeroPark Innovation District.

A list of vendors will be available here.

Other 2023 market dates will be September 17, October 15, November 19, and December 17.