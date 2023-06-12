2023 Juneteenth Festival Set in Lex Park

Posted by Lexi Leader on Monday, June 12, 2023

Visit the African American Monument on South Coral Drive in Lexington Park, MD, on the grounds of Elmer Brown Freedom Park during the UCAC’s Juneteenth celebration.

The Unified Committee for Afro-American Contributions is excited to host this year’s Juneteenth African American heritage celebration on June 17 at John G. Lancaster Park.

Each year the event expands and grows with new sponsors, vendors, entertainment, and attendees from the community. Visitors are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs for the family event that begins at noon and ends at 6:30pm. There is no admission charge.

Enjoy live music, speakers, exhibits, children’s activities. Local vendors will be on hand.

The park is on Willows Road in Lexington Park, MD.

Juneteenth originated as a celebration of the ending of slavery in Texas. Learn more here.

Also, free open houses for visitors and the community will be offered at the Drayden African American Schoolhouse in Drayden from 11am to 2pm June 17, 18 and 19 (special Juneteenth weekend hours).

The Drayden African American Schoolhouse is one of the nation’s best-preserved one-room African-American schoolhouses, and its story represents a significant part of St. Mary’s County’s African American history. Visitors are invited to learn more about the restored schoolhouse, its history and importance to education in St. Mary’s County. Hear the real stories about how African American students learned in this school up until the mid-20th century.

Volunteers will be available on site during the open houses to share stories about the schoolhouse’s history with visitors. All ages are welcome, and admission is free.

The schoolhouse is at 18287 Cherryfield Road.

The open houses are offered through a partnership with the St. Mary’s County Museum Division and the Unified Committee for Afro-American Contributions.

Most of the volunteers who staff the open houses are members of the UCAC.