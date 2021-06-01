55 Marylanders in Naval Academy’s Class of ’21

Posted by Java Joe on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 · Leave a Comment

Morning Coffee is a robust blend of links to news around the internet concerning the Naval Air Station Patuxent River economic community. The opinions expressed here do not reflect opinions of the Leader’s owners or staff.

The US Naval Academy held its commencement ceremony Friday in Annapolis with Vice President Kamala Harris giving the keynote address, reports The Associated Press. “Class of 2021, you are prepared for all of this. You are prepared for any threat. And you are prepared for this new era,” the vice president told the midshipmen, reports DoD News. There were 1,084 graduates and 55 of them were Marylanders, reports Capital Gazette.

DefSec Lloyd Austin and Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told lawmakers late last week that they believe this year’s proposed Defense Department budget is ample to accomplish the department’s goals for the coming year, reports UPI.

Service members and civilian federal government employees would receive a 2.7% pay raise under the proposed DoD fiscal 2022 budget request, reports Military.com. The raise for federal workers is designed to help agencies recruit and retain its workforce, reports Federal News Network.

If the US Navy gets its way with its proposed budget, the fleet would only grow modestly from its current level of 294 ships to 296 ships, reports 13newsnow.com.

The US Space Force wants a $2 billion increase in its 2022 budget, reports Air Force Times. That would be a 13% increase over last year. The Space Force budget remains small compared to the other services, representing just 2.4% of the DoD’s $715 billion proposed budget.

The US Army faces cuts to end strength and top line funding in President Joe Biden’s fiscal 2022 budget request, reports Army Times.

LT GEN Clinton Hinote, the US Air Force’s deputy chief of staff for strategy, integration and requirements, said the service could retire some of its older F-35s in favor of acquiring the most advanced variants of the fighter jet.

Microsoft said the latest wave of Russian cyberattacks has targeted government agencies and human rights groups in 24 countries, most in the US, reports BBC.

US Cyber Command chief GEN Paul Nakasone, speaking before the Armed Forces Communications and Electronics Association, stressed the need for the US to stay ahead of enemy cybersecurity efforts, to gain strategic advantage, reports UPI.

Joint Chiefs Chairman GEN Milley said the military has started planning how it could evacuate Afghan interpreters and others, even as the Pentagon has stressed it has not been tasked with carrying out such an evacuation, reports The Hill.

Michigan’s congressional delegation wants federal government officials to select Selfridge Air National Guard Base as a site to utilize the F-35, reports Michigan Advance. Selfridge in Harrison Township is one of the bases being considered to host an international contingent as part of the Air Force’s plan to establish an F-35 foreign military sales training center.

GEN David Berger said he is considering disciplinary measures against generals who oversaw units involved in a summer 2020 amphibious assault vehicle sinking off the coast of Southern California, reports Marine Corps Times. Eight Marines and one sailor died in the mishap.

It’s been a busy spring for the crew of the US Coast Guard cutter Active, reports UPI. During a nearly 60-day, counter-narcotics deployment, the cutter seized about 5,650 pounds of cocaine, valued at more than $100 million, in two incidents.

Updates to some MWR programs at NAS Pax River following new COVID guidelines have been announced, reports smnewsnet.com.

Today, June 1, is the official beginning of the 2021 Hurricane Season. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration officials said the US is likely to be hit with another “above-normal” year, with 13 to 20 total named storms, reports Fox News. Hurricane Ana became the first named storm late last month. This now marks the seventh year in a row in which at least one named storm has formed prior to the start of Atlantic hurricane season, reports CNN.

An Illinois police program designed to aid despondent and suicidal veterans deploys officers who have military backgrounds of their own to 911 calls about vets in crisis, reports Fox News. A program in Montana is training veterans to serve on the frontlines of suicide prevention. A Veteran Affairs report showed that for every 100,000 vets in the state, 60 of them committed suicide in 2018, reports The Western News.

Mohammed Choudhury of the San Antonio, TX, Independent School District will replace Karen Salmon as the Maryland superintendent of schools this summer, reports Maryland Matters.

Contracts:

Ace Aero, Gunterville, Alabama (FA8691-21-D-1001); Airtec, Lexington Park, Maryland (FA8691-21-D-1002); Alion Science and Technology Corp., McLean, Virginia (FA8691-21-D-1003); Arctos Mission Systems LLC, Tampa, Florida (FA8691-21-D-1004); ATI Engineering Services, Johnstown, Pennsylvania (FA8691-21-D-1005); Axxeum, Huntsville, Alabama (FA8691-21-D-1006); BlackHawk Aerospace, Huntsville, Alabama (FA8691-21-D-1007); ISD, Wilsonville, Oregon (FA8691-21-D-1008); KIHOMAC, Reston, Virginia (FA8691-21-D-1009); L3 Harris Communications Integrated Systems, Greenville, Texas (FA8691-21-D-1010); L3 Harris Communications Systems West, Salt Lake City, Utah (FA8691-21-D-1011); Leidos, Reston, Virginia (FA8691-21-D-1012); MAG Aero, Fairfax, Virginia (FA8691-21-D-1013); Meta Special Aerospace, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma (FA8691-21-D-1014); Naval Systems Inc., Lexington Park, Maryland (FA8691-21-D-1015); Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Fort Worth, Texas (FA8691-21-D-1016); PAE, Arlington, Virginia (FA8691-21-D-1017); Pinnacle Solutions, Huntsville, Alabama (FA8691-21-D-1018); SES-i, Huntsville, Alabama (FA8691-21-D-1019); Sierra Nevada Corp., Centennial, Colorado (FA8691-21-D-1020); Textron Corp., Hunt Valley, Maryland (FA8691-21-D-1021); and Vertex, Madison, Mississippi (FA8691-21-D-1022), have been awarded a combined $950,000,000 multiple award, fair opportunity, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contracts with a firm-fixed-price task order. Contractors will provide various Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers engineering assessments, procurement of intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) sensors and related equipment, integration of ISR sensors into non-standard aircraft, and contractor logistics support for non-standard aircraft with ISR sensors. Work will be performed at the locations of the contractors and various FMS customer locations and is expected to be completed May 31, 2031. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition and 22 offers were received. Fiscal 2021 Foreign Military Sales administrative funds in the amount of $22,000 are being obligated to each company at the time of the award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity.

Oracle America Inc., Redwood City, California, has been awarded a $16,061,658 firm-fixed-price contract for my personnel (myPers) Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Oracle Service Client (OSvC) Bridge. This contract provides for the continued operations, sustainment and support of a CRM software platform of personnel knowledge, business processes and transactional services for active-duty, guard, reserve, retirees, and civilian personnel and their families with a total force knowledge base and data model. Work will be performed at the Pentagon, Washington, DC, and is expected to be completed Nov. 30, 2022. This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition. Fiscal 2021 and operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $5,389,169 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force District of Washington, Joint Base, Maryland, is the contracting activity (FA7014-21-C-0021).

The Whiting-Turner Contracting Co., Greenbelt, Maryland, is awarded a $20,236,813 firm-fixed-price contract for design-bid-build of a vertical lift fan test facility located at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point. Work will be performed in Cherry Point, North Carolina, and is expected to be completed by January 2023. The work includes the construction of a vertical lift fan test facility, which is integral in operation of the F-35B aircraft. The project also requires fire protection, plumbing, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, lighting, site improvements, and supporting utilities. Fiscal 2018 military construction contract funds in the amount of $20,236,813 are obligated on this award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the beta.sam.gov website with four proposals received. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Mid-Atlantic, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity (N40085-21-C-0035).

Atlantic Diving Supply Inc., Virginia Beach, Virginia, is awarded an $8,836,885 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity modification to previously awarded contract N61331-20-D-0015 for maritime buoyant plates to support the antiterrorism afloat equipage program. This modification will increase the contract value up to a maximum of $22,824,762. Work will be performed in Virginia Beach, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by June 2022. No funding will be obligated at time of award. The Naval Surface Warfare Center Panama City Division, Panama City, Florida, is the contracting activity.

Threat Tec – Yorktown Systems Group JV LLC, Hampton, Virginia, was awarded a $33,663,657 modification (P00009) to contract W911S0-20-C-0007 to provide support services for the US Army Training and Doctrine Command’s Intelligence Operational Environment. Work will be performed in Fort Eustis, Virginia, with an estimated completion date of Aug. 9, 2025. Fiscal 2010 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $10,000,000 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Field Directorate Office, Fort Eustis, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Leidos Inc., Gaithersburg, Maryland, was awarded a $17,635,011 modification (P00045) to contract W58RGZ-17-C-0058 for contractor logistics support services for the Afghan Air Force Special Mission Wing. Work will be performed in Kabul, Afghanistan, with an estimated completion date of Aug. 31, 2021. Fiscal 2010 Pseudo Foreign Military Sales (Afghanistan) funds in the amount of $17,635,011 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity.

CACI, Inc.-Federal, Chantilly, Virginia, has been awarded a maximum $9,969,1567 modification (P00009) exercising the second one-year option period of a one-year base contract (SP4701-19-C-0024) with three one-year option periods for technical and functional services for the Defense Agencies Initiative. This is a firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-incentive-fee contract. Locations of performance are Virginia and other areas in the continental U.S., with a June 3, 2022, performance completion date. Using customer is Defense Logistics Agency. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance funds; and fiscal 2021 through 2022 research, development, test and evaluation funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Contracting Services Office, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Awarded May 25, 2021)

Goodwill Services Inc., Richmond, Virginia, has been awarded a maximum $9,429,186 firm-fixed-price contract for base supply store support services. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a one-year base contract with two one-year option periods. Location of performance is Virginia, with a June 30, 2022, performance completion date. Using customer is Defense Logistics Agency. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2021 through 2022 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Contracting Services Office, Richmond, Virginia (SP4703-21-C-0007).

Huntington Ingalls Inc., Ingalls Shipbuilding Division, Pascagoula, Mississippi, is awarded a $302,642,828 hybrid cost-plus-award-fee, cost-plus-fixed-fee with a special performance incentive, and cost-only-type contract for planning yard support for LPD 17 amphibious transport dock ships, LHD 1/LHA 6 amphibious assault ships, LSD 41/49 dock landing ships and LCC 19 amphibious command ship. This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $724,273,053. Work will be performed in Pascagoula, Mississippi, with as needed on-site technical support for Chief of Naval Operations availabilities at Mayport, Florida; Norfolk, Virginia; San Diego, California; and Sasebo, Japan. Work is expected to be completed by May 2028. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $4,156,961 (85%); and fiscal 2021 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $733,581 (15%) will be obligated at time of award, of which funds in the amount of $4,156,961 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured with two offers received via the Federal Business Opportunities website. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, DC, is the contracting activity (N00024-21-C-4205).

Booz Allen Hamilton Inc., McLean, Virginia (N6523621D4800); CSSI Inc., Washington, DC (N6523621D4801); DIGITALiBiz Inc., Rockville, Maryland (N6523621D4802); Serco Inc., Herndon, Virginia (N6523621D4803); and Scientific Research Corp., Atlanta, Georgia (N6523621D4804), are awarded a cumulative $279,803,380 multiple award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with provisions for cost-plus-fixed-fee and firm-fixed-price task/delivery orders. The contracts are for engineering support services and supplies for the conception, design, development and delivery of integrated systems, networks and supporting infrastructure on a non-emergent basis along with the corresponding engineering, technical, and management support services and equipment for air traffic control, meteorology and oceanography, and aviation command, control, communications, computers, combat systems, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance electronic systems. These contracts include a single five-year ordering period with an estimated cumulative value of $279,803,380. These contracts also include a two-year option ordering period. The option period, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of these contracts to an estimated $400,000,000. Fiscal 2021 working capital (Navy) funds in the amount of $25,000 ($5,000 per awardee) will be obligated at the time of award. Funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Work will be performed in Charleston, South Carolina (77%); and San Diego, California (23%). Work is expected to be completed by May 2028. If options are exercised, work could continue until May 2030. The contracts were competitively procured by full and open competition via the Naval Information Warfare Systems Command – Electronic Commerce Central website and the beta.sam.gov website, with five offers received. Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic, Charleston, South Carolina, is the contracting activity.

Booz Allen Hamilton, McLean, Virginia (N00189-18-D-Z042); CACI, Inc.–Federal, Chantilly, Virginia (N00189-18-D-Z043); Deloitte & Touche LLP, Arlington, Virginia (N00189-18-D-Z044); Systems Planning and Analysis Inc., Alexandria, Virginia (N00189-18-D-Z045); and Whitney, Bradley & Brown Inc., Reston, Virginia (N00189-18-D-Z046), are awarded an estimated $74,464,554 for modification P00004 under previously awarded multiple award cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contracts with fixed-price provisions to exercise the first 36-month option period to provide contractor support of strategic assessment and planning; manpower assessment; planning and programming analysis support; financial program management; manpower, personnel, training and education program and policy assessment and management; and quantitative analysis, forecasting, performance assessment, and research, development, test and evaluation program management support in support of the Deputy Chief of Naval Operations (DCNO) Manpower, Personnel, Training & Education domain comprised of the DCNO, the Bureau of Naval Personnel, Navy Personnel Command, the Navy Manpower Analysis Center, Commander Naval Education and Training, and Commander Navy Recruiting Command. The contracts run concurrently and if all options are exercised, the total value of this contract is estimated to be $249,987,356. The exercise of this option is expected to begin August 2021 and be completed by August 2024; if all options are exercised, the ordering period will be completed by August 2027. Work will be performed in Millington, Tennessee (50%); Arlington, Virginia (30%); Pensacola, Florida (10%); various locations throughout the continental US (8%); and various contractor facilities (2%). Appropriate annual fiscal operation and maintenance (Navy) funds will be obligated on individual task orders as they are issued, and funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured for the award of multiple contracts pursuant to the authority set forth in Federal Acquisition Regulation 16.504. The requirement was solicited through the Federal Business Opportunities website, with eleven offers received. Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Norfolk, Contracting Department, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity.

Serco Inc., Herndon, Virginia, is awarded a $70,000,000 indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract (N6523621D8007) with provisions for cost-plus-fixed-fee and firm-fixed-price task/delivery orders. The contract is for engineering support services and supplies for the conception, design, development and delivery of integrated systems, networks and supporting infrastructure on an emergent basis. It also includes the corresponding engineering, technical, and management support services and equipment for air traffic control, meteorology and oceanography, and aviation command, control, communications, computers, combat systems, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance electronic systems. The contract includes a single five-year ordering period with an estimated value of $49,009,574 and a two-year option-ordering period, which, if exercised, would bring the estimated value of the contract to $70,000,000. Fiscal 2021 working capital (Navy) funds in the amount of $25,000 will be obligated at the time of award. Funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Work will be performed in Charleston, South Carolina (76%); and San Diego, California (24%). Work is expected to be completed by May 2028. If the option is exercised, work could continue until May 2030. The contract was competitively procured by full and open competition via the Naval Information Warfare Systems Command – Electronic Commerce Central website and the beta.sam.gov website, with three offers received. Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic, Charleston, South Carolina, is the contracting activity.

Leidos Inc., Reston, Virginia, is awarded a $38,047,689 cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract action for engineering support services for planning, design, specification, development, fabrication, installation, integration and support of the British Undersea Test and Evaluation Center High Gain Measurement System. This contract includes purchases to the government of the United Kingdom under the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) program. Work will be performed in Long Beach, Mississippi (53%); Poulsbo, Washington (43%); Lynnwood, Washington (1%); Bayview, Idaho (1%); Vandalia, Ohio (1%); and Kyle of Lochalsh, Scotland, United Kingdom (1%), and is expected to be completed in May 2026. FMS United Kingdom funding in the amount of $3,159,887 will be obligated at time of award and not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 US Code 2304(c)(4) — written directions of a foreign government reimbursing the agency for the cost of the procurement of the property or services for such government, have the effect of requiring the use of procedures other than competitive procedures. The Naval Surface Warfare Center Carderock Division, West Bethesda, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N0016721D0006).

Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a $24,295,051 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract. This contract provides non-recurring engineering and logistics and sustainment program support for F-35 Lightning II combat aircraft in support of the government of Poland. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (72%); Orlando, Florida (19%); El Segundo, California (5%); Samlesbury, United Kingdom (2%); Baltimore, Maryland (1%); and Redondo, California (1%), and is expected to be completed in April 2024. Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $24,295,051 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 US Code 2304(c)(4). The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N0001921C0024).

Blue Star NBR LLC, Berlin, Connecticut, has been awarded a $123,120,000 firm-fixed-price contract for capacity expansion of Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) production for Department of Health and Human Services in care of Defense Assisted Acquisition. The contract will provide for a new production facility capable of producing 90,000 metric tons of NBR per year within 15 months of contract award. Work will be performed in Virginia (exact location to be determined) and is expected to be completed Aug. 31, 2022. Fiscal 2021 other procurement funds in the full amount are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, is the contracting activity (FA8505-21-C-0005).

AT&T Global Solutions Inc., Oakton, Virginia, has been awarded a $8,006,363 modification (P00006) to task order FA2550-20-F-0041 for cyber defense operations and related administrative services. The task order modification provides for an option of one year of the task order services. Work will be performed at Schriever Air Force Base, Colorado; Buckley AFB, Colorado; and Vandenberg AFB, California, and is expected to be completed May 31, 2022. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $2,668,863 are being obligated at the time of award. Total cumulative face value of the task order is $13,854,637. Space Acquisition Management Directorate, Schriever AFB, Colorado, is the contracting activity.

HGL-APTIM Applied Science and Technology JV LLC, Reston, Virginia, was awarded a $49,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for small business environmental remediation services. Bids were solicited via the internet with five received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of May 27, 2026. US Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha, Nebraska, is the contracting activity (W9128F-21-D-0047).

Leidos Inc., Gaithersburg, Maryland, was awarded a $17,635,011 modification (P00045) to contract W58RGZ-17-C-0058 for contractor logistics support services. Work will be performed in Kabul, Afghanistan, with an estimated completion date of Aug 31, 2022. Fiscal 2010 Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $17,635,011 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity.

McKinsey & Co. Inc., Washington, DC, has been awarded a modification (P000014) in the amount of $29,263,896 to firm-fixed-price contract HQ0034-20-C-0072, bringing the cumulative total of all exercised options to $48,983,068. The purpose of this contract is to assess at least 90% of annual contract spending, support for implementation, and training to increase Department of Defense (DoD) contract spend efficiency through enterprise-wide commodity management and structured negotiation. The work will be primarily performed virtually, with engagement with DoD components around the world, from Washington, DC. Appropriate fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance funds will be obligated at the time of award. The expected completion date is Oct. 31, 2021. Washington Headquarters Services, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Sign up for Morning Coffee to be delivered to your inbox Monday through Thursday. Stay ahead of the curve with news around the internet concerning the Naval Air Station Patuxent River economic community.

