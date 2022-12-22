3 Decades of Sheriff’s Office Leadership

Sheriff David Zylak, Sheriff Tim Cameron, Sheriff Steven A. Hall, and Sheriff Richard Voorhaar. (firstheriff.blogpost.com photo)

Newly elected St. Mary’s County Sheriff Steven Hall stands with former sheriffs David Zylak (2002-2006), Tim Cameron (2006-2022), and Richard Voorhaar (1994-2002). The three previous St. Mary’s sheriffs joined Sheriff Hall in St. Mary’s City earlier this month at a private ceremony for friends and family.

Sheriff Hall noted that all of his promotions within the sheriff’s office were made under these three former sheriffs. Sheriff Hall joined the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office as a correctional officer in 1994 and worked his way up through the ranks.

“This rare assembly of all the living sheriffs represents three decades of sheriff’s office leadership and the will of our people in the county,” Sheriff Hall said.

This article was provided by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office.