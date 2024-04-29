35 Teams Compete in SMECO Math Challenge

The Grade 5 first-place team from Capt. Walter Francis Duke Elementary School in Leonardtown. Team members are Camille Winings, left, Elliot Meek, Bruce Howell, Colin Medic, Devon Wolcott, Lawson Bauer, and Ivan Huang. The coaches are Julie Morrison and Mark Boas. (Photo courtesy of St. Mary’s County Public Schools)

The 2024 Elementary Mathematics Challenge Competition, co-sponsored by the Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative, for fourth- and fifth-grade students, was held from school sites on April 4. Eighteen elementary schools participated, with a total of 35 teams and 243 mathletes in attendance.

The competition consisted of an individual challenge and a team challenge. During the Individual challenge, each team member took a test consisting of multiple-choice questions. During the team challenge, team members collaborated to answer five multiple-step mathematics problems. The scores of the top five finishers on the individual tests from each school were averaged to make the individual school total. The individual school total was combined with the team score to make the final school team score.

Below are the school team results for the first five places in each grade level:

Grade 5

1st Capt. Walter Francis Duke Elementary School

2nd Piney Point Elementary School

3rd Green Holly Elementary School

4th Evergreen Elementary School

5th Oakville Elementary School

Grade 4

1st Evergreen Elementary School

2nd Benjamin Banneker Elementary School

3rd Oakville Elementary School

4th Mechanicsville Elementary School

5th Piney Point Elementary School

Below are the school individual results for the first three places in each grade level:

Grade 4

1st Caitlyn Shafer of Leonardtown Elementary School

2nd Mark Wheat of Evergreen Elementary School

3rd Jackson Via of Oakville Elementary School

Grade 5

1st Anna Feragotti of Evergreen Elementary School

2nd Camille Winings of Duke Elementary School

3rd Bruce Howell of Duke Elementary School

SMECO – The Cooperative Difference

SMECO was incorporated in 1937 and is one of the 15 largest electric cooperatives in the United States with more than 170,000 member accounts in Charles County, St. Mary’s County, southern Prince George’s County, and most of Calvert County.

Electric cooperatives are shaped by the communities they serve, because co-ops are owned by their customers. Co-op members elect the men and women who serve on the Board of Directors. Members share the responsibility of ownership by financing the cooperative’s operations, but they also share its rewards.

At the end of each year, SMECO’s margins (profits) are allocated to members’ capital credit accounts. SMECO uses its profits to invest in new construction, system improvements, and facility upgrades. The Board of Directors regularly evaluates the financial condition of the co-op and determines when members will receive a refund. Since 1937, SMECO has refunded more than $128 million.

As a cooperative, SMECO will always put its members first and be responsive, reliable, and resourceful—the power you can count on.

Follow SMECO on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SMECO.coop and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/somdelectric.

The SMECO 24/7 mobile app is available at www.smeco.coop/247. To learn more about SMECO, visit its Leader Member Page.