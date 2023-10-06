A Back-to-School Surprise for Carver ES

Posted by Lexi Leader on Friday, October 6, 2023 · Leave a Comment

The Patuxent River Naval Air Museum donated school supplies to George Washington Carver Elementary School in Lexington Park. The museum began the school supply drive at the beginning of the summer as a way to give back to the community.

Over the summer, museum staff, volunteers, museum board members, visitors, and companies J.F. Taylor and AVIAN donated numerous amounts of pencils, crayons, dry erase markers, backpacks, and many other supplies. As an incentive to donate to the supply drive, the museum entered participants into a raffle to win a swag bag from the museum’s Aviation Gift Shop.

Tara Strickland of AVIAN won the raffle.

The staff and teachers of Carver Elementary were incredibly excited to receive the immense amount of school supplies, organizers of the drive said. The school plans to donate any remaining or unused items from the donation to other schools in need to continue to pay it forward.

Learn more about the museum here.