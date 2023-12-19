A Kid-Friendly Noon Year’s Eve

Posted by Lexi Leader on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 · Leave a Comment

Looking for family-friendly New Year’s Eve fun for children without having to stay up until midnight?

Bring the kids to the Piney Point Lighthouse Museum on December 31 and enjoy a countdown to noon – a party just for them. Enjoy lots of New Year’s Eve activities among the historic workboats at the Maritime Building at Piney Point, including themed crafts/activities, a sock skate, snacks/beverages and lots more – plus a colorful ice “ball drop” at noon. Your ticket will also include full admission to the museum, lighthouse, and historic park.

The event will run from 10am to 1pm.

Tickets are $12 per child, ages 2 to 12. Tickets are required and can be purchased online at CountdownToNoon.eventbrite.com. Up to two adults/guardians (18 and older) may accompany their child but must register for a free ticket via the Eventbrite link above. No walk-ins will be accepted due to limited space. Please note: this event is appropriate for ages 2 to 12; children 13 to 17 are not permitted.

Though much of this event will take place indoors, guests should come prepared for the weather and the outdoor ball drop.

The museum is at 44720 Lighthouse Road in Piney Point. Call 301-994-1471 for more information.

Noon Year’s Eve programs also will be offered at the St. Mary’s County libraries in Lexington Park, Charlotte Hall, and Leonardtown.

Celebrate Noon Year’s Eve at the Lexington Park Library and Charlotte Hall from 11:30am to 12:30pm Friday, December 29. The event is for age groups: upper elementary, tween, preschool, and lower elementary. It’s all the fun of a New Year’s Eve party for youngsters with early bedtimes. Countdown to a Happy Noon Year with silly songs, creative crafts, and activities. No registration required.

A Noon Year’s Eve Dance Party will be held at the Leonardtown Library from 11:45am to 12:15pm Friday, December 29. The event is age groups: toddler, preschool, and lower elementary. It’s all the fun of a New Year’s party. Ring in a Happy Noon Year dancing to favorite family-friendly tunes, with an exciting countdown to a balloon drop.